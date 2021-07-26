2021 NBA Mock Draft: The final projections for all 60 picks

Teams and prospects have finally reached the week of the NBA draft with the festivities set to begin on Thursday after participating in a lengthy process with countless interviews and workouts.

The top of the draft board hasn’t seen much movement, with teams essentially locked into the likes of Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs. Outside of those players, the rest of the first round has seen plenty of movement with others rising and falling.

The night of the NBA draft is once again expected to feature plenty of activity as teams look to make trades and other related moves. As a result, the order of the draft could change drastically if teams prove successful in trading up or down.

With the draft just days away, we took one final look at the latest projections for all 60 picks in the Rookie Wire Mock Draft. Player fit is taken into consideration in the picks.

Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-7 Weight: 220 lbs. Year: Freshman Position: G While the Pistons have not yet formally committed to drafting Cunningham, the thought around the NBA is it would be shocking if he wasn't the choice by Detroit. He visited the team facility last week and said he can't wait to get to work with the team. He is very impressed with the Pistons' development team, and singled out Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart for how they performed last season. The All-American appears to be on his way to Detroit and is quite excited to get started with his new team.

Houston Rockets: Jalen Green, NBA G League Ignite

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Height: 6-6 Weight: 186 lbs. Year: N/A Position: G Houston is reportedly aggressively pursuing the No. 1 overall pick from Detroit, but would also be willing to standpat at 2. If the Rockets are unable to strike a deal with the Pistons, they are heavily leaning toward taking Green. He reportedly will only work out with the Rockets and Pistons ahead of the draft, a strong indication that he and his camp believe he won't fall past the second pick. Green has the tools necessary to develop into a bonafide superstar in the NBA, and the Rockets could certainly use a player like that to build around. For more coverage on Houston’s draft decision, check out Rockets Wire

Story continues

Cleveland Cavaliers: Evan Mobley, USC

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 7-0 Weight: 215 lbs. Year: Freshman Position: F Cleveland has worked recently to see the top prospects but is still widely expected to take Mobley. They are getting significant interest from teams looking trade up, including from the Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic, but it would likely take a huge offer for the Cavaliers to pass on taking Mobley, who believes he can eventually be a generational player. His agility and length on defense make him arguably one of the best frontcourt defenders as he can guard nearly every position on the floor. With a dominant inside game on offense, Mobley should be the third player taken this year.

Toronto Raptors: Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-4 Weight: 205 lbs. Year: Freshman Position: G Suggs is highly touted for his ability to play both guard positions and his athleticism on the court. Certainly, his poise to hit the game-winning shot over UCLA in the Final Four backs up his winning mentality and ability to step up in crunch time. With growing rumors that Kyle Lowry could be on his way out, Suggs would be a strong replacement option for Toronto.

Orlando Magic: Jonathan Kuminga, NBA G League Ignite

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Height: 6-8 Weight: 222 lbs. Year: N/A Position: F While Kuminga appears to be dropping down in some mock drafts, the Magic still look to be strong contenders to take him. He worked out with the Magic last week in Orlando and projects to be a good fit. He possesses the physical tools that would make for a smooth transition to the next level and his 7-foot wingspan certainly offers some intrigue. Given his overall ability, Kuminga believes he is a top-five pick and fully expects to be taken early on Thursday night.

Oklahoma City Thunder: Scottie Barnes, Florida State

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-8 Weight: 225 lbs. Year: Freshman Position: F Barnes, who measured in at 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds at the combine, registered a 7-foot-2 wingspan and the second-fastest shuttle run, clocking in at 2.99 seconds on the court. As a result, Barnes has gained some more fans in the NBA as some believe the 19-year-old could go in the top five on draft night. He has been linked more with the Magic at No. 5 and could hear his name called earlier than the sixth pick. He has been described as a can't miss prospect due to a variety of reasons. On Friday, Barnes detailed why he should be a high pick.

I would say having long arms, big hands and being able to move so well for my size. Being quick, able to jump really high and having those intangibles on the court. Also, me being able to have energy, being able to bring it on the court. Me being athletic, having that play-making IQ on the court. Having that vision makes me so unique on the court where I can see different things and make different reads that, naturally, other people can't see.

