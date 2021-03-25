2021 NBA trade deadline winners and losers: Recapping best, worst deals

NBA trade deadline winners and losers: Recapping best, worst deals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2021 NBA trade deadline did not disappoint.

Many teams were busy making deals ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline, including several franchises with championship aspirations, such as the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets.

Several of the top players rumored to be available -- Victor Oladipo, Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon -- ended up being dealt. The best player available who didn't get traded was Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry despite reported interest from the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers and Sixers.

What should we make of the moves from Thursday and how they could impact the playoff races in both conferences?