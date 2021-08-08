2021 NBA Summer League: How Yam Madar fared in Celtics debut

WATCH: Yam Madar's best plays from Celtics Summer League debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Summer of Yam has officially begun.

Point guard Yam Madar, Boston's second-round pick (No. 47 overall) in the 2020 NBA Draft, played his first game in Celtics green Sunday in the team's 2021 NBA Summer league opener against the Atlanta Hawks.

The 20-year-old Israel native has generated some buzz after winning the Israeli Premier League's Most Improved Player award last season while playing overseas for Hapoel Tel Aviv. He comes to Las Vegas with plenty of confidence, too, as he stated his intention to play for the Celtics at the NBA level this season.

Madar didn't wait long to start making his case Sunday. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard came off the bench to score eight points on 4-for-6 shooting (0-for-2) with two rebounds, two assists and a turnover in 17 minutes of action.

Check out full highlights from the Celtics' 85-83 win over the Hawks in the video above, and watch some of Madar's best plays in the tweets below.

Yam Madar highlights

Madar got started right away, helping spark a 17-2 Celtics run with a nice baseline jumper for his first bucket.

Yam Madar caps off a 9-0 run for the C's in the 1st pic.twitter.com/r9n6osDU78 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 8, 2021

Madar showed off more of his midrange game in the second quarter set up by a nifty spin move.

Yam spin move 🔄 pic.twitter.com/GXifNa81zG — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 8, 2021

The athletic guard can score in multiple ways, as he demonstrated here by hitting a tough floater:

Story continues

"Every time I look up Yam is doing something" - @ChrisForsberg_ pic.twitter.com/CA0nIevsJe — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 8, 2021

Madar took a backseat to the more seasoned Celtics later in the game, as Romeo Langford hit a clutch 3-pointer in the final seconds to seal Boston's victory:

Romeo for the lead! pic.twitter.com/Io8h2rBCaH — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 8, 2021

The Celtics will be back in action Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET against the Denver Nuggets on NBC Sports Boston.