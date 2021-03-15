2021 NCAA tournament: Here's how and when to watch Michigan basketball, Michigan State

Ryan Ford, Detroit Free Press
·2 min read

The NCAA released NCAA tournament tip times for the First Four games on Thursday and first-round games on Friday and Saturday, and, well, if you're a Michigan State basketball fan, start stocking up on coffee now.

The 11-seeded Spartans will open their 23rd NCAA tournament under Tom Izzo at 9:57 p.m. Thursday in Purdue's Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana. They'll face fellow 11-seed UCLA on TBS in a rematch of a Round of 64 game from 2011. If the Spartans advance to Saturday's first round, it doesn't get much better; they'll tip off with No. 6-seeded BYU at 9:40 p.m. on CBS. That game will be in Hinkle Fieldhouse — the home of the Butler Bulldogs.

Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard reacts during a stop in play against Maryland in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium, March 11, 2021.
No. 1-seeded Michigan, meanwhile, will tip off at 3 p.m. Saturday on CBS, also in Mackey Arena, against either 16-seeded Mount St. Mary's or 16-seeded Texas Southern, who meet in the First Four. Wolverines fans won't be staying up late Thursday if they want to scout their opponents, either; the Mountaineers and Tigers tip off at 5:10 p.m. in Indiana's Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

If fact, the toughest task for U-M fans might be remembering just what channel TruTV is; that's who'll be carrying the First Four matchup.

This story will be updated.

