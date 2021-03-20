2021 NFL Draft: 49ers' full list of picks includes three fifth-rounders

See 49ers' full list of upcoming 2021 NFL Draft picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After a 6-10 season that saw the 49ers fail to qualify for the playoffs for the sixth time in seven seasons, the organization will have a total of nine 2021 NFL Draft picks to try and bolster the roster for next season.

The league now has finalized where each of the 257 picks in the upcoming draft will fall, and here is where each of the 49ers' picks landed.

#49ers official 2021 draft picks

1. First round (12)

2. Second round (43)

3. Third round-comp (102)

4. Fourth round (117)

5. Fifth round (155)

6. Fifth round via NO (172)

7. Fifth round-comp (180)

8. Sixth round (194)

9. Seventh round via NYJ (230)

Source: NFL

The 49ers' third-round compensation pick is part of the NFL's new policy designed to encourage hiring minority candidates for coaching and executive positions. In each of the next three NFL Drafts, the 49ers will get a third-round pick after defensive coordinator Robert Saleh was hired by the New York Jets to be their next head coach, and vice president of player personnel Martin Mayhew took over as the Washington Football Team's general manager.

John Lynch and the 49ers' front office has been active so far in free agency, at least when it comes to retaining its top talent from last season. Kyle Juszczyk, Trent Williams and Jason Verrett all came to agreements to return to the franchise for 2021.

Veteran center Alex Mack, who played his college football at nearby Cal, reunited with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and signed a three-year contract after spending the past five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.

Although both Emmanuel Moseley and Verrett have re-signed, the 49ers still need depth at the cornerback position, and likely will be eyeing an impact defensive back with their 12th overall pick.

It also appears that the Nick Mullens era is over for the 49ers, and the team brought in veteran Joe Flacco for a visit earlier this week. Although there is a lot of smoke around the number of potential first-round options, the 49ers more likely will grab a signal-caller on Day 2 or 3 who they believe can develop into a serviceable backup and provide some long-term security.

Lynch and the 49ers will have nine selections to work with as they eye a run at the postseason and another chance to play for a Super Bowl.

