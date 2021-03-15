2021 NCAA tournament: Free Press predictions for Final Four, national champion

Free Press sports writers and columnist predict which teams will advance to the 2021 NCAA tournament Final Four in Indianapolis and which team will emerge as the national champion:

Mitch Albom

Final Four: Michigan, Gonzaga, Ohio State. Houston.

Champion: Gonzaga.

Why: In the season of COVID-19, it figures the Zags will finally break through and take the brass ring after years of gradual improvement. Would live to see another Michigan-Ohio State game, however, even on Super Saturday.

Jeff Seidel

Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Alabama, Illinois.

Champion: Gonzaga.

Why: After this crazy COVID-19 year, Gonzaga has a great draw and will bring some stability to this tournament, winning its first national title. Michigan has the talent to win it all, if Isaiah Livers can play. But that doesn’t seem likely when you see him in a boot. If Livers is out, the Wolverines will get knocked out in the Elite Eight. Michigan State will beat UCLA but lose to BYU.

Orion Sang

Final Four: Gonzaga, Texas Tech, Illinois, Connecticut.

Champion: Illinois.

Why: Illinois looks like the best team in college basketball right now. The backcourt’s athleticism and size down low will present problems for any team — including undefeated Gonzaga, which is plenty talented itself and features two future lottery picks in Jalen Suggs and Corey Kispert. The other two No. 1 seeds, Baylor and Michigan, look ripe for upsets. Texas Tech’s defensive scheme will give teams trouble and lead guard Mac McClung can make big shots. Connecticut, meanwhile, has been a completely different team ever since star guard James Bouknight returned from injury.

Chris Solari

Final Four: Gonzaga, Ohio State, Illinois, Alabama.

Champion: Illinois.

Why: The wars of the Big Ten will pay off in the conference’s first national title since MSU’s in 2000 as the Illini ride their complementary inside-outside combo of Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn, using their depth to power past Gonzaga in the finale.

