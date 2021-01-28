2021 NBA Mock Draft consensus 1.0: The complete first round

Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham is widely expected to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, but there’s plenty of talent available in what is projected to be a deep draft class.

To rank the top players available, we analyzed five 2021 NBA mock drafts from around the internet – the latest revisions from For The Win, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, Sports Illustrated and NBA Draft Room – and found each player’s average draft position.

A total of 47 different players appeared as first round selections across the mock drafts we reviewed. If a player was left out of one of the mock drafts, he was assigned a value of 31 for each absence to determine his draft average. To give an approximate draft range, we’re also listing each player’s best and worst draft position across the five mock drafts.

The draft order was set using each team’s current record, via Tankathon.

Here is our consensus mock draft 1.0, with all 30 picks in the first round:

Wizards: Cade Cunningham

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-7 guard, Oklahoma State (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 1.0 Best position: 1st Worst Position: 1st

Pistons: Evan Mobley

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

7-foot-0 forward, USC (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 2.4 Best position: 2nd Worst Position: 4th

Timberwolves: Jalen Suggs

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-5 guard, Gonzaga (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 3.2 Best position: 3rd Worst Position: 4th

Pelicans: Jalen Green

6-foot-5 guard, G League Ignite Mock Draft average spot: 4.4 Best position: 3rd Worst Position: 6th

Thunder via Heat: Jonathan Kuminga

6-foot-8 forward, G League Ignite Mock Draft average spot: 4.4 Best position: 2nd Worst Position: 6th

Hornets: Scottie Barnes

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

6-foot-9 forward, Florida State (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 6.2 Best position: 5th Worst Position: 7th

Raptors: Ziaire Williams

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-7 wing, Stanford (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 6.8 Best position: 5th Worst Position: 9th

Bulls: Jalen Johnson

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-8 forward, Duke (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 9.0 Best position: 8th Worst Position: 11th

Kings: James Bouknight

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-5 wing, UConn (sophomore) Mock Draft average spot: 9.6 Best position: 7th Worst Position: 12th

Thunder via Rockets: Moses Moody

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-6 wing, Arkansas (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 13.6 Best position: 11th Worst Position: 18th

Magic: Corey Kispert

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-7 wing, Gonzaga (senior) Mock Draft average spot: 13.6 Best position: 11th Worst Position: 16th

Knicks via Mavs: Usman Garuba

6-foot-8 forward, Real Madrid Mock Draft average spot: 14.8 Best position: 8th Worst Position: 23rd

Rockets via Thunder: Keon Johnson

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-5 wing, Tennessee (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 15.0 Best position: 9th Worst Position: 24th

Suns: BJ Boston

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-7 wing, Kentucky (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 17.0 Best position: 8th Worst Position: 29th

Knicks via Mavs: Greg Brown

Ricardo B. Brazziell /American-Statesman via USA TODAY Network

6-foot-8 forward, Texas (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 17.0 Best position: 10th Worst Position: Out of the first round (x1)

Hawks: Cameron Thomas

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-4 guard, LSU (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 18.8 Best position: 10th Worst Position: 22nd

Cavaliers: Jaden Springer

Brianna Paciorka/Knoxville News Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

6-foot-4 guard, Tennessee (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 20.0 Best position: 12th Worst Position: Out of the first round (x2)

Grizzlies: Josh Christopher

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-4 guard, Arizona State (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 22.0 Best position: 18th Worst Position: 30th

Warriors: Ayo Dosunmu

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-5 guard, Illinois (junior) Mock Draft average spot: 22.8 Best position: 15th Worst Position: Out of the first round (x1)

Spurs: David Johnson

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-5 guard, Louisville (sophomore) Mock Draft average spot: 23.0 Best position: 16th Worst Position: Out of the first round (x1)

Rockets via Blazers: Daishen Nix

6-foot-5 guard, G League Ignite Mock Draft average spot: 23.6 Best position: 16th Worst Position: Out of the first round (x2)

Celtics: Roko Prkacin

6-foot-9 forward, KK Cibona Mock Draft average spot: 23.8 Best position: 9th Worst Position: Out of the first round (x3)

Nets: Kai Jones

AP Photo/Eric Gay

6-foot-11 forward, Texas (sophomore) Mock Draft average spot: 24.0 Best position: 16th Worst Position: Out of the first round (x2)

Pacers: Jared Butler

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-3 guard, Baylor (junior) Mock Draft average spot: 24.2 Best position: 15th Worst Position: 30th

Nuggets: Marcus Bagley

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-8 forward, Arizona State (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 24.2 Best position: 12th Worst Position: Out of the first round (x2)

Bucks: Day'Ron Sharpe

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-11 forward, North Carolina (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 25.6 Best position: 17th Worst Position: Out of the first round (x2)

76ers: Terrence Shannon

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-6 wing, Texas Tech (sophomore) Mock Draft average spot: 25.8 Best position: 14th Worst Position: Out of the first round (x2)

Clippers: Isaiah Jackson

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-10 forward, Kentucky (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 26.0 Best position: 21st Worst Position: 29th

Lakers: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-9 forward, Villanova (sophomore) Mock Draft average spot: 26.2 Best position: 18th Worst Position: Out of the first round (x3)

Jazz: Sharife Cooper

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-0 guard, Auburn (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 26.4 Best position: 14th Worst Position: Out of the first round (x3)

The Next Five Players:

31. Tre Mann - 6-foot-6 guard, Florida (sophomore) 32. Terrence Clarke - 6-foot-7 guard, Kentucky (freshman) 33. Franz Wagner - 6-foot-9 forward, Michigan (sophomore) 34. David Duke - 6-foot-5 guard, Providence (junior) 35. Keyontae Johnson - 6-foot-5 wing, Florida (junior)

