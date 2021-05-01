2021 NFL Draft: 49ers select RB Elijah Mitchell with 194th pick
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
49ers add another RB, take Mitchell with last pick at No. 194 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The 49ers drafted another running back Saturday, selecting Louisiana's Elijah Mitchell with the No. 194 overall pick. San Francisco already drafted Ohio State tailback Trey Sermon with the No. 88 overall pick on Friday to add to a crowded position group.
This story will be updated ...