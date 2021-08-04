2021 NBA offseason: Resetting Celtics roster after trades, free agent signings

Celtics roster reset amid busy 2021 NBA offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics have been busy making changes to their roster since being eliminated by the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs.

New president of basketball operations Brad Stevens has already made a couple trades. One of them was acquiring wing Josh Richardson from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for center Moses Brown.

Another trade not yet official is a reported three-team deal that would send center Tristan Thompson from the Celtics to the Sacramento Kings, as well as guard Kris Dunn, forward Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round draft pick from the Atlanta Hawks to the C's.

The first trade the Celtics made this offseason came in June when Kemba Walker, a 2021 first-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick were sent to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Al Horford, Brown and a 2023 second-round pick.

The Celtics also agreed to a one-year deal worth $2.7 million contract with free agent center Enes Kanter on Wednesday, per reports. Kanter played for the C's during the 2019-20 season. He averaged 11.2 points and 11 rebounds per game for the Portland Trail Blazers last season.

Boston also had a few departures in free agency. Veteran wing Evan Fournier signed with the New York Knicks on a four-year deal worth almost $80 million. Semi Ojeleye signed a one-year contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Here's an updated look at the Celtics' roster after recent trades (assuming the BOS-ATL-SAC three-way becomes official) and the reported Kanter signing.

Guards

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Payton Pritchard

Josh Richardson

Kris Dunn

Romeo Langford

Carsen Edwards

Juhann Begarin (rookie)

Forwards

Jayson Tatum

Aaron Nesmith

Grant Williams

Jabari Parker

Bruno Fernando

Centers

Robert Williams

Al Horford

Enes Kanter

Free Agents