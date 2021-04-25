2021 NFL draft: 3 ways the Steelers draft will be a success

Historically, the Pittsburgh Steelers have done a good job holding their roster together through the NFL draft and not being forced to dig too deeply into free agency.

The 2021 NFL draft is going to be crucial for the Steelers not just for this season but the long-term future of this franchise with more changes coming at the end of the season. So, how do the Steelers win the draft? Here are three ways.

One starting offensive lineman in 2021

Whether it's a center or an offensive tackle, the Steelers need to find at least one guy who is ready to step in and start now. Pittsburgh's offensive line has been on a steady decline in recent seasons due to age and they must get younger this year.

2 starting offensive linemen for 2022 and beyond

Ideally, two 2021 starters would be best but we won't get greedy. If the Steelers can snag two guys ready to be full-time starters by the start of the 2022 season, preferably at center and offensive tackle, this draft is a win.

Get faster on both sides of the football

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Beyond the offensive line, where athleticism is defined completely differently, this draft needs to be about adding speed on both sides of the football. The Steelers need help at running back, tight end, defensive back and linebacker. All of these positions can be upgraded with speed.

1

1