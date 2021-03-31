2021 NFC North Team Needs and Prospect Fits

As much as “don’t draft for need” gets mentioned with the NFL Draft, the truth is that teams do draft for need (and they should). That’s why I’m taking a top down approach in this column, spending far more time studying exact team needs than which prospects are actually good. I want to be specific about the exact position a team is looking for, so instead of listing “safety”, you’ll see “single-high free safety” or “two-high strong safety” when necessary. As for the mock draft part of the column, I’ll highlight each Round 1-3 pick in red and list their expected draft position (EDP) courtesy of Benjamin Robinson’s Grinding The Mocks . Consider everything here to be predictive rather than what I (a donkey) would do if I were calling the shots.

Chicago Bears Team Needs

1. Quarterback

This likely won’t be resolved this offseason. Andy Dalton was paid more than other fringe starter quarterbacks, and the Bears look out of striking distance for one of the consensus top-five quarterback prospects. Dalton versus Nick Foles and a Day 2/3 quarterback appears to be the most likely setup for 2021.

1.20 Options: Mac Jones (EDP: 17)

2.52 Options: Kyle Trask (EDP: 54)

3.83 Options:Kyle Trask (EDP: 53), Jamie Newman (95), Kellen Mond (107)

2. Offensive Tackle

The Bears declined their option on RT Bobby Massie this offseason, and LT Charles Leno is in the final year of his contract. Long-term options at both spots are needed, although right tackle appears to be the biggest need short-term. Oft-injured former UDFA Elijah Wilkenson sits atop the right tackle depth chart.

1.20 Options: Christian Darrisaw (EDP: 17), Alijah Vera-Tucker (20), Samuel Cosmi (24)

2.52 Options: Alex Leatherwood (EDP: 37), Dillon Radunz (55), Jackson Carman (57)

3.83 Options: Spencer Brown (EDP: 70), Walker Little (92), Brady Christensen (93)

3. Outside Corner

Bears signed 31-year-old CB Desmond Trufant to a one-year contract following Kyle Fuller’s cap-related release. He’s at best a short-term rental and at worst a backup-level option only. With Jaylon Johnson’s shoulders causing problems already, depth and competition is needed on the perimeter.

1.20 Options: Caleb Farley (EDP: 16), Greg Newsome (24), Eric Stokes (42)

2.52 Options: Asante Samuel (EDP: 49), Ifeatu Melifonwu (65), Kelvin Joseph (69)

3.83 Options: Paulson Adebo (EDP: 75), RoDarius Williams (83), Israel Mukuamu (97)

4. Receiver

Last year’s three-receiver set is currently under contract, but both slot CB Anthony Miller and franchise-tagged Allen Robinson are trade candidates. Darnell Mooney could be a slot option if the best-available receiving option is an outside slot receiver. Chicago’s easiest path to an upgrade could be a Day 2 or early Day 3 slot receiver.

1.20 Options: Rashod Bateman (EDP: 30), Kadarius Toney (31), Terrace Marshall (36)

2.52 Options: Rondale Moore (EDP: 48), Elijah Moore (57), Dyami Brown (73)

3.83 Options: Amon-Ra St. Brown (EDP: 80), Tylan Wallace (81), Seth Williams (92)

Detroit Lions Team Needs

1. Quarterback

Jared Goff’s contract restructure pushed more money into future seasons. Here are his dead cap hits by year if cut: 2021 ($40.5M), 2022 ($30.5M), 2023 ($10M), 2024 ($5M). Goff should be viewed as the quarterback they’ll tank with in 2021 and possibly into 2022. Of course, it’s the position they need to figure out the most while they rebuild.

1.07 Options: Justin Fields (EDP: 5), Trey Lance (6), Mac Jones (17)

2.41 Options: NA

3.72 Options: Kyle Trask (EDP: 53), Jamie Newman (95), Kellen Mond (107)

3.101 Options: amie Newman (EDP: 95), Kellen Mond (107), Davis Mills (113)

2. Outside Receiver (or Kyle Pitts)

The Lions signed Tyrell Williams (one year, $4M) and Breshad Perriman (one year, $3M) to replace Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones. It’s arguably the worst receiver depth chart in the NFL.

1.07 Options: Ja’Marr Chase (EDP: 6), Jaylen Waddle (9), DeVonta Smith (12)

2.41 Options:Rashod Bateman (EDP: 30), Terrace Marshall (36)

3.72 Options: Dyami Brown (EDP: 73), Tylan Wallace (81), Seth Williams (92)

3.101 Options: Nico Collins (EDP: 97), Sage Surratt (98), D’Wayne Eskridge (110)

3. Outside Corner

The Lions were dead last in passing EPA in 2020 while primarily playing man coverage, something new DC Aaron Glenn is likely to bring with him from New Orleans. 2020 first-rounder Jeff Okudah will get better (he’s 21 years old for crying out loud), but CB2 Desmond Trufant and slot CB Justin Coleman were both released this offseason. Detroit needs to find long-term starters at both spots if Glenn’s aggressive, man coverage style is going to work.

1.07 Options: Patrick Surtain (EDP: 11), Jaycee Horn (15), Caleb Farley (16)

2.41 Options: Greg Newsome (EDP: 24), Eric Stokes (42), Tyson Campbell (44)

3.72 Options: Ifeatu Melifonwu (EDP: 65), Kelvin Joseph (69), Paulson Adebo (75)

3.101 Options: Israel Mukuamu (EDP: 97), Benjamin St-Juste (100), Camryn Bynum (102)

4. Slot Corner

Read the blurb from above.

