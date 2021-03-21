2021 NCAA women’s tournament bracket: TV schedule, tip times, dates, game previews
For the 64 teams in the NCAA women’s tournament, it’s finally time to dance. Two years after Baylor edged Notre Dame 82-81 in the 2019 national championship, the tournament is back.
This year’s No. 1 seeds — NC State, South Carolina, Stanford and UConn — headline the field traveling to the San Antonio area for the first round starting on Sunday, March 21.
Women’s NCAA Tournament TV Schedule 2021
First Round
Sunday, March 21
Where: Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, Frank Erwin Center, University Events Center, UTSA Convention Center (San Antonio, Austin, San Marcos)
Start time: 12 p.m. ET
TV channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU
Monday, March 22
Where: Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, Frank Erwin Center, University Events Center, UTSA Convention Center (San Antonio, Austin, San Marcos)
Start time: 12 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU
Second Round
Tuesday, March 23
Where: Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, UTSA Convention Center (San Antonio)
Start time: 3 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU
Wednesday, March 24
Where: Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, UTSA Convention Center (San Antonio)
Start time: 1 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2, ESPNU
Sweet 16
Saturday, March 27
Where: Alamodome (San Antonio)
Start time: 1 p.m. ET
TV channel: ABC, ESPN2
Sunday, March 28
Where: Alamodome (San Antonio)
Start time: 1 p.m. ET
TV channel: ABC, ESPN
Elite Eight
Monday, March 29
Where: Alamodome (San Antonio)
Start time: 7 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Tuesday, March 30
Where: Alamodome (San Antonio)
Start time: 7 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Final Four
Friday, April 2
Where: Alamodome (San Antonio)
Start time: 6 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
National Championship
Sunday, April 4
Where: Alamodome (San Antonio)
Start time: 6 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
2021 Women’s NCAA Tournament Bracket
MERCADO REGION
(1) NC State vs. (16) North Carolina A&T
The Wolfpack (20-2) hit their stride late in the season but face a difficult test against two-seed Texas A&M if the teams meet the Elite Eight. NC State edged Louisville 58-56 in the ACC championship game, beating the Cardinals for the second time this season after an initial matchup saw the Wolfpack knock off then-No. 1 Louisville in early February. The Wolfpack have the pieces to be a title contender — but so does their region’s second-ranked team.
(8) South Florida vs. (9) Washington State
(5) Gonzaga vs. (12) Belmont
(4) Indiana vs. (13) VCU
(6) Rutgers vs. (11) BYU
(3) Arizona vs. (14) Stony Brook
(7) Iowa State vs. (10) Michigan State
(2) Texas A&M vs. (15) Troy
HEMISFAIR REGION
(1) South Carolina vs. (16) Mercer
Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks (22-4) knocked off both Tennessee and Georgia 67-52 en route to an SEC championship, but they struggled against highly ranked opponents this season. South Carolina dropped contests to one-seeds NC State (54-46) and UConn (63-59 OT), as well as two-seed Texas A&M (65-57). Their first player off the bench, LeLe Grissett, will miss the whole tournament due to a lower leg injury suffered during the SEC championship game.
(8) Oregon State vs. (9) Florida State
(5) Georgia Tech vs. (12) Stephen F. Austin
(4) West Virginia vs. (13) Lehigh
(6) Texas vs. (11) Bradley
(3) UCLA vs. (14) Wyoming
(7) Alabama vs. (10) North Carolina
(2) Maryland vs. (15) Mount St. Mary’s
ALAMO REGION
(1) Stanford vs. (16) Utah Valley
Stanford (25-2) hasn’t lost a game since late January, when the Cardinal dropped their only two losses of the season in back-to-back matchups against Colorado and UCLA. Since then, Stanford has dominated the Pac-12, rolling through the conference tournament to beat UCLA 75-55 in the championship. That strong defensive performance is a hallmark of this Stanford team; the Cardinal have held opponents to an average of 52.7 points per game.
(8) Oklahoma State vs. (9) Wake Forest
(5) Missouri State vs. (12) UC Davis
(4) Arkansas vs. (13) Wright State
(6) Oregon vs. (11) South Dakota
(3) Georgia vs. (14) Drexel
(7) Northwestern vs. (10) UCF
(2) Louisville vs. (15) Marist
RIVER WALK REGION
(1) UConn vs. (16) High Point
The Huskies (24-1) will be without coach Geno Auriemma for the first two rounds of the NCAA women’s tournament after he tested positive for COVID-19. Freshman standout Paige Bueckers leads the Huskies in points per game (19.7) and assists per game (6.1) — and will now look to lead them to the Final Four. But as the Huskies seek their 13th consecutive Final Four appearance, a prospective Elite Eight matchup with Baylor looms on the bracket.
(8) Syracuse vs. (9) South Dakota State
(5) Iowa vs. (12) Central Michigan
(4) Kentucky vs. (13) Idaho State
(6) Michigan vs. (11) Florida Gulf Coast
(3) Tennessee vs. (14) Middle Tennessee
(7) Virginia Tech vs. (10) Marquette
(2) Baylor vs. (15) Jackson State
