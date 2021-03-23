2021 NBA trade deadline: Live blog with news, Warriors rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When the 2021 NBA trade deadline passes at 3 p.m. ET Thursday, some big name players could be wearing a new uniform.

Will a team put together a godfather offer for Bradley Beal that the Washington Wizards simply can't refuse? Could Victor Oladipo find himself changing teams yet again to become a four-month rental on a championship contender? Who will be the biggest deadline sellers?

The Orlando Magic could play a pivotal role with a firesale that sends Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic packing. The Sacramento Kings are another potential seller thanks to a talented trio -- Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes and Marvin Bagley III -- that's coveted across the NBA.

Of course, it's not all about the stars. Deals that involve valuable role players who fill a void could help shift the balance of power among the league's elite.

Here are the latest rumors and trades from around the league, with the most recent at the top:

Warriors not tempted by Oubre offers yet

The Golden State Warriors reportedly remain open to dealing swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. but have yet to hear an offer that piques their interest. Oubre will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason after he was traded to Golden State last November.

Suns acquire Torrey Craig from Bucks

Phoenix gets: Torrey Craig

Milwaukee gets: Cash considerations

The Bucks traded forward Torrey Craig to the Suns, who are keeping pace at the top of the Western Conference with the Jazz and the Lakers. Craig played 21 minutes per game in the postseason between 2018 and 2020.

Bucks acquire P.J. Tucker for Augustin, first-round pick

Milwaukee gets: P.J. Tucker, Rodions Kurucs, 2022 first-round from Houston (via Milwaukee)

Houston gets: D.J. Augustin, D.J. Wilson, 2023 first-round pick

P.J. Tucker seemed to be toward the top of most contenders' shopping lists at the 2021 NBA trade deadline. Tucker lands in Milwaukee and gives the Bucks a veteran presence who can be a pesky crunch-time defender and threat from the outside. He can also be a valuable postseason commodity with his ability to play center in a small-ball lineup when needed.

How Warriors are affected by reported P.J. Tucker Rockets-Bucks trade

The rebuilding Rockets, who at the time of the deal had lost 17 straight games, received a 2023 first-round pick, as well as the right to swap their 2021 second-round pick for Milwaukee’s 2021 first-round pick -- provided the pick falls outside of the top nine. Houston also sends Milwaukee’s 2022 first-round pick that it acquired in a previous deal back to the Bucks.

Ariza , most traded player in NBA history, lands in Miami

Oklahoma City gets: Meyers Leonard, 2027 second-round pick

Miami gets: Trevor Ariza

The Thunder continued to stockpile draft picks, acquiring a 2027 second-round pick from the Heat along with Meyers Leonard in a deal that sends Trevor Ariza to Miami. Leonard, who played in just three games this season before season-ending shoulder surgery, had to waive the no-trade clause on his two-year contract to facilitate the deal. He reportedly will not be joining the Thunder.

Report: Potential Warriors target Gordon asked Magic for trade

Ariza hasn't played since March 2020 after he opted out of participating in the NBA restart. The most traded player in NBA history, Ariza has now been dealt 11 times -- including three times in one week in November 2020, going from Portland to Houston to Detroit to Oklahoma City.

The Thunder's treasure chest of draft capital through the 2027 draft now includes 17 first-round picks and 15 second-round picks.