For more coverage on Oklahoma City's draft decision, check out Thunder Wire

Golden State Warriors (via Minnesota): James Bouknight, UConn

Joshua Bickel-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-4 Weight: 190 lbs. Year: Sophomore Position: G Bouknight was named to the All-Big East first team after averaging 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 15 games. In two years, Bouknight established himself as a strong scorer who can do so at all three levels. Last year, he became the first freshman in nine years to score 20 points in three straight contests. He has worked extensively on his shooting during the pre-draft process and, with some improvement, could be one of the top offensive players in the class. Of course, it remains to be seen if Golden State ultimately takes this pick, as they have been said to be interested in trading it, but Bouknight would offer some needed offense off the bench. For more coverage on Golden State’s draft decision, check out Warriors Wire

Orlando Magic (via Chicago): Moses Moody, Arkansas

Arden Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-6 Weight: 210 lbs. Year: Freshman Position: G Moody was named the SEC Freshman of the Year after averaging 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and one steal in 32 games with the Razorbacks. He was one of three freshmen in the country to average at least 15 points and five rebounds. He projects to be a strong 3-and-D prospect at the next level after converting on 35.8% of his 5.8 attempts from 3-point range last season. His 7-foot wingspan should certainly intrigue teams, something the Magic have certainly prioritized in recent years.

Sacramento Kings: Franz Wagner, Michigan

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Height: 6-9 Weight: 220 lbs. Year: Sophomore Position: G Wagner reportedly received a promise that he'd be taken in the top 10 on Thursday, and the Kings certainly make sense as a landing spot for him. He could provide the Kings with a solid playmaker at this point of the draft. Chad Ford, a longtime draft expert, believes the pairing of Wagner and the Kings is inevitable because of the analytics and his potential to develop into a good defender at the next level. With an improved shot, Wagner could develop into just that but his playmaking alone should also be valued for the Kings here.

New Orleans Pelicans: Jalen Johnson, Duke

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-9 Weight: 209 Year: Freshman Position: F After dealing with a foot injury and opting out of the season in February, Johnson logged only 13 appearances with the Blue Devils. He averaged 11.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocked shots on 52.3% shooting from the field. Though Johnson has had a relatively quiet pre-draft process, he still projects to bring plenty of defense and post-scoring to the NBA. Of note, Johnson recorded the largest hand size at the combine by length (9.75 inches) and width (10.5 inches). For more coverage on New Orleans’ draft decision, check out Lonzo Wire

Charlotte Hornets: Alperen Sengun, Besiktas (Turkish League)

FIBA.Basketball

Height: 6-10 Weight: 243 lbs. Year: N/A Position: F Sengun has recently gained quite a bit of pre-draft buzz following his performance with Turkey in the Olympic qualifying tournament from Canada. He averaged 11.3 points, six rebounds and two assists in three games as Turkey lost to Greece in the semifinals. He is widely considered one of the most versatile bigs in the draft this year with his ability to score in the paint and create for his teammates. Sengun has reportedly earned quite a bit of interest from the Magic, so he could go even higher than 11 on Thursday. However, if he is still on the board, Charlotte should consider him with this pick.

San Antonio Spurs: Josh Giddey, Adelaide 36ers (NBL)

Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Height: 6-8 Weight: 220 Year: N/A Position: PG Giddey recently finished up a stint with the Australian men's basketball team during their exhibition games in Las Vegas. He recorded 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot versus Nigeria in his lone appearance for the Boomers. The performance by Giddey allowed scouts to get a look at him and he likely helped his stock following that outing. He has drawn comparisons to fellow Australian Ben Simmons with his ability to lead his teams and get others involved but is touted as a better shooter than Simmons. He could go even higher than 12 to the Spurs, but they project to be a good fit for him.

