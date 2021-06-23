2021 NBA Mock Draft: All 60 picks post-lottery edition

On Tuesday, the Detroit Pistons won the lottery and the right to the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft after entering the evening with a 14% chance of landing the first selection.

The Pistons, who finished with one of the three worst records in the NBA, won their first No. 1 overall pick since 1970 when the organization selected Hall of Famer Bob Lanier. They were represented in the lottery by future Hall of Famer and former Pistons legend Ben Wallace.

After winning the top overall pick, the Pistons are expected to be the front-runners to draft Cade Cunningham. Following the lottery, it was reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that Cunningham will only visit with the Pistons prior to July 29.

WE’RE OFFICIALLY ON THE CLOCK! For the THIRD time in franchise history, the #Pistons will have the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft!!!!! pic.twitter.com/LbhKNEqLlt — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) June 23, 2021

While Cunningham will likely now prepare to begin his career in Detroit, some of the other top prospects also have a better understanding of where they can potentially land. Players and their representation can now schedule interviews and workouts with teams in their projected range.

The top of the draft likely may not change much between now and July 29, but the rest of the first and second rounds figure to see plenty of movement. Prospects will continue private workouts while some underclassmen may elect to return to school by July 7.

Now that we know where each team will be selecting, we took a look at all 60 picks in the latest Rookie Wire Mock Draft. Player fit is taken into consideration in the picks.

Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Height: 6-7 Weight: 220 lbs. Year: Freshman Position: G Cunningham, who led Oklahoma State to the NCAA Tournament, averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals in 27 games with the Cowboys. He became the first player in program history to be named to the Associated Press All-American first team. He is widely considered to be the top pick this year and is viewed as a franchise-changing talent at the next level. Cunningham recently mentioned that he wanted to go to a team that wanted to prioritize his development and this pairing certainly makes sense. The Pistons allowed their rookies to play through mistakes last season and Cunningham should have that luxury, as well.

Houston Rockets: Jalen Green, NBA G League Ignite

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Height: 6-6 Weight: 186 lbs. Year: N/A Position: G Green averaged 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 assists in 15 games last season to lead the Ignite in their inaugural season. He produced his best game of the season in the playoffs: 30 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds in a loss to the Raptors 905. He is highly touted for his dynamic ability on the court as a playmaker and potential to develop into a bonafide superstar, something the Rockets desperately need now. Some believe that Green can eventually be the best scorer from this draft and he showed that throughout the G League bubble. He has drawn some comparisons to Zach LaVine and Bradley Beal and it is easy to see that given his knack for scoring. Houston likely looks to target the best available player, and that may very well be Green.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Evan Mobley, USC

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 7-0 Weight: 215 lbs. Year: Freshman Position: F Mobley was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year after averaging 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.9 blocks and 2.4 assists in 33 games. He helped lead USC to the Elite Eight after finishing with the second-most wins (25) in program history. He proved to be dominant in the paint last season and has the potential to be a strong defender at the next level given his length. While he can certainly work in the paint, many believe he is among the most versatile prospects in the draft given his overall skill set and ability to score from all over the floor. Cleveland will be adding a versatile defender, one that can switch and hold his own on guards.

Toronto Raptors: Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-4 Weight: 205 lbs. Year: Freshman Position: G Suggs was named a consensus Second Team All-American after averaging 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals in 30 games. He helped lead the Zags to the national title game after draining the game-winning shot over UCLA in the Final Four. His athleticism and body control as a lead guard was on display throughout last season with the Bulldogs and he also projects to be a good candidate to play on or off the ball, which would certainly be fun to watch with Toronto. His winning mentality will surely impress teams in interviews, as will his ability to pass and make others better around him on the court.

Orlando Magic: Jonathan Kuminga, NBA G League Ignite

Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Height: 6-8 Weight: 222 lbs. Year: N/A Position: F Kuminga averaged 15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and one steal in 13 games with the Ignite. He produced four 20-point games and four double-doubles during the truncated season before he missed the final three contests with knee soreness. Of the Ignite prospects, Kuminga currently possesses the ideal size at the next level to handle the physicality of the NBA and would be a great fit with this selection. The potential fit with the Magic may not necessarily be the best one but the organization has often taken the best player available and that is Kuminga here.

