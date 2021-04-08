2021 NBA Mock Draft consensus 3.0: The complete first round after the NCAA Tournament
The college basketball season has come to an end with the Baylor Bears taking down the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the men’s championship final.
While Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham is still a lock to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, plenty of movement has taken place in the projected first round.
Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs boosted his already considerable stock with an impressive run to the final, and Baylor star Davion Mitchell is rocketing up the draft order.
To rank the top players available, we analyzed five 2021 NBA mock drafts and big boards from around the internet – the latest versions from ESPN, NBC Sports, Bleacher Report, Sports Illustrated and NBA Draft Room – and found each player’s average draft position.
Only 38 players appeared in the first round across the mock drafts we reviewed, down from 47 in the Consensus 1.0 and 44 in the 2.0. If a player was left out of one of the mock drafts, he was assigned a value of 31 for each absence to determine his draft average. To give an approximate draft range, we’re also listing each player’s best and worst draft position across the five mock drafts, and indicating whether a player’s stock has risen or fallen since our last mock.
The draft order was set using each team’s current record, via Tankathon.
Here is our consensus mock draft 3.0, with all 30 picks in the first round:
Timberwolves: Cade Cunningham
Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via USA TODAY NETWORK
6-foot-7 guard, Oklahoma State (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 1.0 Stock: Lock to be No. 1 Best position: 1st Worst position: 1st
Rockets: Evan Mobley
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
7-foot-0 forward, USC (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 2.4 Stock: Rock-solid Best position: 2nd Worst position: 4th
Pistons: Jalen Suggs
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-5 guard, Gonzaga (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 3.0 Stock: Rising Best position: 3rd Worst Position: 3rd
Magic: Jalen Green
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
6-foot-5 guard, G League Ignite Mock Draft average spot: 3.6 Stock: Rock-solid Best position: 2nd Worst position: 4th
Cavaliers: Jonathan Kuminga
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
6-foot-8 forward, G League Ignite Mock Draft average spot: 5.2 Stock: Rock-solid Best position: 5th Worst position: 6th
Wizards: Keon Johnson
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
6-foot-5 wing, Tennessee (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 6.8 Stock: Rising Best position: 6th Worst position: 9th
Thunder: Scottie Barnes
AP Photo/Gerry Broome
6-foot-9 forward, Florida State (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 7.6 Stock: Rising Best position: 5th Worst position: 10th
Raptors: Jalen Johnson
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-8 forward, Duke (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 11.8 Stock: Falling slightly Best position: 8th Worst position: 20th
Magic (via Bulls): Moses Moody
AP Photo/Darron Cummings
6-foot-6 wing, Arkansas (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 11.8 Stock: Falling slightly Best position: 7th Worst position: 21st
Kings: James Bouknight
AP Photo/Robert Franklin
6-foot-5 wing, UConn (sophomore) Mock Draft average spot: 12.2 Stock: Falling slightly Best position: 8th Worst position: 17th
Pelicans: Franz Wagner
USA TODAY Sports file
6-foot-9 forward, Michigan (sophomore) Mock Draft average spot: 12.8 Stock: Rising significantly Best position: 9th Worst position: 19th
Pacers: Kai Jones
Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-11 forward, Texas (sophomore) Mock Draft average spot: 12.8 Stock: Rising Best position: 7th Worst position: 18th
Warriors: Corey Kispert
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-7 wing, Gonzaga (senior) Mock Draft average spot: 13.0 Stock: Falling slightly Best position: 10th Worst position: 19th
Spurs: Davion Mitchell
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-2 guard, Baylor (junior) Mock Draft average spot: 13.6 Stock: Skyrocketing Best position: 7th Worst position: 23rd
Knicks: Josh Giddey
6-foot-7 guard, Adelaide Mock Draft average spot: 16.4 Stock: Skyrocketing Best position: 11th Worst position: 29th
Celtics: Cameron Thomas
Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-4 guard, LSU (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 17.6 Stock: Rising significantly Best position: 13th Worst position: 22nd
Thunder via Heat: Isaiah Jackson
Arden Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-10 forward, Kentucky (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 18.2 Stock: Rising significantly Best position: 11th Worst position: 26th
Hawks: Ziaire Williams
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-7 wing, Stanford (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 18.6 Stock: Rising significantly Best position: 12th Worst position: 26th
Hornets: Usman Garuba
6-foot-8 forward, Real Madrid Mock Draft average spot: 19.0 Stock: Falling slightly Best position: 17th Worst Position: 20th
Grizzlies: Jaden Springer
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-4 guard, Tennessee (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 19.2 Stock: Falling Best position: 8th Worst position: 28th
Knicks via Mavs: Alperen Sengun
6-foot-9 forward, Besiktas Mock Draft average spot: 20.2 Stock: Rising slightly Best position: 15th Worst position: 28th
Rockets via Blazers: Jared Butler
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-3 guard, Baylor (junior) Mock Draft average spot: 20.8 Stock: Rising slightly Best position: 14th Worst position: 27th
Lakers: Sharife Cooper
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-0 guard, Auburn (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 21.0 Stock: Falling Best position: 16th Worst position: 24th
Rockets via Bucks: Tre Mann
Arden Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-6 guard, Florida (sophomore) Mock Draft average spot: 23.2 Stock: Rising significantly Best position: 18th Worst position: Out of the first round (x1)
Nuggets: Ayo Dosunmu
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-5 guard, Illinois (junior) Mock Draft average spot: 25.8 Stock: Falling slightly Best position: 22nd Worst position: 28th
Clippers: Chris Duarte
Sam Owens/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-6 guard, Oregon (senior) Mock Draft average spot: 27.0 Stock: Rising Best position: 25th Worst position: Out of the first round (x1)
76ers: Greg Brown
Ricardo B. Brazziell /American-Statesman via USA TODAY Network
6-foot-8 forward, Texas (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 27.0 Stock: Falling significantly Best position: 15th Worst position: Out of the first round (x1)
Nets: Josh Christopher
Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-4 guard, Arizona State (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 27.2 Stock: Falling slightly Best position: 18th Worst position: Out of the first round (x3)
Suns: Day'Ron Sharpe
Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-11 forward, North Carolina (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 27.4 Stock: Falling Best position: 21st Worst position: Out of the first round (x2)
Jazz: David Johnson
Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
6-foot-5 guard, Louisville (sophomore) Mock Draft average spot: 28.2 Stock: Falling slightly Best position: 17th Worst position: Out of the first round (x4)
The Next Five Players:
31. Marcus Bagley 6-foot-8 forward, Arizona State (freshman) 32. Joel Ayayi 6-foot-5 guard, Gonzaga (junior) 33. Charles Bassey 6-foot-11 center, Western Kentucky (junior) 34. Kofi Cockburn 7-foot-0 center, Illinois (sophomore) 35. Max Abmas 6-foot-1 guard, Oral Roberts (sophomore)
