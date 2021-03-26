2021 NCAA Frozen Four: Schedule, time, TV channel, live stream, how to watch
When is the 2021 Frozen Four? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
After being canceled along with the rest of the NCAA's winter sports championships in 2020, the Frozen Four is back to determine which of the remaining 16 teams is the best in college hockey.
North Dakota enters the tournament as the top overall seed. No. 1 seeded Wisconsin, Boston College and Minnesota are each joined by three other teams in their respective regional brackets. The winner of each bracket will advance to the Frozen Four, which this year will be held at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021 NCAA Frozen Four.
How to watch the 2021 Frozen Four
What: NCAA Frozen Four Division-I men's college ice hockey championship
Where: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
When: April 8-10, 2021
TV Channel: The semifinals will be broadcast on ESPN2 before ESPN carries the championship
Live stream: Stream the Frozen Four games using WatchESPN or the ESPN app.
2021 NCAA Division-I Hockey Bracket
All times ET.
Bridgeport Regional
Webster Bank Arena, Bridgeport, Connecticut
Friday, March 26: No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 4 Bemidji State (1 p.m. on ESPN2)
Friday, March 26: No. 3 Lake Superior St. vs. No. 2 Massachusetts (6:30 p.m. on ESPNU)
Saturday, March 27: Final (5 p.m. on ESPNU)
Fargo Regional
Scheels Arena, Fargo, North Dakota
Friday, March 26: No. 2 Minnesota Duluth vs. No. 3 Michigan (4 p.m. on ESPNU)
Friday, March 26: No. 1 North Dakota vs. No. 4 American International (9 p.m. on ESPN3)
Saturday, March 27: Final (7:30 p.m. on ESPNU)
Albany Regional
Times Union Center, Albany, New York
No. 1 Boston College vs. No. 4 Notre Dame — No contest (COVID), Boston College advances
Saturday, March 27: No. 2 St. Cloud State vs. No. 3 Boston University (1 p.m. on ESPNews)
Sunday, March 28: Final (5:30 p.m. on ESPN2)
Loveland Regional
Budweiser Events Center, Loveland, Colorado
Saturday, March 27: No. 2 Minnesota State vs. No. 3 Quinnipiac (5 p.m. on ESPN3)
Saturday, March 27: No. 1 Minnesota vs. No. 4 Omaha (10 p.m. on ESPN2)
Sunday, March 28: Final (8 p.m. on ESPNU)
Semifinals
Thursday, April 8: Semifinal #1 (5 p.m. on ESPN2)
Thursday, April 8: Semifinal #2 (9 p.m. on ESPN2)
National Championship
Saturday, April 10: National championship (7 p.m. on ESPN)