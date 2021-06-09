2021 NBA mock draft: Round 1 pick projections for all 30 teams

NBA mock draft 2021: Who will the Celtics pick at No. 16? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Eight fanbases are still rooting for their teams in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. For the rest of us, we’re looking ahead to the first major event of the offseason: the NBA Draft.

The NBA Draft Combine kicks off in Chicago later this month, while the draft order will be officially set June 22 during the NBA Draft Lottery.

This year’s No. 1 pick seems like a lock, but there’s a lot of uncertainty after Cade Cunningham, as the 2021 class is littered with prospects who played in just a handful of college games last season.

That means you can expect to see mock drafts with lots of different results between now and the July 29 NBA Draft – and our submission is no exception.

Read on for our first 2021 NBA Mock Draft of the offseason, which projects the entire first round using a draft order based on current standings.