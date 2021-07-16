2021 NFL calendar: Month-by-month look at critical dates fans should know

Key dates for NFL 2021-22

The NFL calendar has been set through the 2022 draft, so let's take a look at the important dates fans should keep an eye on...

July 2021

July 20: NFL training camps open for rookies. July 22: NFL franchises have until 4 p.m. ET to sign all their Transitioned Players with outstanding tenders. On the Tuesday after the 10th weekend of the regular season, the prior franchise has exclusive negotiating rights for the unsigned player. July 22: NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET to sign unrestricted free agents who have had offers from other teams. NFL teams will need to match the UFA Tender to hold on to these players.

August 2021

Aug. 5: Hall of Fame Game, Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Canton, Ohio. Aug. 10: If rookies have not signed with the team that drafted them, the organization can't trade them to any other team this year. The rookie can only sign a contract with the team that drafted them until the day of the draft in the 2022 league year. Aug. 12-16: First week of the 2021-2022 NFL preseason. Aug. 17: Teams must cut down their roster to a maximum of 85 players on the Active/Inactive List. Aug. 19-23: Second week of the 2021-2022 NFL preseason. Aug. 24: NFL teams must cut down their rosters to a maximum of 80 players on their Active/Inactive List. Aug. 26-29: Third week of the 2021-2022 NFL preseason. Aug. 31: On this day, NFL teams must make their final cuts for the 2021-2022 season, bringing the maximum number of players down to 53 on their Active/Inactive List.

September 2021

Sept. 1: Teams have until 4 p.m. ET to claim players placed on waivers. Teams can also start to establish their practice squads. Beginning at 4 p.m. ET, players placed on Reserve/Injured or Reserve/Non-Football Injury or Illness during the regular season or postseason may be eligible to return later in the season. Sept. 5: Final day of preseason training camp for all teams. Sept. 6-11: Teams are required to report a practice file to the NFL Communications department by 4 p,m. ET. Practice Reports are due:

Sunday games: Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Thursday games: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Monday games: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Saturday games: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

All 32 NFL teams must also file a game status report with NFL Communications by 4 p.m. ET each week. Game Reports are due:

Thursday games: after completion of practice on Wednesday.

Sunday games: after completion of practice on Friday.

Monday games: after completion of practice on Saturday.

Saturday games: after completion of practice on Thursday.

Sept. 9, 12-13: Start of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season—the Buccaneers play host to the Dallas Cowboys on 9/9. Sept. 28: On the Tuesday following the third weekend of the NFL regular season, teams have claiming priority. The claiming priority is based on the inverse order of the standings of teams in current season games.

October 2021

Oct. 10: First game in London, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons Oct. 12-13: Fall League Meeting. Oct. 17: Second game in London, Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mid-October: On the sixth day of Week 7 of the 2021-2022 NFL season, teams can begin placing players on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform and Reserve/Non-Football Injury or Illness for 21 days.

November 2021

Nov. 2: Trade deadline ends for the 2021-2022 NFL season at 4 p.m. EST Nov. 3: NFL players with four seasons are subject to the waiver system for the remainder of the 2021-2022 NFL season and postseason. Nov. 16: NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET to sign franchise players who are eligible to receive offer sheets. Franchises also have until 4 p.m. ET to sign their unsigned franchise and transition players. After the deadline, any player who hasn't been signed is prohibited from playing in the NFL in 2021. The same goes for rookies and UFA tenders.

January 2022

Jan. 8-9: Week 18 of the regular season. Jan. 10: NFL franchises can renegotiate or extend rookie contracts for players selected in 2019 and for undrafted rookies who signed in 2020. Franchises have the option to exercise the fifth-year options for first-round selections from the 2019 college draft. Jan. 15-16: Wild-Card Playoff games begin. Jan. 17: College football underclassmen deadline to apply for special eligibility. A list of eligible college football athletes will be sent to NFL franchises on January 21. Jan. 22: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at Rose Bowl. Jan. 22-23: Divisional Playoff games. Jan. 28: HBCU Combine at the University of South Alabama. Jan. 30: AFC and NFC Championship games.

February 2022

Feb. 3: East-West Shrine Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada. Feb. 5: Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama. Feb. 6: NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada. Feb. 13: Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California. Feb. 19: HBCU Legacy Bowl at Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana.

March 2022

March 1-7: NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana. March 8: NFL franchises have until 4 p.m. ET to designate franchise or transition players. March 14-16: Beginning at noon ET, NFL franchises have the opportunity to contact and enter contract negotiations with certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents. Teams have until 4 p.m. ET on March 16 to contact the players or agents. March 16: The 2022-2023 NFL league year begins, and free agency opens at 4 p.m. ET. NFL teams can also begin trading after 4 p.m. ET. March 27-30: Annual league meeting.

April 2022

April 4: Newly hired coaches can begin off-season workout programs with their new teams. April 18: Returning NFL coaches can begin their off-season workouts. April 20: Deadline for NFL teams to bring in draft-eligible players for a physical examination. April 22: Last day for restricted free agents to sign their offer sheets. April 27: Deadline for the previous team to exercise the right of first refusal on restricted free agents. NFL teams have until April 27 to time, test, and interview all draft-eligible players. April 28-30: 2022 NFL Draft, Las Vegas.