Oklahoma City Thunder: Scottie Barnes, Florida State

Albert Cesare/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-8 Weight: 225 lbs. Year: Freshman Position: F Barnes, who was named the ACC Freshman of the Year, averaged 10.3 points, 4.1 assists, four rebounds and 1.5 steals in 24 games with the Seminoles. He emerged as a very good playmaker with FSU and had plenty of flashy passes throughout the season. Because of his defensive ability, and overall willingness to do the little things, Barnes has drawn some comparisons to Draymond Green. He measured a 7-foot-2 wingspan at the combine, which should certainly intrigue teams. His offensive game still needs some work and was very inconsistent as a shooter, only converting on 27.5% from beyond the arc last season. There is a bit of a drop-off between the first five picks of the draft to Barnes here, but his versatility on defense and wingspan should be something that intrigues the Thunder.

Golden State Warriors (via Minnesota): Davion Mitchell, Baylor

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-1 Weight: 202 lbs. Year: Junior Position: G Mitchell, who led the Bears to the national championship, was named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 14.1 points, 5.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals 30 games. He also became the first player in program history to be named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. Mitchell projects to be one of the most NBA-ready players with his defensive ability and shot-making after converting on 44.7% from 3-point range on 4.7 attempts per game. The Warriors are certainly in win-now mode and his explosiveness and skills as a ballhandler will be a welcomed addition, on top of his potential to be the best defender in this draft.

Orlando Magic (via Chicago): Keon Johnson, Tennessee

Albert Cesare/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-4 Weight: 184 lbs. Year: Freshman Position: G Johnson was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team after averaging 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 27 games with the Volunteers. He was the second-leading scorer on the team while he was third in assists and minutes. He has shown promise on defense, with his size and instincts, and could be a strong 3-and-D prospect with an improved shot. He figures to be a bit of a project, but the Magic are certainly not positioned to win now so he should have the luxury of seeing plenty of minutes to play through those mistakes.

Sacramento Kings: Franz Wagner, Michigan

Mykal McEldowney/The Indianapolis Star

Height: 6-9 Weight: 220 lbs. Year: Sophomore Position: G Despite an inconsistent showing in the NCAA Tournament, Wagner had a strong sophomore campaign with the Wolverines. Wagner, the younger brother of Moe, was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team after averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, three assists, 1.3 steals and one blocked shot. With an improved shot, Wagner could develop into a strong 3-and-D player, but his playmaking here alone should be valued for the Kings.

New Orleans Pelicans: Moses Moody, Arkansas

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-6 Weight: 210 lbs. Year: Freshman Position: G Moody was named the SEC Freshman of the Year after averaging 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and one steal in 32 games with the Razorbacks. He was one of three freshmen in the country to average at least 15 points and five rebounds. After converting 35.8% of his attempts from 3-point range, he projects to be a strong 3-and-D prospect at the next level. Moody registered a 7-foot wingspan at the combine, one of the biggest positive measurements this year.

Charlotte Hornets: Jalen Johnson, Duke

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-9 Weight: 209 Year: Freshman Position: F After dealing a foot injury, and opting out of the season in February, Johnson only logged 13 appearances with the Blue Devils. He averaged 11.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocked shots on 52.3% shooting from the field. Despite the shortened season, and overall questions regarding his durability, Johnson still projects to bring plenty of defense and post-scoring to the NBA, making the pick here a good fit. Of note, Johnson recorded the largest hand size at the combine by length (9.75 inches) and width (10.5 inches).

San Antonio Spurs: Josh Giddey, Adelaide 36ers (NBL)

Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Height: 6-8 Weight: 220 Year: N/A Position: PG Giddey, who was named the NBL Rookie of the Year, produced a sensational season with the 36ers. He averaged 10.9 points, 7.6 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 28 games, leading all players in assists while he finished sixth in rebounding. He was also the youngest Australian player in the NBL to register a triple-double on April 25 as he finished with three total. He has drawn comparisons to fellow Australian Ben Simmons with his ability to lead his teams and flashy passes. While he is a bit smaller than Simmons at this stage of his career, he is touted as a better shooter than Simmons was at the same age. His agent recently said he has added 20 pounds of muscle to his frame, something that figures to help immensely in the NBA. He figures to be a tremendous pick late in the lottery, and should fit right in here.

