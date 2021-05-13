2021 NBA Mock Draft consensus 4.0: The top 30 prospects going in the first round
The NBA playoffs are about to begin in just a few days, but for the 10 teams at the bottom of the standings, July 29th is the most important date left on the calendar. We’re just two and a half months away from the 2021 NBA Draft, and while there’s no debate over which player will go No. 1 overall this year – Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham – there has been plenty of movement on draft boards since the end of the college basketball season.
To rank the top players available, we analyzed six 2021 NBA mock drafts and big boards from around the internet – the latest revisions from ESPN, NBC Sports, Bleacher Report, NBA Draft Room, NBADraft.net and For The Win – and found each player’s average draft position.
A total of 43 players appeared in the first round across the mock drafts we reviewed, up from 38 in the Consensus 3.0. If a player was left out of one of the mock drafts, he was assigned a value of 31 for each absence to determine his draft average. To give an approximate draft range, we’re also listing each player’s best and worst draft position across the five mock drafts, and indicating whether a player’s stock has risen or fallen since our last mock.
The draft order was set using each team’s current record, via Tankathon.
Here is our consensus mock draft 4.0, covering all 30 picks in the first round:
Rockets: Cade Cunningham
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-7 guard, Oklahoma State (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 1.0 Stock: Lock to be No. 1 Best position: 1st Worst Position: 1st
Pistons: Evan Mobley
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
7-foot-0 forward, USC (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 2.3 Stock: Top-4 lock Best position: 2nd Worst Position: 3rd
Thunder: Jalen Suggs
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-5 guard, Gonzaga (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 3.3 Stock: Top-4 lock Best position: 2nd Worst Position: 4th
Magic: Jalen Green
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
6-foot-5 guard, G League Ignite Mock Draft average spot: 3.3 Stock: Top-4 lock Best position: 2nd Worst Position: 4th
Cavaliers: Jonathan Kuminga
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
6-foot-8 forward, G League Ignite Mock Draft average spot: 5.2 Stock: Rock-solid Best position: 5th Worst Position: 6th
Warriors via Timberwolves: Scottie Barnes
Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-9 forward, Florida State (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 7.7 Stock: Solid Best position: 5th Worst Position: 10th
Raptors: Keon Johnson
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-5 wing, Tennessee (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 8.5 Stock: Falling slightly Best position: 6th Worst Position: 17th
Magic via Bulls: Moses Moody
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-6 wing, Arkansas (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 10.8 Stock: Solid Best position: 7th Worst Position: 21st
Pelicans: Davion Mitchell
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-2 guard, Baylor (junior) Mock Draft average spot: 12.1 Stock: Rising slightly Best position: 8th Worst Position: 23rd
Kings: Franz Wagner
USA TODAY Sports file photo
6-foot-9 forward, Michigan (sophomore) Mock Draft average spot: 12.8 Stock: Solid Best position: 7th Worst Position: 20th
Wizards: Corey Kispert
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-7 wing, Gonzaga (senior) Mock Draft average spot: 13.0 Stock: Rock-solid Best position: 11th Worst Position: 18th
Spurs: Jalen Johnson
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-8 forward, Duke (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 14.2 Stock: Falling slightly Best position: 7th Worst Position: 21st
Pacers: Josh Giddey
Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
6-foot-7 guard, Adelaide Mock Draft average spot: 14.3 Stock: Rising Best position: 9th Worst Position: 29th
Grizzlies: Usman Garuba
6-foot-8 forward, Real Madrid Mock Draft average spot: 14.5 Stock: Skyrocketing Best position: 11th Worst Position: 18th
Hornets: Kai Jones
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-11 forward, Texas (sophomore) Mock Draft average spot: 14.8 Stock: Falling slightly Best position: 11th Worst Position: 17th
Celtics: Jaden Springer
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-4 guard, Tennessee (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 16.5 Stock: Rising Best position: 6th Worst Position: 28th
Warriors via Timberwolves: James Bouknight
Robert Scheer/Indy Star via USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-5 wing, UConn (sophomore) Mock Draft average spot: 17.0 Stock: Falling significantly Best position: 8th Worst Position: 24th
Knicks: Ziaire Williams
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-7 wing, Stanford (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 18.2 Stock: Solid Best position: 9th Worst Position: 25th
Thunder via Heat: Cameron Thomas
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-4 guard, LSU (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 20.8 Stock: Falling Best position: 16th Worst Position: 26th
Hawks: Isaiah Jackson
Arden Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-10 forward, Kentucky (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 21.0 Stock: Falling Best position: 14th Worst Position: Out of the first round (x1)
Lakers: Jared Butler
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-3 guard, Baylor (junior) Mock Draft average spot: 21.2 Stock: Solid Best position: 14th Worst Position: 27th
Knicks via Mavs: Sharife Cooper
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-0 guard, Auburn (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 21.3 Stock: Solid Best position: 7th Worst Position: Out of the first round (x1)
Rockets via Trail Blazers: Tre Mann
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-6 guard, Florida (sophomore) Mock Draft average spot: 22.2 Stock: Rising slightly Best position: 18th Worst Position: 26th
Rockets via Bucks: Alperen Sengun
6-foot-9 forward, Besiktas Mock Draft average spot: 24.8 Stock: Falling significantly Best position: 14th Worst Position: Out of the first round (x2)
Nuggets: Ayo Dosunmu
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-5 guard, Illinois (junior) Mock Draft average spot: 26.2 Stock: Solid Best position: 22nd Worst Position: 30th
Nets: Nah'shon Hyland
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-3 guard, VCU (sophomore) Mock Draft average spot: 27.3 Stock: Rising significantly Best position: 18th Worst Position: Out of the first round (x4)
Clippers: Josh Christopher
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-4 guard, Arizona State (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 27.3 Stock: Solid Best position: 17th Worst Position: Out of the first round (x3)
76ers: Miles McBride
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-2 guard, West Virginia (sophomore) Mock Draft average spot: 27.3 Stock: Rising slightly Best position: 19th Worst Position: Out of the first round (x4)
Suns: Chris Duarte
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-6 guard, Oregon (senior) Mock Draft average spot: 27.3 Stock: Solid Best position: 22nd Worst Position: Out of the first round (x2)
Jazz: Roko Prkacin
6-foot-9 forward, KK Cibona Mock Draft average spot: 27.3 Stock: Rising significantly Best position: 13th Worst Position: Out of the first round (x2)
The Next Five Players:
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
31. Greg Brown, Texas 32. Day'Ron Sharpe, North Carolina 33. David Johnson, Louisville 34. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova 35. Johnny Juzang, UCLA
1
1
1
1