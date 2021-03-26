2021 NCAA Frozen Four: Schedule, time, TV channel, live stream, how to watch

When is the 2021 Frozen Four? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After being canceled along with the rest of the NCAA's winter sports championships in 2020, the Frozen Four is back to determine which of the remaining 16 teams is the best in college hockey.

North Dakota enters the tournament as the top overall seed. No. 1 seeded Wisconsin, Boston College and Minnesota are each joined by three other teams in their respective regional brackets. The winner of each bracket will advance to the Frozen Four, which this year will be held at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021 NCAA Frozen Four.

How to watch the 2021 Frozen Four

What: NCAA Frozen Four Division-I men's college ice hockey championship

Where: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

When: April 8-10, 2021

TV Channel: The semifinals will be broadcast on ESPN2 before ESPN carries the championship

Live stream: Stream the Frozen Four games using WatchESPN or the ESPN app.

2021 NCAA Division-I Hockey Bracket

All times ET.

Bridgeport Regional

Webster Bank Arena, Bridgeport, Connecticut

Friday, March 26: No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 4 Bemidji State (1 p.m. on ESPN2)

Friday, March 26: No. 3 Lake Superior St. vs. No. 2 Massachusetts (6:30 p.m. on ESPNU)

Saturday, March 27: Final (5 p.m. on ESPNU)

Fargo Regional

Scheels Arena, Fargo, North Dakota

Friday, March 26: No. 2 Minnesota Duluth vs. No. 3 Michigan (4 p.m. on ESPNU)

Friday, March 26: No. 1 North Dakota vs. No. 4 American International (9 p.m. on ESPN3)

Saturday, March 27: Final (7:30 p.m. on ESPNU)

Albany Regional

Times Union Center, Albany, New York

No. 1 Boston College vs. No. 4 Notre Dame — No contest (COVID), Boston College advances

Saturday, March 27: No. 2 St. Cloud State vs. No. 3 Boston University (1 p.m. on ESPNews)

Sunday, March 28: Final (5:30 p.m. on ESPN2)

Loveland Regional

Budweiser Events Center, Loveland, Colorado

Saturday, March 27: No. 2 Minnesota State vs. No. 3 Quinnipiac (5 p.m. on ESPN3)

Saturday, March 27: No. 1 Minnesota vs. No. 4 Omaha (10 p.m. on ESPN2)

Sunday, March 28: Final (8 p.m. on ESPNU)

Semifinals

Thursday, April 8: Semifinal #1 (5 p.m. on ESPN2)

Thursday, April 8: Semifinal #2 (9 p.m. on ESPN2)

National Championship

Saturday, April 10: National championship (7 p.m. on ESPN)