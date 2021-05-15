2021 NBA play-in schedule released: When Warriors could play

When Warriors could play in NBA's play-in tournament originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors don't yet know if they will be the eighth or ninth seed in the Western Conference play-in tournament, but they now know when they will play their first game.

The NBA released the schedule for the 2021 play-in tournament, and the four Western Conference teams will be in action Wednesday, May 19.

If the Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday in the regular-season finale, they will secure the eighth seed and play a road game Wednesday night against the seventh seed, which could be the Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers or the Los Angeles Lakers, depending on how this weekend's slate of games play out.

If the eighth-seeded Warriors knock off the seventh seed, they would advance to face the second seed in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, with that series beginning either Saturday, May 22 or Sunday, May 23.

If the Warriors were to lose to the seventh seed, they would then play the winner of the game between the ninth and 10th seeds on Friday, May 21. The winner of that game would secure the eighth seed in the playoffs and play the top seed in the West in the first round.

Now, if the Warriors lose to the Grizzlies on Sunday, they would be the ninth seed in the play-in tournament and host the San Antonio Spurs in the early game on Wednesday. If they lose to Gregg Popovich and Co., the Warriors' season would end.

If the ninth-seed Warriors beat the Spurs, they would advance to take on the loser of the game between the eighth seeded Grizzlies and the seventh seed on Friday.

Possible scenarios for today ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tIbqcrnOTl — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 14, 2021

The best route for the Warriors would be to beat the Grizzlies on Sunday, upset the seventh seed on Wednesday and get a few days off to rest before the first round of the playoffs begin next weekend.

But Steph Curry, Draymond Green and the rest of the Warriors need to take care of business at Chase Center on Sunday before they can worry about the play-in tournament. At least now they know they will have two days to prepare for their first play-in opponent.

