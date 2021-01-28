2021 NBA Mock Draft consensus 1.0: The complete first round
Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham is widely expected to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, but there’s plenty of talent available in what is projected to be a deep draft class.
To rank the top players available, we analyzed five 2021 NBA mock drafts from around the internet – the latest revisions from For The Win, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, Sports Illustrated and NBA Draft Room – and found each player’s average draft position.
A total of 47 different players appeared as first round selections across the mock drafts we reviewed. If a player was left out of one of the mock drafts, he was assigned a value of 31 for each absence to determine his draft average. To give an approximate draft range, we’re also listing each player’s best and worst draft position across the five mock drafts.
The draft order was set using each team’s current record, via Tankathon.
Here is our consensus mock draft 1.0, with all 30 picks in the first round:
Wizards: Cade Cunningham
Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-7 guard, Oklahoma State (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 1.0 Best position: 1st Worst Position: 1st
Pistons: Evan Mobley
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
7-foot-0 forward, USC (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 2.4 Best position: 2nd Worst Position: 4th
Timberwolves: Jalen Suggs
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-5 guard, Gonzaga (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 3.2 Best position: 3rd Worst Position: 4th
Pelicans: Jalen Green
6-foot-5 guard, G League Ignite Mock Draft average spot: 4.4 Best position: 3rd Worst Position: 6th
Thunder via Heat: Jonathan Kuminga
6-foot-8 forward, G League Ignite Mock Draft average spot: 4.4 Best position: 2nd Worst Position: 6th
Hornets: Scottie Barnes
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
6-foot-9 forward, Florida State (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 6.2 Best position: 5th Worst Position: 7th
Raptors: Ziaire Williams
Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-7 wing, Stanford (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 6.8 Best position: 5th Worst Position: 9th
Bulls: Jalen Johnson
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-8 forward, Duke (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 9.0 Best position: 8th Worst Position: 11th
Kings: James Bouknight
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-5 wing, UConn (sophomore) Mock Draft average spot: 9.6 Best position: 7th Worst Position: 12th
Thunder via Rockets: Moses Moody
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-6 wing, Arkansas (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 13.6 Best position: 11th Worst Position: 18th
Magic: Corey Kispert
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-7 wing, Gonzaga (senior) Mock Draft average spot: 13.6 Best position: 11th Worst Position: 16th
Knicks via Mavs: Usman Garuba
6-foot-8 forward, Real Madrid Mock Draft average spot: 14.8 Best position: 8th Worst Position: 23rd
Rockets via Thunder: Keon Johnson
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-5 wing, Tennessee (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 15.0 Best position: 9th Worst Position: 24th
Suns: BJ Boston
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-7 wing, Kentucky (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 17.0 Best position: 8th Worst Position: 29th
Knicks via Mavs: Greg Brown
Ricardo B. Brazziell /American-Statesman via USA TODAY Network
6-foot-8 forward, Texas (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 17.0 Best position: 10th Worst Position: Out of the first round (x1)
Hawks: Cameron Thomas
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-4 guard, LSU (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 18.8 Best position: 10th Worst Position: 22nd
Cavaliers: Jaden Springer
Brianna Paciorka/Knoxville News Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK
6-foot-4 guard, Tennessee (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 20.0 Best position: 12th Worst Position: Out of the first round (x2)
Grizzlies: Josh Christopher
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-4 guard, Arizona State (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 22.0 Best position: 18th Worst Position: 30th
Warriors: Ayo Dosunmu
Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-5 guard, Illinois (junior) Mock Draft average spot: 22.8 Best position: 15th Worst Position: Out of the first round (x1)
Spurs: David Johnson
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-5 guard, Louisville (sophomore) Mock Draft average spot: 23.0 Best position: 16th Worst Position: Out of the first round (x1)
Rockets via Blazers: Daishen Nix
6-foot-5 guard, G League Ignite Mock Draft average spot: 23.6 Best position: 16th Worst Position: Out of the first round (x2)
Celtics: Roko Prkacin
6-foot-9 forward, KK Cibona Mock Draft average spot: 23.8 Best position: 9th Worst Position: Out of the first round (x3)
Nets: Kai Jones
AP Photo/Eric Gay
6-foot-11 forward, Texas (sophomore) Mock Draft average spot: 24.0 Best position: 16th Worst Position: Out of the first round (x2)
Pacers: Jared Butler
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-3 guard, Baylor (junior) Mock Draft average spot: 24.2 Best position: 15th Worst Position: 30th
Nuggets: Marcus Bagley
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-8 forward, Arizona State (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 24.2 Best position: 12th Worst Position: Out of the first round (x2)
Bucks: Day'Ron Sharpe
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-11 forward, North Carolina (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 25.6 Best position: 17th Worst Position: Out of the first round (x2)
76ers: Terrence Shannon
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-6 wing, Texas Tech (sophomore) Mock Draft average spot: 25.8 Best position: 14th Worst Position: Out of the first round (x2)
Clippers: Isaiah Jackson
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-10 forward, Kentucky (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 26.0 Best position: 21st Worst Position: 29th
Lakers: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-9 forward, Villanova (sophomore) Mock Draft average spot: 26.2 Best position: 18th Worst Position: Out of the first round (x3)
Jazz: Sharife Cooper
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-0 guard, Auburn (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 26.4 Best position: 14th Worst Position: Out of the first round (x3)
The Next Five Players:
31. Tre Mann - 6-foot-6 guard, Florida (sophomore) 32. Terrence Clarke - 6-foot-7 guard, Kentucky (freshman) 33. Franz Wagner - 6-foot-9 forward, Michigan (sophomore) 34. David Duke - 6-foot-5 guard, Providence (junior) 35. Keyontae Johnson - 6-foot-5 wing, Florida (junior)
