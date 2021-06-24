2021 NBA free agent rankings: Top shooting guards available right now

There are some interesting names available in the 2021 NBA free-agent shooting guard class, but almost certainly not anyone you’d want your team throwing a max contract at.

The top 2-guard available, per our rankings, is Mavericks sharpshooter Tim Hardaway Jr. coming off a season where he arguably became Dallas’ No. 2 option alongside Luka Doncic. Hardaway has always had that ability to get hot from beyond the arc in a hurry, but his consistency is much improved in comparison to what it was earlier in his career, and that’s why he’ll be so coveted in free agency.

Trailing Hardaway is Heat shooting guard Duncan Robinson, who has established himself as one of the very best three-point marksmen in the NBA over recent years. Making Robinson even more interesting is the fact that he showed an ability to finish around the rim off of cuts last year with Miami while also improving his defense.

At No. 3, we have Victor Oladipo, Robinson’s teammate last season for four games before he suffered yet another campaign-ending injury. At this point, it’d be very surprising if the two-time All-Star ever reaches those heights he once hit again. Simply too many major injuries in too short of a span of time.

Below, check out the full 2021 NBA free-agent shooting guard rankings.

Tim Hardaway Jr / Last team: Dallas

An impressive postseason run probably raised his price tag this offseason by a good amount. Still somewhat streaky as an outside shooter, but he's hitting north of 39 percent of his triples over the last two seasons. Solid defender. 2020/21 stats: 16.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.8 apg, 44.7 FG%, 39.1 3P% Career earnings: $78,858,652 Agent:Mark Bartelstein

Duncan Robinson / Restricted free agent / Last team: Miami

One of the best outside shooters in the league over the past couple of years. He's also improved a good amount as a defender and on offense by learning how to use opponents' aggressive defense against them to create easy buckets off of cuts. 2020/21 stats: 13.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.8 apg, 43.9 FG%, 40.8 3P% Career earnings: $3,157,963 Agent:Jason Glushon

Victor Oladipo / Last team: Miami

Considering he suffered yet another major season-ending injury in 2020-21, odds are, he's likely going to need to take a short-term prove-it deal this offseason. Even when somewhat healthy last season, struggled mightily with his efficiency, though he did flash some moments of his All-Star self. Still, his two All-Star years are looking more like an aberration at this point. 2020/21 stats: 19.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 4.6 apg, 40.8 FG%, 32.6 3P% Career earnings: $105,487,440 Agent:Aaron Turner

Kendrick Nunn / Restricted free agent / Last team: Miami

Good scorer at the 2-guard spot who can get buckets from deep, the midrange or around the basket. Crafty in getting to his spots. Not much of a defender, though. 2020/21 stats: 14.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.6 apg, 48.5 FG%, 38.1 3P% Career earnings: $3,128,083 Agent:Adam Pensack

Evan Fournier / Last team: Boston

Swingman who can get buckets from all three levels and create for others out of the pick-and-roll. His struggles are more on the other end of the floor. 2020/21 stats: 17.1 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.4 apg, 45.7 FG%, 41.3 3P% Career earnings: $91,856,244 Agent:Bouna Ndiaye

Gary Trent Jr / Restricted free agent / Last team: Toronto

Good three-point shooter at the 2-guard spot who can also score when attacking hard closeouts. 2020/21 stats: 15.3 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.4 apg, 40.8 FG%, 38.5 3P% Career earnings: $3,919,177 Agent:Rich Paul

Talen Horton-Tucker / Restricted free agent / Last team: LA Lakers

Smooth lefty 2-guard with impressive scoring potential. Needs to keep working on outside stroke. 2020/21 stats: 9.0 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.8 apg, 45.8 FG%, 28.2 3P% Career earnings: $2,416,291 Agent:Rich Paul

Josh Richardson / Player option / Last team: Dallas

Inefficient offensive player due to an inconsistent jumper, especially from the outside. Mostly a spot-shooter, though he can do some pull-up scoring out of the pick-and-roll. A tenacious defender with good athleticism and toughness. 2020/21 stats: 12.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.6 apg, 42.7 FG%, 33.0 3P% Career earnings: $33,220,839 Agent:Bill Duffy

Danny Green / Last team: Philadelphia

Swingman with championship experience who's at his best as purely a 3-and-D player, one who knows his role and performs it well. 2020/21 stats: 9.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.7 apg, 41.2 FG%, 40.5 3P% Career earnings: $82,693,631 Agent:Raymond Brothers

Bryn Forbes / Player option / Last team: Milwaukee

Knockdown three-point shooter with some physical limitations, but does execute his role at an elite level. Won't provide much besides outside shooting, however. 2020/21 stats: 10.0 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 0.6 apg, 47.3 FG%, 45.2 3P% Career earnings: $10,193,227 Agent:Mike Lindeman

