2021 NFL draft: 4 prospects for the Steelers to avoid in the 1st round

When it comes to the NFL draft, all we ever want to talk about are the prospects we want the Pittsburgh Steelers to select. But what about the guys to avoid? Whether they are reaches or busts, here are the four guys we want to see the Steelers avoid in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

C Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers are in desperate need of a new starting center. Maurkice Pouncey has retired and the players left on the roster aren't great. Humphrey is an experienced and productive college player but I'm not convinced his measurables and play style fit the Steelers.

OT Jalen Mayfield, Michigan

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Mayfield is a guy who has good film but his offseason workouts were pretty terrible and I wonder if he can hold up athletically in the NFL. In the first round, Mayfield feels like a reach.

TE Pat Freiermuth, Penn State

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

I'm not saying the Steelers shouldn't draft Freiermuth. The other guys on this list have some legitimate concerns in their games that put them a peg lower than their counterparts at the same position. For Freiermuth, I just don't see the value in him in the first round. This team has too many needs to take any tight end despite him being a local favorite.

LB Baron Browning, Ohio State

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Just the opposite of Mayfield, Browning is a tremendous athlete but lack of instincts really undermines that athleticism on the field. I don't see him as NFL ready as the other top linebackers.

