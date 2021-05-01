2021 NFL Draft: 49ers select Jaylon Moore with 155th overall pick

49ers select OL Moore in fifth round of 2021 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have added another offensive lineman in the 2021 NFL Draft, selecting Western Michigan's Jaylon Moore with the 155th overall pick.

Moore participated in the 2021 Senior Bowl, and was part of an offensive line at Western Michigan that ranked 10th in the nation by allowing just 1.17 sacks per game (h/t Pro Football Network).

Playing a variety of positions coming out of high school, the 6-foot-4 Moore thought he would be a tight end for the Broncos.

As NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco pointed out following the selection, Moore will have a chance to compete for the swing tackle spot backing up Trent Williams and Mike McGlinchey.

The door is open for Jaylon Moore to compete for the role as the #49ers swing tackle behind Trent Williams and Mike McGlinchey. He could even shift inside as a backup guard. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) May 1, 2021

Pro Football Focus measured that Moore rarely allowed his quarterbacks at Western Michigan to feel any heat, as Jeff Deeney points out.

Originally recruited by Western Michigan as a TE, Jaylon Moore played 1,129 pass blocking snaps at tackle, allowing just 28 QB pressures. Similar to Aaron Banks, he also graded higher run blocking on zone plays (80.4) vs. gap (58.3). #49ers — Jeff Deeney (@PFF_Jeff) May 1, 2021

After the selection of Moore, the 49ers have three draft choices remaining on Day 3.