Indiana Pacers: Davion Mitchell, Baylor

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-1 Weight: 202 lbs. Year: Junior Position: G Mitchell was named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 14.1 points, 5.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals 30 games. He also became the first player in program history to be named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. Mitchell projects to be one of the most NBA-ready players with his defensive ability and shot-making after converting on 44.7% from 3-point range on 4.7 attempts per game. Given his ability on defense, he projects to be a good fit here with the Pacers, who could use another stopper on that end of the floor.

Golden State Warriors: Chris Duarte, Oregon

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-6 Weight: 190 lbs. Year: Sophomore Position: G Duarte worked out for a second time with the Warriors on Sunday, and has reportedly earned strong interest from them during the pre-draft process. Along with the Warriors, the New York Knicks are also said to be targeting Duarte but it remains to be seen if he'll be available when they are on the clock at 19 and 21. He demonstrated last season at Oregon the ability to make an impact on both ends of the floor, something teams covet at the next level. He led the Pac-12 in steals and proved on a nightly basis he can perform at an elite level on defense. He looks to have a strong chance of hearing his name called here by the Warriors. For more coverage on Golden State’s draft decision, check out Warriors Wire

Washington Wizards: Kai Jones, Texas

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-11 Weight: 221 lbs. Year: Sophomore Position: F Jones believes his biggest asset entering the NBA next season will be his defense, which is an area of need for Washington. With more reps as a shooter, Jones could potentially even emerge as a strong 3-and-D player at the next level after leaving Texas as a career 34.5% shooter from beyond the arc. The Wizards would be taking the best available player here should Jones remain on the board. Depending on how you rank some other bigs, Jones has the potential to be behind Evan Mobley as the second-best in this draft class.

Oklahoma City Thunder (via Boston): Keon Johnson, Tennessee

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-4 Weight: 184 lbs. Year: Freshman Position: G Johnson, who registered an incredible 48-inch max vertical leap at the combine, recently worked out for the Thunder and could be an option here. They have been said to be interested in using this pick to trade up from No. 6 so it remains to be seen if they will ultimately make this pick. However, Johnson could develop into a strong 3-and-D prospect and make for a good choice. He is viewed as a bit of a project player but the Thunder have plenty of development opportunities to offer him. For more coverage on Oklahoma City's draft decision, check out Thunder Wire

Memphis Grizzlies: Corey Kispert, Gonzaga

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-7 Weight: 223 lbs. Year: Senior Position: F Kispert was a consensus All-American first-team player last season after averaging 18.6 points, five rebounds and 1.8 assists in 32 games. He shot a career-high 44% from 3-point range on 6.5 attempts per game and ranked fifth in the country in points (595) and seventh in 3-pointers (91). He needs to prove to teams he is more than a shooter, as he said he is doing, but, given that ability alone, Kispert figures to step into any team and immediately fill a need as a floor spacer.

Oklahoma City Thunder (via Miami): Usman Garuba, Real Madrid

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Height: 6-8 Weight: 230 lbs. Year: N/A Position: F/C Garuba recently impressed with Spain in an exhibition matchup versus the United States. He turned in a four-point, eight-rebound effort in the loss but also added two assists and was a team-high plus-11 on the court. He looked to handle the task of defending the elite players on the U.S. very well and offered a glimpse of his potential on that end of the floor. With a reported 7-foot-3 wingspan, he is viewed as one of the top defensive prospects in the draft and has drawn comparisons to OG Anunoby and P.J. Washington. By taking Garuba here, the Thunder would get some needed size in the frontcourt. For more coverage on Oklahoma City's draft decision, check out Thunder Wire

New York Knicks: Sharife Cooper, Auburn

Arden Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-4 Weight: 165 lbs. Year: Freshman Position: G Despite playing in just 12 games due to eligibility issues, Cooper was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team after averaging 20.2 points, 8.1 assists, 4.3 rebounds and one steal. He was one of just seven players to average at least 20 points and eight assists over the last 25 years. Offensively, he has the skills to create for himself while using his athleticism to get to the rim and draw contact; his 8.6 free-throw attempts per game would have led the nation over a full season. The Knicks have been linked to guards during the pre-draft process, and could look to target Cooper here.