Indiana Pacers: James Bouknight, UConn

Joshua Bickel-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-4 Weight: 190 lbs. Year: Sophomore Position: G Bouknight was named to the All-Big East First Team after averaging 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 15 games with the Huskies. In just two years, Bouknight has established himself as a strong scorer and one that can do so at all three levels. Last year, he became the first freshman in nine years to score 20 points in three straight contests. He has worked extensively on his shooting during the pre-draft process and, with some improvement, could be one of the top offensive players in the class.

Golden State Warriors: Alperen Sengun, Besiktas (Turkish League)

FIBA.Basketball

Height: 6-10 Weight: 243 lbs. Year: N/A Position: F Sengun averaged 19.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals in 29 games with Besiktas in the Turkish League. He shot 65% from the field, including 81.2% from the free-throw line. He was named the 2020-21 Turkish BSL MVP and led the league in several areas, including scoring, rebounding, blocks and scoring efficiency to help his team to the playoffs. He is widely considered to be one of the most versatile bigs in the draft this year with his ability to score in the paint and create for his teammates. His prior professional experience figures to be a huge plus for the Warriors.

Washington Wizards: Corey Kispert, Gonzaga

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-7 Weight: 223 lbs. Year: Senior Position: F Kispert has the skill every team covets in the NBA: Shooting. He leaves Gonzaga as a career 40.8% 3-point shooter and is coming off of his best season from behind the arc after hitting 44% of his 6.5 attempts per game. The Wizards ranked in the bottom-third in 3-point shooting last season so Kispert could be a good option to help them if that's the route they want to take.

Oklahoma City Thunder (via Boston): Jaden Springer, Tennessee

Albert Cesare/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-4 Weight: 202 lbs. Year: Freshman Position: G Thunder general manager Sam Presti once again worked his trade magic to acquire this pick as the organization will have three first-round selections now. Viewed as one of the best defenders in the class, Springer could step in and help give the Thunder a strong stopper on a defensive unit that ranked 26th in the league. He averaged 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 25 games with the Vols and proved to be a solid offensive player. He is viewed as one of the most NBA-ready prospects, and with plenty of development opportunities available in OKC, Springer could be an option.

Memphis Grizzlies: Kai Jones, Texas

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-11 Weight: 221 lbs. Year: Sophomore Position: F The Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year projects to fill a few needs as a player that can defend the paint and space the floor. He averaged 8.8 points and 4.6 rebounds in 26 games last season on 38.2% from 3-point range. Plus, his ability on offense in the paint would make for a good pairing with Ja Morant as an instant lob threat. Depending on how you rank some other bigs, Jones has the potential to be behind Evan Mobley as the second-best in this draft class.

Oklahoma City Thunder (via Miami): Usman Garuba, Real Madrid

Alexander Galperin / Sputnik via AP

Height: 6-8 Weight: 230 lbs. Year: N/A Position: F/C Garuba averaged 4.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 79 games among the EuroLeague, Spanish ACB and Spanish Cup competitions, earning EuroLeague Rising Star honors. With a reported 7-foot-3 wingspan, he is viewed as one of the top defensive prospects in the draft and has drawn comparisons to OG Anunoby and P.J. Washington. He projects to make an impact on both ends of the floor, and has shown an ability to hit from 3-point range, converting on 30.3% from beyond the arc this season.

New York Knicks: Sharife Cooper, Auburn

Arden Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-4 Weight: 165 lbs. Year: Freshman Position: G Despite playing in just 12 games due to eligibility issues, Cooper was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team after averaging 20.2 points, 8.1 assists, 4.3 rebounds and one steal. He was one of just seven players to average at least 20 points and eight assists over the last 25 years. Offensively, he has the skillset to create for himself while using his athleticism to get to the rim and draw contact; his 8.6 free-throw attempts per game would have led the nation over a full season. The Knicks are on the clock twice in this range at 19 and 21 and could look to target a guard to help fill their backcourt needs.

