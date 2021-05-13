2021 NBA Mock Draft consensus 4.0: The top 30 prospects going in the first round

The NBA playoffs are about to begin in just a few days, but for the 10 teams at the bottom of the standings, July 29th is the most important date left on the calendar. We’re just two and a half months away from the 2021 NBA Draft, and while there’s no debate over which player will go No. 1 overall this year – Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham – there has been plenty of movement on draft boards since the end of the college basketball season.

To rank the top players available, we analyzed six 2021 NBA mock drafts and big boards from around the internet – the latest revisions from ESPN, NBC Sports, Bleacher Report, NBA Draft Room, NBADraft.net and For The Win – and found each player’s average draft position.

A total of 43 players appeared in the first round across the mock drafts we reviewed, up from 38 in the Consensus 3.0. If a player was left out of one of the mock drafts, he was assigned a value of 31 for each absence to determine his draft average. To give an approximate draft range, we’re also listing each player’s best and worst draft position across the five mock drafts, and indicating whether a player’s stock has risen or fallen since our last mock.

The draft order was set using each team’s current record, via Tankathon.

Here is our consensus mock draft 4.0, covering all 30 picks in the first round:

Rockets: Cade Cunningham

6-foot-7 guard, Oklahoma State (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 1.0 Stock: Lock to be No. 1 Best position: 1st Worst Position: 1st

Pistons: Evan Mobley

7-foot-0 forward, USC (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 2.3 Stock: Top-4 lock Best position: 2nd Worst Position: 3rd

Thunder: Jalen Suggs

6-foot-5 guard, Gonzaga (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 3.3 Stock: Top-4 lock Best position: 2nd Worst Position: 4th

Magic: Jalen Green

6-foot-5 guard, G League Ignite Mock Draft average spot: 3.3 Stock: Top-4 lock Best position: 2nd Worst Position: 4th

Cavaliers: Jonathan Kuminga

6-foot-8 forward, G League Ignite Mock Draft average spot: 5.2 Stock: Rock-solid Best position: 5th Worst Position: 6th

Warriors via Timberwolves: Scottie Barnes

6-foot-9 forward, Florida State (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 7.7 Stock: Solid Best position: 5th Worst Position: 10th

Raptors: Keon Johnson

6-foot-5 wing, Tennessee (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 8.5 Stock: Falling slightly Best position: 6th Worst Position: 17th

Magic via Bulls: Moses Moody

6-foot-6 wing, Arkansas (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 10.8 Stock: Solid Best position: 7th Worst Position: 21st

Pelicans: Davion Mitchell

6-foot-2 guard, Baylor (junior) Mock Draft average spot: 12.1 Stock: Rising slightly Best position: 8th Worst Position: 23rd

Kings: Franz Wagner

6-foot-9 forward, Michigan (sophomore) Mock Draft average spot: 12.8 Stock: Solid Best position: 7th Worst Position: 20th

Wizards: Corey Kispert

6-foot-7 wing, Gonzaga (senior) Mock Draft average spot: 13.0 Stock: Rock-solid Best position: 11th Worst Position: 18th

Spurs: Jalen Johnson

6-foot-8 forward, Duke (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 14.2 Stock: Falling slightly Best position: 7th Worst Position: 21st

Pacers: Josh Giddey

6-foot-7 guard, Adelaide Mock Draft average spot: 14.3 Stock: Rising Best position: 9th Worst Position: 29th

Grizzlies: Usman Garuba

6-foot-8 forward, Real Madrid Mock Draft average spot: 14.5 Stock: Skyrocketing Best position: 11th Worst Position: 18th

Hornets: Kai Jones

6-foot-11 forward, Texas (sophomore) Mock Draft average spot: 14.8 Stock: Falling slightly Best position: 11th Worst Position: 17th

Celtics: Jaden Springer

6-foot-4 guard, Tennessee (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 16.5 Stock: Rising Best position: 6th Worst Position: 28th

Warriors via Timberwolves: James Bouknight

6-foot-5 wing, UConn (sophomore) Mock Draft average spot: 17.0 Stock: Falling significantly Best position: 8th Worst Position: 24th

Knicks: Ziaire Williams

6-foot-7 wing, Stanford (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 18.2 Stock: Solid Best position: 9th Worst Position: 25th

Thunder via Heat: Cameron Thomas

6-foot-4 guard, LSU (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 20.8 Stock: Falling Best position: 16th Worst Position: 26th

Hawks: Isaiah Jackson

6-foot-10 forward, Kentucky (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 21.0 Stock: Falling Best position: 14th Worst Position: Out of the first round (x1)

Lakers: Jared Butler

6-foot-3 guard, Baylor (junior) Mock Draft average spot: 21.2 Stock: Solid Best position: 14th Worst Position: 27th

Knicks via Mavs: Sharife Cooper

6-foot-0 guard, Auburn (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 21.3 Stock: Solid Best position: 7th Worst Position: Out of the first round (x1)

Rockets via Trail Blazers: Tre Mann

6-foot-6 guard, Florida (sophomore) Mock Draft average spot: 22.2 Stock: Rising slightly Best position: 18th Worst Position: 26th

Rockets via Bucks: Alperen Sengun

6-foot-9 forward, Besiktas Mock Draft average spot: 24.8 Stock: Falling significantly Best position: 14th Worst Position: Out of the first round (x2)

Nuggets: Ayo Dosunmu

6-foot-5 guard, Illinois (junior) Mock Draft average spot: 26.2 Stock: Solid Best position: 22nd Worst Position: 30th

Nets: Nah'shon Hyland

6-foot-3 guard, VCU (sophomore) Mock Draft average spot: 27.3 Stock: Rising significantly Best position: 18th Worst Position: Out of the first round (x4)

Clippers: Josh Christopher

6-foot-4 guard, Arizona State (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 27.3 Stock: Solid Best position: 17th Worst Position: Out of the first round (x3)

76ers: Miles McBride

6-foot-2 guard, West Virginia (sophomore) Mock Draft average spot: 27.3 Stock: Rising slightly Best position: 19th Worst Position: Out of the first round (x4)

Suns: Chris Duarte

6-foot-6 guard, Oregon (senior) Mock Draft average spot: 27.3 Stock: Solid Best position: 22nd Worst Position: Out of the first round (x2)

Jazz: Roko Prkacin

6-foot-9 forward, KK Cibona Mock Draft average spot: 27.3 Stock: Rising significantly Best position: 13th Worst Position: Out of the first round (x2)

The Next Five Players:

31. Greg Brown, Texas 32. Day'Ron Sharpe, North Carolina 33. David Johnson, Louisville 34. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova 35. Johnny Juzang, UCLA

