2021 NBA trade deadline: If Pacers pull trigger on fire sale, Wizards could benefit

With the Indiana Pacers nosediving quickly, their front office is reportedly listening to offers for some of their best players. According to Yahoo! Sports, Malcolm Brogdon is available and teams are monitoring two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis. While elite rim protector Myles Turner has been involved in recent rumors, it would take a substantial offer to pry him away, per the Indy Star.

Regardless, things are going south for the Pacers and fast. They have lost 14 of their last 21 games, as the decision to fire head coach Nate McMillan in the offseason continues to backfire. They were a 45-28 team one year ago, but now sit 10th in the Eastern Conference and are trending in the wrong direction.

To whatever degree the Pacers decide to tear their roster down, it could work in the Wizards' favor if they choose to make a significant move ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. trade deadline. That is because what Indiana has, the Wizards need.

Brogdon is a stellar perimeter defender and a standout three-point shooter. Sabonis is an All-Star power forward who is a very good scorer, passer and rebounder. Turner is arguably the game's best shot-blocker. The Wizards could use all of those things and Brogdon is 28, while Sabonis and Turner are each 24.

Those three helped anchor the sixth-ranked defense in the NBA last season and the Wizards want to augment their defense at the deadline, as NBC Sports Washington has reported. But given the likely price to acquire any of these three players, and the difficulty in matching salaries, a trade for one of them would mean much more than just improving their defense in the short-term.

It would be an aggressive move, in that the Wizards would almost certainly have to give up at least a first-round pick. For Sabonis or Turner, it would likely require at least one high first-round pick plus more pieces, one Eastern Conference executive told NBC Sports Washington.

Giving up even one first-round pick would represent a fairly big risk for a Wizards team that currently holds the fifth-best lottery odds for the 2021 NBA Draft, and given they just traded a first-round pick (albeit heavily protected) in the Russell Westbrook deal. But if the Wizards decided to roll the dice on such a move, there's a way they could justify it and it involves Bradley Beal.

The Wizards need to keep his career timeline in mind with anything they do. He's 27 years old, the NBA's leading scorer, an All-Star starter and he only has one year left on his contract that isn't a player option. He may be peaking, although his career trajectory suggests you shouldn't bet on that.

Regardless, he is clearly in his prime and it could be the prime of a Hall of Fame career. Having a player like that is rare, particularly for this franchise, and they have reason to capitalize on the window they have. If they aren't going to trade him (it's not even worth asking sources anymore about it, because they aren't), then they might as well give him as much help as they can provide.

Back to the risk element. Certainly, it would be a potentially dangerous proposition to trade a first-round pick or several for another player. But consider this: if it didn't work and they needed to hit the eject button, the Wizards would have a player in Beal who could recoup that draft capital, plus much more. Just looking at deals for other stars, you could ballpark Beal's trade value as somewhere in the range of a top young prospect and three-plus first-round picks.

He may not get you what the Pelicans got for Anthony Davis, but he could get you a ton. That makes Beal the ultimate failsafe, as long as he's under contract.

Now, if the Wizards were to go down that route, it better be for the right player. Ideally, if you're going to push the chips into the middle of the table, it would be for another true star, one that offers a relative guarantee for contention. None of the Pacers players would arguably represent that level of player, but they also wouldn't cost as much as a top-shelf star would.

But say you got Sabonis or Turner, or someone on that level. Well, if it doesn't work you could consider your trade insurance policy and have a very good young big man to move forward with. Basically, because they have Beal, they have options. While many have argued they should tank, there is an argument for trying the opposite first.