Atlanta Hawks: Ziaire Williams, Stanford

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-10 Weight: 188 lbs. Year: Freshman Position: G Williams averaged 10.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists last season with Stanford. Entering the program as its highest-rated prospect, Williams largely underperformed on the season. However, the talent level is there, and put into the right situation, Williams could begin to show what made him so highly touted. The Hawks have been linked to guards this year and could look to take Williams.

New York Knicks (via Dallas): Cameron Thomas, LSU

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-4 Weight: 210 lbs. Year: Freshman Position: G Thomas earned All-SEC first-team honors last season after averaging 23 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 29 games. He led all freshmen in the country in scoring and finished with 22 20-point games, the most in program history since Shaquille O’Neal in 1992. He believes he is the best scorer in the draft and has been said to be drawing interest from the Knicks. Certainly, teams can always use additional scoring off the bench, and that is one skill Thomas mastered last season.

Los Angeles Lakers: Jaden Springer, Tennessee

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-4 Weight: 202 lbs. Year: Freshman Position: G Viewed as one of the best defenders in the class, Springer could step in and help give the Lakers a strong stopper on a defense. He averaged 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 25 games with the Vols and proved to be a solid offensive player. He is viewed as one of the most NBA-ready prospects, something that could entice the Lakers if they hold onto this selection.

Houston Rockets (via Portland): Jared Butler, Baylor

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-3 Weight: 195 Year: Junior Position: G Butler recently announced that he has been fully cleared by the NBA to play next season. He was initially referred to a Fitness-to-Play panel after he was previously diagnosed with a heart condition in 2018. Now that he has been cleared, he is rising up draft boards and projects to be taken in the early 20s. He averaged 16.7 points, 4.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds and two steals in 30 games last season, earning All-Big 12 first-team honors as the Bears claimed the national title. He also shot 41.6% from 3-point range on 6.2 attempts per game, making him a prime target here for the rebuilding Rockets. For more coverage on Houston’s draft decision, check out Rockets Wire

Houston Rockets (via Milwaukee): Joshua Primo, Alabama

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-5 Weight: 189 lbs. Year: Freshman Position: G Primo, who is the youngest player projected to be drafted at 18 years old, is another prospect that has had a strong pre-draft run. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team after averaging 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds on 38.1% shooting from 3-point range last season. His name has jumped up draft boards after a stellar showing in workouts and has even been mentioned to go as high at 18 to the Thunder. With plenty of development opportunities in Houston, Primo could be a target with their third pick of the first round. For more coverage on Houston’s draft decision, check out Rockets Wire

Los Angeles Clippers: Trey Murphy III, Virginia

Alton Strupp-Lafayette Courier Journal

Height: 6-9 Weight: 206 lbs. Year: Junior Position: G Murphy averaged 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 25 games last season. He shot 50.3% from the field and 43.3% from 3-point range, ranking seventh among all ACC players in 3-pointers made (2.1) per game. He is highly touted as a shooter and projects to be a good addition as a floor spacer. Murphy could go even higher with his ability to step in and play now so this pick should be a no-brainer if he is still on the board.

Denver Nuggets: Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

Arden Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-10 Weight: 206 lbs. Year: Freshman Position: F/C Jackson was named to the SEC All-Defensive team after averaging 8.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocked shots in 25 games as a freshman. He led all SEC players in blocks while he ranked 15th in the nation, recording at least three blocks in nine games. Certainly, his 7-foot-5 wingspan was on full display last season and that could be a good addition to the Nuggets' second unit.

