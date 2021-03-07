2021 NBA All-Star Game: Full team lineups, start time, how to watch or stream

The Rockets don’t have an NBA All-Star in 2021, since their lone candidate (Christian Wood) has been sidelined by an ankle injury for more than a month. Since acquiring James Harden before the 2012-13 season, Houston had at least one All-Star in each of the next eight years.

Nonetheless, it is the only NBA action until the 2020-21 regular season resumes on Thursday, so it may still be worth a watch. Plus, for any fans dreaming of Houston’s next contender of the post-Harden era, it could be an opportunity to watch future targets via trade or free agency.

Unlike most years, all of the All-Star events — including the game, 3-point shootout, dunk contest, and skills competition — are on one jam-packed Sunday night. That’s part of the NBA’s revised plan to condense activities, owing to various risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those interested in watching, here’s an itinerary:

How to watch or stream

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Sunday, March 7

  • Start time: 5:30 p.m. Central for some events; 7 p.m. for the game

  • TV Channel: TNT

  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Team LeBron

Team Durant

  • Jayson Tatum (Starter)

  • Kyrie Irving (Starter)

  • Joel Embiid (Starter)

  • Kawhi Leonard (Starter)

  • Bradley Beal (Starter)

  • James Harden

  • Mike Conley

  • Zion Williamson

  • Zach LaVine

  • Julius Randle

  • Donovan Mitchell

  • Nikola Vucevic

3-Point Contest (prior to tipoff)

  • Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

  • Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

  • Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

  • Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

  • Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

  • Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Dunk Contest (halftime of All-Star Game)

  • Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers

  • Cassius Stanley, Indiana Pacers

  • Obi Toppin, New York Knicks

Skills Contest (prior to tipoff)

  • Robert Covington, Portland Trail Blazers

  • Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

  • Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers

  • Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic

  • Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

  • Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Rising Stars Team USA (no game)

  • LaMelo Ball

  • Anthony Edwards

  • Tyrese Halliburton

  • Tyler Herro

  • DeAndre Hunter

  • Keldon Johnson

  • Ja Morant

  • Michael Porter Jr.

  • Zion Williamson

  • James Wiseman

Rising Stars Team World (no game)

  • Precious Achiuwa

  • Nickeil Alexander-Walker

  • Deni Avidja

  • RJ Barrett

  • Facundo Campazzo

  • Brandon Clarke

  • Luguentz Dort

  • Rui Hachimura

  • Theo Maledon

  • Mychal Mulder

