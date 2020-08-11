2021 NFL Draft: 11 Big Ten prospects the Eagles should target after the conference cancels season

The Big Ten will be without college football this fall after conference presidents and chancellors voted Tuesday to postpone all fall sports seasons, including football, amid the coronavirus pandemic with the hopes of playing in the spring.

"I think right now, like a lot of college football fans, just kind of devastated by the news." —@KirkHerbstreit gives his reaction to the Big Ten's decision to postpone fall sports





With the college football season now in doubt and in the NFL Draft in the spring, here are 11 Big Ten standouts the should Eagles target:

1. Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

A 5-foot-9 dynamo, Moore committed to Purdue during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl after changing his mind about Texas.

Moore recorded 1,164 receiving yards and 203 rushing yards to go along with thirteen combined touchdowns. Moore’s 2,048 all-purpose yards were the most since Dorien Bryant recorded 2,121 in 2007, and the second-most in Purdue history.

Moore only played in four games last season but is still projected to be a first-round pick.

2. Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

A stud in 2019, Bateman had had 60 receptions for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore, averaging 20.3 yards per catch.

In a 31-26 Minnesota win over Penn State, Bateman went for 203 yards. A physical specimen in the mold of Alshon Jeffery, Bateman has very good hands and the ability to pick up yardage after the catch.

Nov 30, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Nico Collins (4) during the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

3. Nico Collins, Wide Receiver, Michigan

Extremely explosive, with great quickness coming off the ball, Collins was set to be next in a great lineage of Wolverines wide receivers and even switched to the coveted No. 1 jersey for the upcoming season.

Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing more than 220 pounds, Collins would be the perfect replacement for Alshon Jeffery after He led the Wolverines in receiving touchdowns and was second in the Big Ten in yards per reception, averaging 19.7.

