NBA trade deadline tracker: Kings acquire Mfiondu Kabengele from Clippers

The NBA trade deadline could be interesting this season with the addition of the Play-in Tournament, giving more teams a chance to make the playoffs. Free agency also was shortened this season due to the compressed schedule between the Disney World bubble and the start of the 2020-21 season.

From James Harden's move to the Brooklyn Nets to the Milwaukee Bucks' recent acquisition of P.J. Tucker, teams have been making moves over the past few months. The buyout market also could be hot, as it kicked off with Blake Griffin's exit from Detroit.

Here are the latest deals and rumors ahead of the 2021 NBA trade deadline at 3 p.m. ET on March 25.

NBA trade deadline primer:

Kings acquire Mfiondu Kabengele

The Los Angeles Clippers traded power forward/center Mfiondu Kabengele to the Sacramento Kings on Monday. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

The Sacramento Kings acquired power forward/center Mfiondu Kabengele from the Los Angeles Clippers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal sends a future second-round pick and cash to Sacramento, while Los Angeles gets a future second-round pick.

The deal satisfied an expiring trade exception and gets the Clippers $2.6 million under the hard cap with a roster spot available, Wojnarowski reported.

Kings used a trade exception that would've expired today on deal. Both second-round picks are heavily protected and unlikely to convey, sources said. Kings get a young forward to evaluate -- and cash; Clippers create a roster spot. https://t.co/MpqjAm4UOX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 23, 2021

Kabengele, 6-foot-9, 250 pounds, is in his second season in the league after being selected by the Brooklyn Nets with the 27th overall pick of the 2019 NBA draft. He averages 4.1 minutes per game in clean-up duty.

