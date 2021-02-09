2021 NFL Calendar: Key dates to remember

The Atlanta Falcons have been looking forward to next year ever since the team’s 0-5 start prompted owner Arthur Blank to clean house. With Arthur Smith in place as head coach and Terry Fontenot taking over as general manager, the Falcons are ready to start a new chapter.

Some key dates to know for the NFL’s 2021 season were announced on Tuesday, via ESPN’s Field Yates.

The key upcoming dates on the NFL Calendar: 🏈 February 23-March 9: The window to apply franchise or transition tags

🏈 March 15-17: Legal negotiating window before free agency

🏈 March 17: Free agency and the new league year begin

🏈April 29-May 1: The 2021 NFL Draft — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 9, 2021

The window for teams to apply franchise tags starts on February 23 and ends on March 9. As for free agency, the legal tampering window begins on March 15. Two days later, on March 17, the new league year kicks off along with the official start of free agency.

Lastly, and most importantly for Atlanta, is the 2021 NFL draft, which starts on April 29 and runs through May 1. Mark your calendars as the Falcons have some big decisions to make this offseason, including what to do with the No. 4 overall pick.

