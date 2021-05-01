2021 NFL Draft: 49ers select RB Trey Sermon with 88th overall pick

49ers trade up, pick Ohio State RB Trey Sermon in third round originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Like a slow night for Steph Curry, the 49ers will have two Treys next season.

After trading back in the second round, the 49ers traded up in the third. San Francisco selected Ohio State running back Trey Sermon with the No. 88 overall pick Friday, trading a pair of fourth-rounders (Nos. 117 and 121 overall) to the Los Angeles Rams.

Sermon, listed at 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, rushed 116 times for 870 yards and four touchdowns in eight games with the Buckeyes last season after transferring from Oklahoma. He set an Ohio State record with 331 rushing yards in the Buckeyes' Big Ten Championship win over Northwestern. Sermon also averaged a career-high 7.5 yards per carrying 2020.

Ohio State didn't involve Sermon much in their prolific passing attack, and he caught just 12 passes for 95 yards. Still, NFL Media's Lance Zielerin wrote that Sermon is a "capable [pass-catcher]" and -- perhaps more importantly for coach Kyle Shanahan's offense -- "[has the] ability to put moves together as [an] outside zone runner."

Since Shanahan and general manager John Lynch took the reins in 2017, the pair hasn't drafted a running back as high as they selected Sermon on Friday. Sermon joins running backs Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., newly signed Wayne Gallman, JaMychal Hasty and Austin Walter on the 49ers' roster. Gallman, Hasty and Walter can all be cut without the 49ers retaining dead money, while Mostert and Wilson will become free agents in 2022.

The 49ers drafted North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance with the No. 5 overall selection Thursday, then traded back to take Notre Dame guard Aaron Banks with the No. 48 overall pick on Friday.

After trading up to select Sermon, the 49ers now have the following picks:

Third round (No. 102 overall)

Fifth round (No. 155)

Fifth round (No. 172)

Fifth round (No. 180)

Sixth round (No. 194)

