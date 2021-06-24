2021 NFL Devy Fantasy Rankings
As the NFL fantasy football realm continues to evolve, more and more fantasy fanatics are exploring the world of developmental leagues that include collegiate skill players, colloquially known as "Devy" leagues.
Though the standard, cookie-cutter 12-team redraft league format is the most commonly used structure for NFL fantasy, there is a burgeoning community of players who seek to integrate College and NFL fantasy leagues by allowing taxi squads of college players who then join their NFL team upon graduation.
This concept has been further expanded upon by the rise of "Campus 2 Canton" leagues in which participants construct large rosters of NFL and CFB players who compete in separate NFL AND CFF leagues using the same roster, with the CFF roster automatically graduating to the NFL roster once they leave campus.
Accordingly, here are my top Devy League prospects for the upcoming season, sorted by position.
Quarterbacks
Rank
Player
School
Class
1
Clemson
2023
2
Oklahoma
2022
3
UNC
2022
4
Ole Miss
2022
5
Nevada
2022
6
Alabama
2023
7
Oklahoma
2024
8
USC
2022
9
Georgia
2022
10
Ohio State
2023
11
Liberty
2022
12
BC
2022
13
Texas Tech
2022
14
Ohio State
2024
15
Texas A&M
2023
16
UNC
2024
17
Arizona State
2022
18
Washington
2024
19
Notre Dame
2024
20
Cincinnati
2022
21
USC
2024
22
Arkansas
2022
23
Tennessee
2023
24
Georgia
2024
25
CCU
2022
Running Backs
Rank
Player
School
Class
1
Texas
2023
2
Georgia Tech
2023
3
Auburn
2023
4
Iowa State
2022
5
Texas A&M
2022
6
Georgia Tech
2023
7
Oklahoma
2022
8
Ohio State
2024
9
Notre Dame
2022
10
Ole Miss
2022
11
TCU
2023
12
Iowa
2022
13
South Carolina
2023
14
Alabama
2023
15
Iowa
2022
16
Wisconsin
2023
17
Texas A&M
2024
18
Kevin Harris
South Carolina
2022
19
Tyrion Davis-Price
LSU
2022
20
Georgia
2022
21
Alabama
2023
22
Florida
2023
23
Arizona State
2023
24
Clemson
2024
25
Kenneth Walker III
Michigan State
2022
26
Alabama
2022
27
Michigan State
2024
28
LSU
2022
29
C.J. Verdell
Oregon
2022
30
Alabama
2024
31
Cincinnati
2022
32
Washington St.
2022
33
Minnesota
2022
34
UNC
2024
35
UCLA
2022
36
Austin Jones
Stanford
2022
37
Penn State
2022
38
Texas A&M
2023
39
Chris Rodriguez
Kentucky
2022
40
Kansas State
2023
41
Alabama
2022
42
Keontay Ingram
USC
2022
43
UTSA
2022
44
Texas Tech
2022
45
Notre Dame
2023
46
NC State
2022
47
BYU
2022
48
Keyvonne Lee
Penn State
2023
49
Vanderbilt
2022
50
Boise State
2022
Wide Receivers
Rank
Player
School
Class
1
Purdue
2022
2
LSU
2023
3
Arkansas
2022
4
Ohio State
2022
5
Oklahoma
2023
6
Ohio State
2022
7
Georgia
2022
8
USC
2022
9
Clemson
2022
10
Quentin Johnson
TCU
2023
11
Alabama
2022
12
Ohio State
2023
13
Maryland
2023
14
Jermaine Burton
Georgia
2023
15
Ohio State
2024
16
Josh Downs
UNC
2023
17
USC
2022
18
BC
2022
19
Alabama
2024
20
Penn State
2022
21
Kentucky
2022
22
Ohio State
2023
23
Pitt
2023
24
Alabama
2024
25
Penn State
2023
26
Oklahoma
2022
27
Texas A&M
2022
28
E.J. Williams
Clemson
2023
29
Washington
2023
30
Ohio State
2024
31
Oklahoma
2024
32
Alabama
2024
33
Texas A&M
2023
34
Clemson
2022
35
Oregon
2024
36
Wake Forest
2022
37
Texas
2022
38
Oklahoma
2022
39
Mississippi State
2023
40
South Alabama
2022
41
Lavel Davis
Virginia
2023
42
Indiana
2022
43
Alabama
2023
44
Gary Bryant Jr.
USC
2023
45
Oregon
2022
46
Miami
2022
47
Minnesota
2022
48
Tennessee
2023
49
Colorado State
2022
50
Georgia
2023
Tight Ends
Rank
Player
School
Class
1
Georgia
2023
2
Notre Dame
2023
3
Texas A&M
2022
4
Alabama
2022
5
Washington
2022
6
UCLA
2022
7
BYU
2022
8
Oklahoma
2022
9
Utah
2022
10
Iowa State
2022
11
Ohio State
2022
12
Miami
2022
13
SMU
2022
14
Wisconsin
2022
15
Iowa
2022