Lou Williams / Last team: Atlanta

A microwave scorer off the bench capable of getting hot in a hurry. Smooth with the ball in his hands and getting buckets from anywhere in the halfcourt. Still won't give much, if anything, defensively. 2020/21 stats: 11.3 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 3.4 apg, 41.0 FG%, 39.9 3P% Career earnings: $82,208,319 Agent: Wallace Prather

Austin Rivers / Last team: Denver

Tough 2-guard who can do some scoring and defend out of the backcourt. Never afraid to take any shot, though probably best-suited for a bench role. 2020/21 stats: 7.9 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 2.3 apg, 42.4 FG%, 36.9 3P% Career earnings: $52,211,719 Agent: Aaron Mintz

Alec Burks / Last team: New York

One of the pillars of the surprising fourth-seed Knicks of 2020-21, who thrived as a bench bucket-getter. Confident scorer with range and pull-up shooting prowess. 2020/21 stats: 12.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.2 apg, 42.0 FG%, 41.5 3P% Career earnings: $59,536,453 Agent: Alex Saratsis

Malik Monk / Restricted free agent / Last team: Charlotte

Coming off by far his best season as a pro, which isn't saying much considering how his career started. Explosive ability as a scorer with deep, off-the-dribble range on his jumper. Needs to continue getting more consistent. 2020/21 stats: 11.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.1 apg, 43.4 FG%, 40.1 3P% Career earnings: $15,726,047 Agent: Jeff Schwartz

Furkan Korkmaz / Last team: Philadelphia

Solid shooter with good size at 6-foot-7. Quick release on his jumper and can get hot quickly. 2020/21 stats: 9.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.5 apg, 40.1 FG%, 37.5 3P% Career earnings: $6,589,280 Agent:Mike Lindeman

Wayne Ellington / Last team: Detroit

Excellent outside shooter. He's at his best with both his feet set and coming off of screens. Can't do much if forced to dribble. 2020/21 stats: 9.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.5 apg, 44.1 FG%, 42.2 3P% Career earnings: $42,870,655 Agent: Mark Bartelstein

Garrett Temple / Last team: Chicago

Veteran off-ball guard whose one of the most trusted locker-room voices in the league. Capable outside shooter, though streaky. 2020/21 stats: 7.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.2 apg, 41.5 FG%, 33.5 3P% Career earnings: $37,455,.445 Agent: Mark Bartelstein

Terence Davis / Restricted free agent / Last team: Sacramento

High-level scoring potential with shooting ability from beyond the arc. 2020/21 stats: 8.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.4 apg, 42.8 FG%, 36.7 3P% Career earnings: $2,416,291 Agent: Steve Heumann

Tony Snell / Last team: Atlanta

Has one role – to shoot threes – and knows it. Doesn't try to do too much. Elite at his one skill, though provides little to nothing else. 2020/21 stats: 5.3 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.3 apg, 51.5 FG%, 56.9 3P% Career earnings: $50,785,647 Agent: Austin Brown

JJ Redick / Last team: Dallas

In the final stages of his career, but injuries could have made him look worse than he was last season. Still one of the best shooters in the league. 2020/21 stats: 7.4 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.2 apg, 39.7 FG%, 37.1 3P% Career earnings: $118,345,008 Agent:Aaron Mintz

Wesley Matthews / Last team: LA Lakers

Coming off a poor season with the Lakers, but a solid defender who can occasionally get hot from beyond the arc. High-effort player. 2020/21 stats: 4.8 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 0.9 apg, 35.3 FG%, 33.5 3P% Career earnings: $109,969,682 Agent: Jeff Austin

Gerald Green / Last team: Houston

Still an explosive athlete, but not at the ridiculous level he was in his prime. That loss of quickness and vertical leaping ability have made his other flaws, inconsistent shooting primarily, glaring. 2018/19 stats: 9.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 0.5 apg, 40.0 FG%, 35.4 3P% Career earnings: $21,580,455 Agent: James Dunleavy

Sterling Brown / Last team: Houston

A decent shooter on the wing who is also a respectable defender. 2020/21 stats: 8.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.4 apg, 44.8 FG%, 42.3 3P% Career earnings: $5,491,231 Agent: Mark Bartelstein

Edmond Sumner / Team option / Last team: Indiana

Undersized 2-guard coming off the best shooting season of his career. 2020/21 stats: 7.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 0.9 apg, 52.5 FG%, 39.8 3P% Career earnings: $4,687,044 Agent: Sean Kennedy

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk / Restricted free agent / Last team: Oklahoma City

Shooter with great size at 6-foot-7, but lacks consistency with his three-point stroke. 2020/21 stats: 8.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.7 apg, 41.1 FG%, 33.4 3P% Career earnings: $4,568,407 Agent:Michael Lelchitski

