2021 NBA All-Star Game: Lineups, broadcast info for Sunday

In the 70th annual NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Team Durant takes the court to face Team LeBron in Atlanta.

Unfortunately, several players who were selected as All-Stars won’t be playing due to injury. Those players are: Kevin Durant (hamstring), Anthony Davis (achilles tendonosis) and Devin Booker (knee), Joel Embiid (health and safety protocol) and Ben Simmons (health and safety protocol). Devin Booker was supposed to be Anthony Davis’ All-Star replacement but now that spot has been given to Mike Conley. Domantas Sabonis, on the other hand, replaces Kevin Durant for the game due to his injury.

Here’s when you can tune into the All-Star Game.

Date: Sunday, Mar.7

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Probable starting lineups

Team Durant

Kyrie Irving

Bradley Beal

Kawhi Leonard

Jayson Tatum

Zion Williamson

Team LeBron