2021 NFL Draft: 49ers select Talanoa Hufanga with 180th pick

The 49ers' focus on the secondary continues, as Talanoa Hufanga was chosen with the 180th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Hufanga was the Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year in the Pac-12, intercepting four passes and racking up 40 solo tackles to go along with 3.0 sacks for the USC Trojans.

The safety is listed at just 199 pounds, and dealt with some injuries during his time at USC. Hufanga also ran an unofficial 4.61 40-yard dash at USC's pro day, which is on the slower end of the safeties available in this year's class.

Hufanga was a ballhawk for the Trojans in 2020, but his calling card throughout his football career has been his physicality. He plays the run extremely well, and isn't afraid to be up in the box rushing the passer.

Hufanga had a run in 2020 where he forced six turnovers in a five-game span.

The 49ers went back-to-back on Pac-12 defensive backs in the fifth round, taking Hufanga after snagging Oregon's Deommodore Lenoir with the 172nd overall pick. Michigan cornerback Ambry Thomas also was taken in the third round by the 49ers.

Secondary was the main area of need for the 49ers going into the 2021 NFL Draft along with quarterback, and the front office clearly is hard at work adding talent to that group.

