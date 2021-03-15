2021 NCAA tournament: Here's how and when to watch Michigan basketball, Michigan State

The NCAA released NCAA tournament tip times for the First Four games on Thursday and first-round games on Friday and Saturday, and, well, if you're a Michigan State basketball fan, start stocking up on coffee now.

The 11-seeded Spartans will open their 23rd NCAA tournament under Tom Izzo at 9:57 p.m. Thursday in Purdue's Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana. They'll face fellow 11-seed UCLA on TBS in a rematch of a Round of 64 game from 2011. If the Spartans advance to Saturday's first round, it doesn't get much better; they'll tip off with No. 6-seeded BYU at 9:40 p.m. on CBS. That game will be in Hinkle Fieldhouse — the home of the Butler Bulldogs.

Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard reacts during a stop in play against Maryland in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium, March 11, 2021.

No. 1-seeded Michigan, meanwhile, will tip off at 3 p.m. Saturday on CBS, also in Mackey Arena, against either 16-seeded Mount St. Mary's or 16-seeded Texas Southern, who meet in the First Four. Wolverines fans won't be staying up late Thursday if they want to scout their opponents, either; the Mountaineers and Tigers tip off at 5:10 p.m. in Indiana's Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

If fact, the toughest task for U-M fans might be remembering just what channel TruTV is; that's who'll be carrying the First Four matchup.

