2021 NFL Devy Fantasy Rankings

Eric Froton
·5 min read

As the NFL fantasy football realm continues to evolve, more and more fantasy fanatics are exploring the world of developmental leagues that include collegiate skill players, colloquially known as "Devy" leagues.

Though the standard, cookie-cutter 12-team redraft league format is the most commonly used structure for NFL fantasy, there is a burgeoning community of players who seek to integrate College and NFL fantasy leagues by allowing taxi squads of college players who then join their NFL team upon graduation.

This concept has been further expanded upon by the rise of "Campus 2 Canton" leagues in which participants construct large rosters of NFL and CFB players who compete in separate NFL AND CFF leagues using the same roster, with the CFF roster automatically graduating to the NFL roster once they leave campus.

Accordingly, here are my top Devy League prospects for the upcoming season, sorted by position.

Quarterbacks

Rank

Player

School

Class

1

DJ Uiagalelei

Clemson

2023

2

Spencer Rattler

Oklahoma

2022

3

Sam Howell

UNC

2022

4

Matt Corral

Ole Miss

2022

5

Carson Strong

Nevada

2022

6

Bryce Young

Alabama

2023

7

Caleb Williams

Oklahoma

2024

8

Kedon Slovis

USC

2022

9

JT Daniels

Georgia

2022

10

CJ Stroud

Ohio State

2023

11

Malik Willis

Liberty

2022

12

Phil Jurkovec

BC

2022

13

Tyler Shough

Texas Tech

2022

14

Kyle McCord

Ohio State

2024

15

Haynes King

Texas A&M

2023

16

Drake Maye

UNC

2024

17

Jayden Daniels

Arizona State

2022

18

Sam Huard

Washington

2024

19

Tyler Buchner

Notre Dame

2024

20

Desmond Ridder

Cincinnati

2022

21

Jaxson Dart

USC

2024

22

KJ Jefferson

Arkansas

2022

23

Harrison Bailey

Tennessee

2023

24

Brock Vandagriff

Georgia

2024

25

Grayson McCall

CCU

2022

Running Backs

Rank

Player

School

Class

1

Bijan Robinson

Texas

2023

2

Jahmyr Gibbs

Georgia Tech

2023

3

Tank Bigsby

Auburn

2023

4

Breece Hall

Iowa State

2022

5

Isaiah Spiller

Texas A&M

2022

6

Kendall Milton

Georgia Tech

2023

7

Eric Gray

Oklahoma

2022

8

TreVeyon Henderson

Ohio State

2024

9

Kyren Williams

Notre Dame

2022

10

Jerrion Ealy

Ole Miss

2022

11

Zach Evans

TCU

2023

12

Tyler Goodson

Iowa

2022

13

MarShawn Lloyd

South Carolina

2023

14

Roydell Williams

Alabama

2023

15

Tyler Goodson

Iowa

2022

16

Jalen Berger

Wisconsin

2023

17

LJ Johnson

Texas A&M

2024

18

Kevin Harris

South Carolina

2022

19

Tyrion Davis-Price

LSU

2022

20

Zamir White

Georgia

2022

21

Jase McClellan

Alabama

2023

22

Demarkcus Bowman

Florida

2023

23

DeaMonte Trayanum

Arizona State

2023

24

Will Shipley

Clemson

2024

25

Kenneth Walker III

Michigan State

2022

26

Brian Robinson

Alabama

2022

27

Donovan Edwards

Michigan State

2024

28

John Emery

LSU

2022

29

C.J. Verdell

Oregon

2022

30

Camar Wheaton

Alabama

2024

31

Jerome Ford

Cincinnati

2022

32

Max Borghi

Washington St.

2022

33

Mohamed Ibrahim

Minnesota

2022

34

Kamarro Edmonds

UNC

2024

35

Zach Charbonnet

UCLA

2022

36

Austin Jones

Stanford

2022

37

Noah Cain

Penn State

2022

38

Devon Achane

Texas A&M

2023

39

Chris Rodriguez

Kentucky

2022

40

Deuce Vaughn

Kansas State

2023

41

Trey Sanders

Alabama

2022

42

Keontay Ingram

USC

2022

43

Sincere McCormick

UTSA

2022

44

SaRodorick Thompson

Texas Tech

2022

45

Chris Tyree

Notre Dame

2023

46

Zonovan Knight

NC State

2022

47

Tyler Allgeier

BYU

2022

48

Keyvonne Lee

Penn State

2023

49

Re'Mahn Davis

Vanderbilt

2022

50

George Holani

Boise State

2022

Wide Receivers

Rank

Player

School

Class

1

David Bell

Purdue

2022

2

Kayshon Boutte

LSU

2023

3

Treylon Burks

Arkansas

2022

4

Garrett Wilson

Ohio State

2022

5

Marvin Mims

Oklahoma

2023

6

Chris Olave

Ohio State

2022

7

George Pickens

Georgia

2022

8

Drake London

USC

2022

9

Justyn Ross

Clemson

2022

10

Quentin Johnson

TCU

2023

11

John Metchie

Alabama

2022

12

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Ohio State

2023

13

Rakim Jarrett

Maryland

2023

14

Jermaine Burton

Georgia

2023

15

Emeka Egbuka

Ohio State

2024

16

Josh Downs

UNC

2023

17

Bru McCoy

USC

2022

18

Zay Flowers

BC

2022

19

JoJo Earle

Alabama

2024

20

Jahan Dotson

Penn State

2022

21

Wan'Dale Robinson

Kentucky

2022

22

Julian Fleming

Ohio State

2023

23

Jordan Addison

Pitt

2023

24

Agiye Hall

Alabama

2024

25

Parker Washington

Penn State

2023

26

Jadon Haselwood

Oklahoma

2022

27

Ainias Smith

Texas A&M

2022

28

E.J. Williams

Clemson

2023

29

Jalen McMillan

Washington

2023

30

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ohio State

2024

31

Mario Williams

Oklahoma

2024

32

Jacorey Brooks

Alabama

2024

33

Demond Demas

Texas A&M

2023

34

Joe Ngata

Clemson

2022

35

Troy Franklin

Oregon

2024

36

Jaquarii Roberson

Wake Forest

2022

37

Jordan Whittington

Texas

2022

38

Theo Wease

Oklahoma

2022

39

Jaden Walley

Mississippi State

2023

40

Jalen Tolbert

South Alabama

2022

41

Lavel Davis

Virginia

2023

42

Ty Fryfogle

Indiana

2022

43

Traeshon Holden

Alabama

2023

44

Gary Bryant Jr.

USC

2023

45

Devon Williams

Oregon

2022

46

Mike Harley

Miami

2022

47

Chris Autman-Bell

Minnesota

2022

48

Jalin Hyatt

Tennessee

2023

49

Dante Wright

Colorado State

2022

50

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Georgia

2023

Tight Ends

Rank

Player

School

Class

1

Arik Gilbert

Georgia

2023

2

Michael Mayer

Notre Dame

2023

3

Jalen Wydermyer

Texas A&M

2022

4

Jahleel Billingsley

Alabama

2022

5

Cade Otton

Washington

2022

6

Greg Dulcich

UCLA

2022

7

Isaac Rex

BYU

2022

8

Austin Stogner

Oklahoma

2022

9

Brant Kuithe

Utah

2022

10

Charlie Kolar

Iowa State

2022

11

Jeremy Ruckert

Ohio State

2022

12

Will Mallory

Miami

2022

13

Grant Calcaterra

SMU

2022

14

Jake Ferguson

Wisconsin

2022

15

Sam LaPorta

Iowa

2022