Atlanta Hawks: Chris Duarte, Oregon

Sam Owens/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-6 Weight: 190 lbs. Year: Sophomore Position: G Duarte was named to the All-Pac 12 first team after averaging 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 steals in 29 games as a senior. He was one of only two Division I players to average at least 17 points and 1.9 steals on 50% shooting from the field. He is rumored to have a first-round draft promise after skipping the combine and his ability to play both guard positions would be a welcomed addition to the Hawks. He led the Pac-12 in steals and would also give Atlanta a strong defensive option.

New York Knicks (via Dallas): Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-10 Weight: 206 lbs. Year: Freshman Position: F/C Jackson was named to the SEC All-Defensive team after averaging 8.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocked shots in 25 games as a freshman. He led all SEC players in blocks while he ranked 15th in the nation, recording at least three blocks in nine games. Certainly, his 7-foot-5 wingspan was on full display last season and that could be highly intriguing for the Knicks here. Jackson recently withdrew from the NBA draft combine, fueling speculation that he has received a promise from a team.

Los Angeles Lakers: Tre Mann, Florida

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-4 Weight: 177 lbs. Year: Sophomore Position: G Mann is one of the biggest risers in most mock drafts as of late. He was not projected to be selected entering the season, but a strong run in the SEC and NCAA Tournaments has his name moving up draft boards. Mann was named to the All-SEC first team after averaging 16 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 24 games with the Gators. With much uncertainty surrounding the pending free agency of Dennis Schroder, and other roster issues, Mann could be a strong option to step in and fill a need in the backcourt with his ability to create for himself and others. Also of note, Mann measured just 4.1% body fat at the combine.

Houston Rockets (via Portland): Ziaire Williams, Stanford

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-10 Weight: 188 lbs. Year: Freshman Position: G An inconsistent freshman campaign with Stanford has dropped Williams down most draft boards. He started off the season projected by most to be a top-10 pick but he mostly failed to live up to that hype. The talent level is there, and put into the right situation, Williams could begin to show what made him so highly touted. With the Rockets in no hurry to compete now, and with plenty of minutes to go around for younger players, Williams could be an intriguing pick here.

Houston Rockets (via Milwaukee): Cameron Thomas, LSU

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-4 Weight: 210 lbs. Year: Freshman Position: G Thomas earned All-SEC First Team honors after averaging 23 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 29 games with the Tigers. He led all freshman players in the country in scoring and finished with 22 20-point games, the most in program history since Shaquille O'Neal in 1992. He recently withdrew from the draft combine, sparking rumors that he could have a promise from a team. But based on his ability to score, Thomas could be a coveted option this late in the draft and yet another piece for the Rockets to build around.

Los Angeles Clippers: Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-5 Weight: 194 Year: Junior Position: G The Consensus First-Team All-American poured in 20.1 points last season, to go along with 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He shot 39% from 3-point range, up nearly 10 full points over his sophomore year when he was a shade under 30% from distance. He joined Magic Johnson as the only two players to register multiple triple-doubles in Big Ten play and is the only player to average 20 points, six rebounds and five rebounds over the last 11 seasons. Simply put, Dosunmu checks all of the boxes for teams and would be able to step in immediately and play for the Clippers. He measured in with a 6-foot-10 wingspan at the combine, something that will certainly be beneficial at the next level.

Denver Nuggets: Jared Butler, Baylor

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-3 Weight: 195 Year: Junior Position: G Based on his production last season, Butler should be on teams' radars as a lottery pick. He averaged 16.7 points, 4.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds and two steals in 30 games last season, earning All-Big 12 First Team honors as the Bears claimed the national title. He also shot 41.6% from 3-point range on 6.2 attempts per game. However, Butler was referred to the Fitness-to-Play panel by the NBA and must now be cleared from a heart condition in order to play or practice. With so much uncertainty regarding his future, teams will be wary to select him but they still have plenty of time until the draft to gain additional information on his health. Of course, basketball takes a back seat to a potential heart condition but the situation is incredibly unfortunate for the 20-year-old.

