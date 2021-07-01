2021 NBA mock draft: Round 1 picks after lottery, combine

2021 NBA Mock Draft: Latest Round 1 projections post-lottery originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We're entering the home stretch, folks.

The 2021 NBA Draft is officially less than a month away, and with the NBA Draft Lottery and the NBA Draft Combine both in the rearview mirror, teams have most of the information they need to make their first-round picks.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and New York Knicks all have multiple first-round selections, so this may not be the draft order we see on July 29. Teams like the Boston Celtics (more on them at the end) could trade back into the mix after dealing away their first-rounder.

But we have a pretty clear picture of what the first round will look like, which means it's time to freshen up the mock draft. Here are our projections for picks No. 1 through 30 in the 2021 NBA Draft, followed by a look at what the Celtics could do without a current first-round pick.