Brooklyn Nets: Aaron Henry, Michigan State

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-6 Weight: 209 Year: Junior Position: F Henry, who was named to the All-Big Ten third team, has spent the pre-draft process training with two-time NBA champion Mike Miller. Entering the draft, the biggest knock on Henry was his shooting and he recently told Rookie Wire he has made big strides in that department. Miller believes Henry can eventually develop into a high 30% 3-point shooter after gaining consistency in his form. Henry is widely viewed as one of the top defensive players in the draft this year and could be a good option to add to a stacked roster in Brooklyn. For more coverage on Brooklyn’s draft decision, check out Nets Wire

Philadelphia 76ers: Nah’Shon 'Bones' Hyland, VCU

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-3 Weight: 169 Year: Sophomore Position: G Hyland was named the Atlantic 10 Player of the Year last season after averaging a league-high 19.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He scored 30 or more points on three occasions and was in double figures in 22 of 23 contests. He essentially played himself into the back end of the first round after an excellent showing at the NBA draft combine. His athleticism and physical tools, plus his 6-foot-9 wingspan, figures to be an intriguing option for the Sixers, who have been heavily linked to him. For more coverage on Philadelphia’s draft decision, check out Sixers Wire

Phoenix Suns: Tre Mann, Florida

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-4 Weight: 177 lbs. Year: Sophomore Position: G Mann believes he is the best player in the draft when it comes to shooting, either off the catch or dribble. He shot 40.2% from 3-point range last season and certainly has the credentials to become a knockdown shooter at the next level. Following an impressive run to the NBA Finals, the Suns could look to bolster their backcourt with Mann.

Utah Jazz: Quentin Grimes, Houston

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-5 Weight: 205 lbs. Year: Junior Position: G Grimes, who worked out with the Jazz last week, was named the American Athletic Conference co-Player of the Year after averaging 17.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, two assists and 1.4 steals per game. He became the first Cougar since 1993 to be named Conference Player of the Year. The 6-foot-5 standout could be a candidate for the Jazz to consider with the 30th pick as they have had their eye on him with his ability to score and guard multiple positions.

Second Round: Nos. 31-40

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

31. Milwaukee Bucks (via Houston): Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois 32. New York Knicks (via Detroit): Miles McBride, West Virginia 33. Orlando Magic: JT Thor, Auburn 34. Oklahoma City Thunder: Josh Christopher, Arizona State 35. New Orleans Pelicans (via Cleveland): Austin Reaves, Oklahoma 36. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Minnesota): Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova 37. Detroit Pistons (via Toronto): Brandon Boston Jr., Kentucky 38. Chicago Bulls (via New Orleans): Day’Ron Sharpe, North Carolina 39. Sacramento Kings: Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky 40. New Orleans Pelicans (via Chicago): Vrenz Bleijenbergh, Antwerp (Belgium)

Second Round: Nos. 41-50

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

41. San Antonio Spurs: Herbert Jones, Alabama 42. Detroit Pistons (via Charlotte): Isaiah Todd, NBA G League Ignite 43. New Orleans Pelicans (via Washington): Joel Ayayi, Gonzaga 44. Brooklyn Nets (via Indiana): Joe Wieskamp, Iowa 45. Boston Celtics: Kessler Edwards, Pepperdine 46. Toronto Raptors (via Memphis): Neemias Queta, Utah State 47. Toronto Raptors (via Golden State): Sandro Mamukelashvili, Seton Hall 48. Atlanta Hawks (via Miami): David Johnson, Louisville 49. Brooklyn Nets (via Atlanta): Rokas Jokubaitis, Zalgiris 50. Philadelphia 76ers (via New York): Luka Garza, Iowa

Second Round: Nos. 51-60

Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman-USA TODAY Sports

51. Memphis Grizzlies (via Portland): Filip Petrusev, Mega Bemax 52. Detroit Pistons (via LAL): Daishen Nix, NBA G League Ignite 53. New Orleans Pelicans (via Dallas): Isaiah Livers, Michigan 54. Indiana Pacers (via Milwaukee): Jericho Sims, Texas 55. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver): Jason Preston, Ohio 56. Charlotte Hornets (via LAC): Juhann Begarin, Paris Basketball 57. Charlotte Hornets (via Brooklyn): E.J. Onu, Shawnee State 58. New York Knicks (Philadelphia): Matthew Hurt, Duke 59. Brooklyn Nets (via Phoenix): RaiQuan Gray, Florida State 60. Indiana Pacers (via Utah): AJ Lawson, South Carolina

1

1

1

1