Brooklyn Nets: Aaron Henry, Michigan State

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Height: 6-6 Weight: 209 Year: Junior Position: F With a stacked roster, the Nets could use the draft to help add some defensive help. Henry enters the draft as perhaps one of the top defensive options, earning Big Ten All-Defensive Team honors. He averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocked shots in 28 games last season. He measured in with a 6-foot-10 wingspan at the combine and would give Brooklyn some added length on defense. He is considered by most to be a late first-rounder to early second-rounder so the Nets likely wouldn't be reaching too much here.

Philadelphia 76ers: Trey Murphy III, Virginia

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-9 Weight: 206 lbs. Year: Junior Position: G Murphy averaged 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 25 games last season. He shot 50.3% from the field and 43.3% from 3-point range, ranking seventh among all ACC players in 3-pointers made (2.1) per game. He is highly touted as a shooter and projects to be a good addition to the Sixers and could help space the floor well. He just announced this week that he would sign with an agent so Murphy will not be heading back to school.

Phoenix Suns: Roko Prkacin, KK Cibona (Croatia)

FIBA.Basketball

Height: 6-9 Weight: 225 lbs. Year: N/A Position: PF Prkacin projects to be a good project at this point of the draft, and Phoenix can afford to give him some time to develop. With KK Cibona, Prkacin averaged 13.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in the Adriatic League while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. His size, which was just measured at the combine, is solid for his position as he should be able to hold his own on defense. Some believe Prkacin might be better to nab in the second round as a potential steal candidate, but a strong showing in the pre-draft process could be enough to sway teams' opinions.

Utah Jazz: Miles McBride, West Virginia

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-2 Weight: 195 lbs. Year: Sophomore Position: G The addition of McBride would give the Jazz a solid backup at point guard that can shoot and defend at a high level. He has made a name for himself for being a stout defender and might be the best one at his position this year. His offensive game came around last season after averaging 15.9 points and 4.8 assists on 41.4% shooting from 3-point range. It's no secret the Jazz love defense, and McBride could be a good target here.

Second Round

31. Milwaukee Bucks (via Houston): Nah’Shon Hyland, VCU 32. New York Knicks (via Detroit): Brandon Boston Jr., Kentucky 33. Orlando Magic: Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky 34. Oklahoma City Thunder: Josh Christopher, Arizona State 35. New Orleans Pelicans (via Cleveland): Herbert Jones, Alabama 36. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Minnesota): Greg Brown III, Texas 37. Detroit Pistons (via Toronto): Marcus Bagley, Arizona State 38. Chicago Bulls (via New Orleans): Day’Ron Sharpe, North Carolina 39. Sacramento Kings: Joel Ayayi, Gonzaga 40. New Orleans Pelicans (via Chicago): Kessler Edwards, Pepperdine 41. San Antonio Spurs: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova 42. Detroit Pistons (via Charlotte): JT Thor, Auburn 43. New Orleans Pelicans (via Washington): Austin Reaves, Oklahoma 44. Brooklyn Nets (via Indiana): Filip Petrusev, Mega Bemax 45. Boston Celtics: Daishen Nix, NBA G League Ignite 46. Toronto Raptors (via Memphis): Isaiah Todd, NBA G League Ignite 47. Toronto Raptors (via Golden State): Terrence Shannon Jr., Texas Tech 48. Atlanta Hawks (via Miami): Luka Garza, Iowa 49. Brooklyn Nets (via Atlanta): David Johnson, Louisville 50. Philadelphia 76ers (via New York): Joshua Primo, Alabama 51. Memphis Grizzlies (via Portland): Rokas Jokubaitis, Zalgiris 52. Detroit Pistons (via LAL): Johnny Juzang, UCLA 53. New Orleans Pelicans (via Dallas): Max Abmas, Oral Roberts 54. Indiana Pacers (via Milwaukee): Quentin Grimes, Houston 55. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver): Neemias Queta, Utah State 56. Charlotte Hornets (via LAC): Vrenz Bleijenbergh, Antwerp (Belgium) 57. Charlotte Hornets (via Brooklyn): Raiquan Gray, Florida State 58. New York Knicks (Philadelphia): Ariel Hukporti, Nevezis 59. Brooklyn Nets (via Phoenix): Isaiah Livers, Michigan 60. Indiana Pacers (via Utah): Matthew Hurt, Duke

1

1

1

1