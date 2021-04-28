2021 NFL Draft: 49ers should target these hidden gems in later rounds

49ers should target these hidden gems in draft's later rounds originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 2021 NFL Draft is almost here, so it's time to talk *extreme draft guru voice* hidden gems.

We know the 49ers will be drafting their next franchise quarterback at No. 3 overall, but they still have eight more picks to work with in Rounds 2-7.

As such, there are a few later-round sleepers who the 49ers should keep an eye on Day 2 and Day 3 of the draft.

Shakur Brown, CB, Michigan State

Brown had a standout junior season for the Spartans, notching nine passes defenses and five interceptions in seven games. Brown is an athletic and instinctive corner who is capable of playing outside and inside at the NFL level. He has tremendous ball skills, quickness and excels at reading the quarterback's eyes and accelerating to make a play on the ball.

Drafting Brown would be a gamble on a small sample size of production, but he could be a good get in Round 3 or Round 4.

D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan

There's no doubt Eskridge impressed scouts both with his 4.39 40-yard dash time and his 1.51.second 10-yard split. The former defensive back is a well-developed wide receiver with strong hands and is a high-effort blocker.

Eskridge also is a good special teams player which should allow him to find a home at the NFL level. He's not a crisp route-runner but is a home-run threat and is a good Round 3/4 target.

Demetric Felton, RB/WR, UCLA

The UCLA product has the talent to play both receiver and running back but likely will be asked to transition to receiver full time at the NFL level. Felton is a smooth, high-energy receiver who has quick feet.

Felton is a good receiver on screens and check-downs who is capable of making people miss and racking up yards after the catch.

Felton could be a good fit for the 49ers on Day 3 of the draft.