Denzel Valentine / Last team: Chicago

Already almost 28, poor shooter throughout his career with a propensity for making questionable decisions at the worst times. Does play with good effort. 2020/21 stats: 6.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.7 apg, 37.3 FG%, 33.1 3P% Career earnings: $14,579,568 Agent: Austin Brown

Tyler Johnson / Last team: Brooklyn

Feisty defender despite lack of size who has good athleticism and plays energetically. Respectable outside shooter with his feet set. 2020/21 stats: 5.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.2 apg, 39.3 FG%, 36.4 3P% Career earnings: $34,031,924 Agent: Austin Brown

E'Twaun Moore / Last team: Phoenix

Experienced guard whose speciality is purely as an outside shooter with little else to his game. 2020/21 stats: 7.9 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.5 apg, 45.5 FG%, 31.4 3P% Career earnings: $41,135,269 Agent: Mark Bartesltein

Avery Bradley / Team option / Last team: Houston

Excellent point-of-attack defender who can hound opposing guards 94 feet. Solid shooter with feet set. 2020/21 stats: 6.4 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.7 apg, 37.4 FG%, 32.7 3P% Career earnings: $61,486,872 Agent: Charles Briscoe

Jamal Crawford / Last team: Brooklyn

Played one game in 2019-20 and zero since then. Now 41, but if he were inserted into a random game tomorrow, you wouldn't be surprised to still see him get some buckets. 2018/19 stats: 7.9 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 3.6 apg, 39.7 FG%, 33.2 3P% Career earnings: $124,283,187 Agent: Aaron Goodwin

Dante Exum / Last team: Cleveland

Tall, long, athletic guard who hasn't lived up to his pre-draft potential due to various injuries. 2020/21 stats: 3.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.2 apg, 38.5 FG%, 18.2 3P% Career earnings: $46,125,425 Agent: Brandon Rosenthal

Andre Roberson / Last team: Brooklyn

Prior to missing two years due to injuries, he was one of the best defenders in the NBA thanks to length and absurd instincts. May have lost a step due to the injuries, though. 2020/21 stats: 1.2 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 0.8 apg, 14.3 FG%, 12.5 3P% Career earnings: $36,077,231 Agent: Bill Duffy

Ben McLemore / Last team: LA Lakers

Role-playing 2-guard who's mostly just asked to spot up from three with his feet set and hit shots. Not that consistent in that role, however. 2020/21 stats: 7.7 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 0.7 apg, 37.0 FG%, 34.6 3P% Career earnings: $28,669,946 Agent: Rich Paul

Garrison Mathews / Restricted free agent / Last team: Washington

Specializes as a spot-up shooter and has the ability to get hot in a flash, though lacks the athleticism to be a nightly difference-maker. 2020/21 stats: 5.5 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 0.4 apg, 40.9 FG%, 38.4 3P% Career earnings: $767,620 Agent: Chris Patrick

Langston Galloway / Last team: Phoenix

2-guard in a point guard's body who is usually out there to spot up from three and knock down shots. Coming off his best shooting season ever. 2020/21 stats: 4.8 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 0.7 apg, 44.9 FG%, 42.4 3P% Career earnings: $29,369,108 Agent:Michael Siegel

Shaquille Harrison / Restricted free agent / Last team: Denver

High-energy swingman who makes a big impact defensively when given the opportunity. 2020/21 stats: 2.1 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 0.7 apg, 33.3 FG%, 18.8 3P% Career earnings: $4,091,542 Agent: Todd Ramasar

DaQuan Jeffries / Restricted free agent / Last team: Houston

2-guard with a solid nose for scoring but lacking athletically and as a shooter. 2020/21 stats: 4.1 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.7 apg, 41.7 FG%, 29.9 3P% Career earnings: $2,344,.007 Agent: Erik Kabe

Armoni Brooks / Restricted free agent / Last team: Houston

2-guard who flashed impressive scoring and shooting last season late in the campaign. 2020/21 stats: 11.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.5 apg, 40.6 FG%, 38.2 3P% Career earnings: $135,362 Agent: Mike Naiditch

Skylar Mays / Restricted free agent / Last team: Atlanta

Smooth combo guard who can do some scoring but lacks in burst. 2020/21 stats: 3.8 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 0.9 apg, 44.9 FG%, 35.0 3P% Career earnings: $532,218 Agent: Kieran Piller

Amir Coffey / Restricted free agent / Last team: LA Clippers

Guard/forward type with great size and very good athleticism, though not very polished offensively as far as shooting and ball-handling. 2020/21 stats: 3.2 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 0.5 apg, 43.7 FG%, 41.1 3P% Career earnings: $658,410 Agent: Javon Phillips

