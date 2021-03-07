2021 NBA All-Star Game: Full team lineups, start time, how to watch or stream
The Rockets don’t have an NBA All-Star in 2021, since their lone candidate (Christian Wood) has been sidelined by an ankle injury for more than a month. Since acquiring James Harden before the 2012-13 season, Houston had at least one All-Star in each of the next eight years.
Nonetheless, it is the only NBA action until the 2020-21 regular season resumes on Thursday, so it may still be worth a watch. Plus, for any fans dreaming of Houston’s next contender of the post-Harden era, it could be an opportunity to watch future targets via trade or free agency.
Unlike most years, all of the All-Star events — including the game, 3-point shootout, dunk contest, and skills competition — are on one jam-packed Sunday night. That’s part of the NBA’s revised plan to condense activities, owing to various risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For those interested in watching, here’s an itinerary:
How to watch or stream
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Sunday, March 7
Start time: 5:30 p.m. Central for some events; 7 p.m. for the game
TV Channel: TNT
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Team LeBron
LeBron James (Starter)
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Starter)
Luka Dončić (Starter)
Stephen Curry (Starter)
Nikola Jokic (Starter)
Damian Lillard
Ben Simmons
Paul George
Rudy Gobert
Team Durant
Jayson Tatum (Starter)
Kyrie Irving (Starter)
Joel Embiid (Starter)
Kawhi Leonard (Starter)
Bradley Beal (Starter)
James Harden
Mike Conley
Zion Williamson
Julius Randle
Nikola Vucevic
🌟 NBA All-Star Game Format 🌟
The game will follow the same format as last year, with the teams competing to win each quarter and playing to a Final Target Score during the untimed fourth quarter. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/5Uw3iF45yZ
— NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2021
3-Point Contest (prior to tipoff)
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
Dunk Contest (halftime of All-Star Game)
Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers
Cassius Stanley, Indiana Pacers
Obi Toppin, New York Knicks
Skills Contest (prior to tipoff)
Robert Covington, Portland Trail Blazers
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic
Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns
Julius Randle, New York Knicks
Rising Stars Team USA (no game)
LaMelo Ball
Anthony Edwards
Tyrese Halliburton
Tyler Herro
DeAndre Hunter
Keldon Johnson
Ja Morant
Michael Porter Jr.
Zion Williamson
James Wiseman
Rising Stars Team World (no game)
Precious Achiuwa
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Deni Avidja
RJ Barrett
Facundo Campazzo
Brandon Clarke
Luguentz Dort
Rui Hachimura
Theo Maledon
Mychal Mulder
