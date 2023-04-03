2021 NCAA tournament hero Max Abmas enters transfer portal

Max Abmas (3) helped Oral Roberts advance to the Sweet 16 in a Cinderella run two years ago. Now he's in the transfer portal. (Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports)

A big-time scorer is hitting the transfer portal.

Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas entered his name in the portal on Monday, according to multiple reports. He'll provide an immediate offensive boost wherever he lands next season.

A 6-foot-1 senior guard with an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Abmas has averaged at least 21.9 points for each of the last three seasons. He led the nation with 24.5 points per game in 2021 and became a March star while leading Oral Roberts to the Sweet 16 as a No. 15 seed.

The Golden Eagles beat No. 2 Ohio State in the first round, then upset No. 7 seed Florida in the second to advance to the tournament's second weekend. At the time, they were just the second No. 15 seed to advance to the Sweet 16, joining 2013 Florida Gulf Coast. He averaged 26.7 points in three tournament games before Oral Roberts lost to Arkansas in the Sweet 16.

Abmas is a two-time Summit League Player of the the year and three-time all-conference team member. For his career, he's averaged 20.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. A sharpshooter, he's a 38.8% career 3-point shooter on 8.8 attempts per game. He shoots 43.7% from the field and 88.3% from the free-throw line. His skill set would be a welcome addition on any roster seeking backcourt and scoring help.