1.07 Options: NA

2.41 Options: CB/SS Trevon Moehrig (EDP: 27), Asante Samuel (49), Aaron Robinson (51),

3.72 Options: Aaron Robinson (EDP: 51), Jevon Holland (65), Elijah Molden (71)

3.101 Options: Elijah Molden (EDP: 71), Damar Hamlin (108)

5. Slot Receiver

35-year-old Danny Amendola is a free agent. Enough said.

1.07 Options: Jaylen Waddle (EDP: 10)

2.41 Options: Kadarius Toney (EDP: 31), Rondale Moore (48), Elijah Moore (57)

3.72 Options: Tutu Atwell (EDP: 63), Amon-Ra St. Brown (80)

3.101 Options: Amon-Ra St. Brown (EDP: 80), Marquez Stevenson (98)

Green Bay Packers Team Needs

1. Off-Ball Linebacker

The Packers run defense has been a joke recently -- opponents had the highest neutral run rate against Green Bay in 2020 -- and veteran LB Christian Kirksey was released to open up cap space. The current linebacker depth chart includes 2020 UDFA Krys Barnes, 2020 fifth-rounder Kamal Martin, and 2018 third-rounder Oren Burks.

1.29 Options: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (EDP: 25), Zaven Collins (28), Jamin Davis (40)

2.62 Options: Jabril Cox (EDP: 56), Dylan Moses (67), Chazz Surratt (79)

3.92 Options: Baron Browning (EDP: 80), Monty Rice (115)

2. Outside Corner

The Packers re-signed CB2 Kevin King to a one-year contract, but he’s not a long-term option next to CB1 Jaire Alexander. 2018 second-rounder Josh Jackson is available to compete for a role, too. He’s primarily been a backup in the NFL. The Packers were 12th in passing EPA defense in 2020.

1.29 Options: Caleb Farley (EDP: 16), Greg Newsome (24), Eric Stokes (42)

2.62 Options: Ifeatu Melifonwu (EDP: 65), Kelvin Joseph (69), Paulson Adebo (75)

3.92 Options: RoDarius Williams (EDP: 83), Israel Mukuamu (97), Benjamin St-Juste (100)

3. Slot Corner

2018 undrafted free agent Chandon Sullivan was thrust into the starting lineup last year, but he’s only on a one-year contract and can be upgraded in general. He ran a 4.60 forty out of Georgia State.

1.29 Options: CB/SS Trevon Moehrig (EDP: 27)

2.62 Options: Asante Samuel (EDP: 49), Aaron Robinson (51), Jevon Holland (65)

3.92 Options: Elijah Molden (EDP: 71), Damar Hamlin (108)

4. Receiver

Davante Adams arguably has the crown for best receiver right now, but 2018 undrafted free agent slot WR Allen Lazard and 2018 fifth-round speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling are best viewed as overachieving fringe NFL starters. Green Bay needs a more reliable second option behind Adams regardless if that comes from the slot or on the perimeter.

1.29 Options: Rashod Bateman (EDP: 30), Kadarius Toney (31), Terrace Marshall (36)

2.62 Options: Rondale Moore (EDP: 48), Elijah Moore (57), Dyami Brown (73)

3.92 Options: Amon-Ra St. Brown (EDP: 80), Tylan Wallace (81), Seth Williams (92)

Minnesota Vikings Team Needs

1. Offensive Tackle

Despite seemingly drafting one million linemen every year, the Vikings are still in the market for some big fellas. C Garrett Bradberry and RT Brian O’Neill are locked in starters, as is OT/G Ezra Cleveland. It’s unclear where Cleveland will play in 2021. If they view him as a guard long-term, then left tackle is a massive need. If Cleveland is their answer at left tackle, then Minnesota needs two starting guards with last year’s starter Dakota Dozier hitting free agency. Minnesota was 29th in short-yardage rushing EPA last season.

1.14 Options: Rashawn Slater (EDP: 11), Christian Darrisaw (17), Samuel Cosmi (24)

3.78 Options: Spencer Brown (70), Walker Little (92), Brady Christensen (93)

3.90 Options: Walker Little (92), Brady Christensen (93), Dan Moore (95)

2. Offensive Guard

Read the blurb from above.

1.14 Options: Alijah Vera-Tucker (EDP: 17)

3.78 Options: Quinn Meinerz (EDP: 61), Trey Smith (63),

3.90 Options: Aaron Banks (EDP: 102), Deonte Brown (111)

3. Edge Rusher

2020 showed how reliant the Vikings are on DE Danielle Hunter, who missed the entire year due to a neck injury. They were 28th in adjusted sack rate last season. Luckily Minnesota has Hunter locked up long term, but he needs more around him for the Vikings to take the next step. Coach Mike Zimmer said, “A priority for me is that we continue to get more pass rushers.”

1.14 Options: Kwity Paye (EDP: 18), Gregory Rousseau (21), Jaelan Phillips (23)

3.78 Options: Patrick Jones (EDP: 75), Ronnie Perkins (75), Rashad Weaver (85)

3.90 Options: Quincy Roche (EDP: 89), Pete Werner (90), Dayo Odeyingbo (90)

4. Free Safety

After playing on the franchise tag, FS Anthony Harris signed a one-year deal with the Eagles. His current replacement is ex-Cowboy Xavier Woods, who only earned a one-year deal worth “up to” $2.5 million. The long-term starter next to Harrison Smith isn’t on the roster. Minnesota played Cover 2 zone at the fourth highest rate last year.

1.14 Options: NA

3.78 Options: Richie Grant (58), Andre Cisco (64), Caden Sterns (84)

3.90 Options: Ar’Darius Washington (98), Damar Hamlin (108), Richard LeCounte (117)