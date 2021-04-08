2021 NBA Mock Draft consensus 3.0: The complete first round after the NCAA Tournament

The college basketball season has come to an end with the Baylor Bears taking down the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the men’s championship final.

While Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham is still a lock to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, plenty of movement has taken place in the projected first round.

Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs boosted his already considerable stock with an impressive run to the final, and Baylor star Davion Mitchell is rocketing up the draft order.

To rank the top players available, we analyzed five 2021 NBA mock drafts and big boards from around the internet – the latest versions from ESPN, NBC Sports, Bleacher Report, Sports Illustrated and NBA Draft Room – and found each player’s average draft position.

Only 38 players appeared in the first round across the mock drafts we reviewed, down from 47 in the Consensus 1.0 and 44 in the 2.0. If a player was left out of one of the mock drafts, he was assigned a value of 31 for each absence to determine his draft average. To give an approximate draft range, we’re also listing each player’s best and worst draft position across the five mock drafts, and indicating whether a player’s stock has risen or fallen since our last mock.

The draft order was set using each team’s current record, via Tankathon.

Here is our consensus mock draft 3.0, with all 30 picks in the first round:

Timberwolves: Cade Cunningham

Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via USA TODAY NETWORK

6-foot-7 guard, Oklahoma State (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 1.0 Stock: Lock to be No. 1 Best position: 1st Worst position: 1st

Rockets: Evan Mobley

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

7-foot-0 forward, USC (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 2.4 Stock: Rock-solid Best position: 2nd Worst position: 4th

Pistons: Jalen Suggs

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-5 guard, Gonzaga (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 3.0 Stock: Rising Best position: 3rd Worst Position: 3rd

Magic: Jalen Green

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

6-foot-5 guard, G League Ignite Mock Draft average spot: 3.6 Stock: Rock-solid Best position: 2nd Worst position: 4th

Story continues

Cavaliers: Jonathan Kuminga

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

6-foot-8 forward, G League Ignite Mock Draft average spot: 5.2 Stock: Rock-solid Best position: 5th Worst position: 6th

Wizards: Keon Johnson

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

6-foot-5 wing, Tennessee (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 6.8 Stock: Rising Best position: 6th Worst position: 9th

Thunder: Scottie Barnes

AP Photo/Gerry Broome

6-foot-9 forward, Florida State (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 7.6 Stock: Rising Best position: 5th Worst position: 10th

Raptors: Jalen Johnson

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-8 forward, Duke (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 11.8 Stock: Falling slightly Best position: 8th Worst position: 20th

Magic (via Bulls): Moses Moody

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

6-foot-6 wing, Arkansas (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 11.8 Stock: Falling slightly Best position: 7th Worst position: 21st

Kings: James Bouknight

AP Photo/Robert Franklin

6-foot-5 wing, UConn (sophomore) Mock Draft average spot: 12.2 Stock: Falling slightly Best position: 8th Worst position: 17th

Pelicans: Franz Wagner

USA TODAY Sports file

6-foot-9 forward, Michigan (sophomore) Mock Draft average spot: 12.8 Stock: Rising significantly Best position: 9th Worst position: 19th

Pacers: Kai Jones

Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-11 forward, Texas (sophomore) Mock Draft average spot: 12.8 Stock: Rising Best position: 7th Worst position: 18th

Warriors: Corey Kispert

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-7 wing, Gonzaga (senior) Mock Draft average spot: 13.0 Stock: Falling slightly Best position: 10th Worst position: 19th

Spurs: Davion Mitchell

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-2 guard, Baylor (junior) Mock Draft average spot: 13.6 Stock: Skyrocketing Best position: 7th Worst position: 23rd

Knicks: Josh Giddey

6-foot-7 guard, Adelaide Mock Draft average spot: 16.4 Stock: Skyrocketing Best position: 11th Worst position: 29th

Celtics: Cameron Thomas

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-4 guard, LSU (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 17.6 Stock: Rising significantly Best position: 13th Worst position: 22nd

Thunder via Heat: Isaiah Jackson

Arden Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-10 forward, Kentucky (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 18.2 Stock: Rising significantly Best position: 11th Worst position: 26th

Hawks: Ziaire Williams

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-7 wing, Stanford (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 18.6 Stock: Rising significantly Best position: 12th Worst position: 26th

Hornets: Usman Garuba

6-foot-8 forward, Real Madrid Mock Draft average spot: 19.0 Stock: Falling slightly Best position: 17th Worst Position: 20th

Grizzlies: Jaden Springer

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-4 guard, Tennessee (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 19.2 Stock: Falling Best position: 8th Worst position: 28th

Knicks via Mavs: Alperen Sengun

6-foot-9 forward, Besiktas Mock Draft average spot: 20.2 Stock: Rising slightly Best position: 15th Worst position: 28th

Rockets via Blazers: Jared Butler

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-3 guard, Baylor (junior) Mock Draft average spot: 20.8 Stock: Rising slightly Best position: 14th Worst position: 27th

Lakers: Sharife Cooper

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-0 guard, Auburn (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 21.0 Stock: Falling Best position: 16th Worst position: 24th

Rockets via Bucks: Tre Mann

Arden Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-6 guard, Florida (sophomore) Mock Draft average spot: 23.2 Stock: Rising significantly Best position: 18th Worst position: Out of the first round (x1)

Nuggets: Ayo Dosunmu

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-5 guard, Illinois (junior) Mock Draft average spot: 25.8 Stock: Falling slightly Best position: 22nd Worst position: 28th

Clippers: Chris Duarte

Sam Owens/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-6 guard, Oregon (senior) Mock Draft average spot: 27.0 Stock: Rising Best position: 25th Worst position: Out of the first round (x1)

76ers: Greg Brown

Ricardo B. Brazziell /American-Statesman via USA TODAY Network

6-foot-8 forward, Texas (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 27.0 Stock: Falling significantly Best position: 15th Worst position: Out of the first round (x1)

Nets: Josh Christopher

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-4 guard, Arizona State (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 27.2 Stock: Falling slightly Best position: 18th Worst position: Out of the first round (x3)

Suns: Day'Ron Sharpe

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-11 forward, North Carolina (freshman) Mock Draft average spot: 27.4 Stock: Falling Best position: 21st Worst position: Out of the first round (x2)

Jazz: David Johnson

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-5 guard, Louisville (sophomore) Mock Draft average spot: 28.2 Stock: Falling slightly Best position: 17th Worst position: Out of the first round (x4)

The Next Five Players:

31. Marcus Bagley 6-foot-8 forward, Arizona State (freshman) 32. Joel Ayayi 6-foot-5 guard, Gonzaga (junior) 33. Charles Bassey 6-foot-11 center, Western Kentucky (junior) 34. Kofi Cockburn 7-foot-0 center, Illinois (sophomore) 35. Max Abmas 6-foot-1 guard, Oral Roberts (sophomore)

1

1

1

1