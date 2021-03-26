2021 NFL Draft: 49ers must buck recent history in trade up for QB busts

49ers hope to buck recent history of trading up to draft QB busts originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Whether it's Zach Wilson, Justin Fields or Trey Lance, the 49ers have decided now is the time for them to secure their long-term future at the quarterback position.

On Friday, the 49ers reportedly traded the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, along with first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and a third-round pick in 2021, to the Miami Dolphins for the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft. The blockbuster trade certainly signals coach Kyle Shanahan likes at least one of the draft's top signal-callers, and the deal shows the 49ers are serious about extending and maximizing their championship window.

But recent history shows the 49ers and their fans shouldn't start counting how many Lombardi Trophies Lance, Wilson or Fields will bring them just yet.

In the last 10 years. teams have traded into the top three of the draft to select a quarterback five times. Of the five players who were selected -- Robert Griffin III, Jared Goff, Carson Wentz, Mitchell Trubisky and Sam Darnold -- only Darnold remains with the team that drafted him.

While Darnold still is a New York Jet, that might not be the case for much longer. After three underwhelming seasons, the Jets, who own the No. 2 overall pick, are widely expected to trade Darnold this offseason and select at quarterback at No. 2 overall.

Goff and Wentz both were traded this offseason, and Trubisky, who the Chicago Bears traded up with the 49ers to draft in 2017, signed with the Buffalo Bills after having his fifth-year option declined. Griffin was electric during his rookie season in Washington, but injuries derailed a promising career.

After retaining all of their top talent in free agency, the 49ers had the freedom and flexibility to make a move up the board knowing they don't have any glaring needs to address on their roster.

While the 49ers likely will select at quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick, they reportedly don't plan to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, who is expected to be the starter in 2021 at this point.

The 49ers understand the value of having a good backup quarterback and how important a year of development on the bench can be for a young quarterback in the NFL.

The plan is in place. Now, the 49ers just have to hope they don't become the latest team to trade up and draft a bust.