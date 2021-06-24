2021 NBA free agent rankings: Top point guards available right now

If there’s any position group in contention with small forward to be considered the most talent-laden in 2021 free agency, it’s the point guard spot, which is filled with proven big names and younger men with loads of potential.

At No. 1 is Chris Paul, who, despite having just turned 36, is still performing like one of the best point guards in the Association. Many once considered Paul’s contract an albatross, but Paul has performed so well with the Suns that it would not be surprising to see him opt out and hit the free-agent market in search of one final major payday before Father Time affects him too much.

After Paul is another veteran floor general in Mike Conley, who may not be quite on that Paul level, but is still among the top half of point guards in the league when healthy.

Coming in third in our rankings is Kyle Lowry, another veteran, except one that actually has a ring, and another player defying time and still performing at an elite level at the point-guard spot.

Below, check out our full 2021 NBA free-agent point guard rankings.

ALL PLAYERS / SHOOTING GUARDS

SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

Chris Paul / Player option / Last team: Phoenix

Remains arguably the best pure point guard in basketball. Who could have guessed one year ago that the Point God would be the second-best free agent of 2021? It feels like not that long ago his contract was a major talking point. Now, most teams would line up to offer him that money. 2020/21 stats: 16.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 8.9 apg, 49.9 FG%, 39.5 3P% Career earnings: $300,177,385 Agent:Steve Heumann

Mike Conley / Last team: Utah

Mike Conley passing the ball

Remains a steady force at lead guard, capable of performing at a high level with the ball in his hands or playing off-ball. A two-way contributor through and through. 2020/21 stats: 16.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 6.0 apg, 44.4 FG%, 41.2 3P% Career earnings: $208,541,596 Agent:Mike Conley

Kyle Lowry / Last team: Toronto

Kyle Lowry

Despite getting up there in age, was still one of the best point guards in the East last season. Tough-nosed defender, reliable playmaker and three-level scorer with the ball in his hands. 2020/21 stats: 17.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 7.3 apg, 43.6 FG%, 39.6 3P% Career earnings: $190,157,917 Agent:Mark Bartelstein

Story continues

Lonzo Ball / Restricted free agent / Last team: New Orleans

Lonzo Ball

Has blossomed into a trustworthy three-point shooter over the last two seasons. Unique playmaker who loves the full-court pass off a defensive rebound and a plus-defender out of the backcourt. 2020/21 stats: 14.6 ppg, 5.7 apg, 4.8 rpg, 41.4 FG%, 37.8 3P% Career earnings: $33,471,622 Agent:Rich Paul

Spencer Dinwiddie / PG / Last team: Brooklyn

Spencer Dinwiddie

Guard with great size and ball-handling ability who is at his best operating out of the midrange. Coming off a major injury, however, which could force him to accept a shorter-term deal this offseason. 2020/21 stats: 6.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.0 apg, 37.5 FG%, 28.6 3P% Career earnings: $27,511,776 Agent:Jason Glushon

Derrick Rose / PG / Last team: New York

Derrick Rose

Has gone through a rejuvenation over the past couple of seasons, but especially as a Knick for the second half of the last campaign. He's done a great job of learning how to use his less athletic body to be an efficient offensive player. Interested teams will wonder how reliable his outside shooting numbers last season are, and whether or not they're sustainable. 2020/21 stats: 14.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 4.2 apg, 47.0 FG%, 38.8 3P% Career earnings: $136,571,276 Agent:BJ Armstrong

Dennis Schroeder / PG / Last team: LA Lakers

Dennis Schroeder

He'll want to destroy footage of his latest postseason run ahead of free agency, but there is no doubt potentially interested teams will be concerned about what they saw. When in top form, though, he's a top-tier backcourt defender and a decent scorer and playmaker. 2020/21 stats: 15.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 5.8 apg, 43.7 FG%, 33.5 3P% Career earnings: $69,780,502 Agent:Alex Saratsis

TJ McConnell / Last team: Indiana

TJ McConnell, Indiana Pacers

Feisty point guard who is an absolute pest of a defender. Not much of a shooter or scorer but he's a very good playmaker and table-setter with the ball in his hands. Might be at his best in a reserve role. 2020/21 stats: 8.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 6.6 apg, 55.9 FG%, 31.3 3P% Career earnings: $11,471,631 Agent:Mark Bartelstein

Reggie Jackson / Last team: LA Clippers

Reggie Jackson

Experienced point guard who can knock down shots off the dribble and is usually looking to score rather than pass. His excellent playoff run has undoubtedly raised his price tag, though he was solid all season long for the Clippers. 2020/21 stats: 10.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.1 apg, 45.0 FG%, 43.3 3P% Career earnings: $70,812,158 Agent:Aaron Mintz

Devonte Graham / Restricted free agent / Last team: Charlotte

Devonte Graham, Charlotte Hornets

Injuries caused him to have a disappointing 2020-21 after breaking out the season prior. Still an overall good shooter and playmaker, who can score off the dribble, too. 2020/21 stats: 14.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 5.4 apg, 37.7 FG%, 37.5 3P% Career earnings: $4,069,177 Agent:Ty Sullivan

Alex Caruso / Last team: LA Lakers

One of the most intense and impactful backcourt defenders for his age group in the Association. High-flyer who can throw down huge dunks when least expected, and a capable three-point shooter, too. 2020/21 stats: 6.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.8 apg, 43.6 FG%, 40.1 3P% Career earnings: $5,704,500 Agent: Greg Lawrence

Cameron Payne / Last team: Phoenix

Went from hardly looking like an NBA player to becoming a very impactful reserve guard since joining the Suns. His quickness makes him very difficult to stay in front of while his improved jumper keeps defenders honest. 2020/21 stats: 8.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 3.6 apg, 48.4 FG%, 44.0 3P% Career earnings: $11,951,095 Agent: Jason Glushon

Goran Dragic / Team option / Last team: Miami

Be it due to injury troubles, the quick turnaround between seasons or just age, he did not look like himself in 2020-21. Interested teams will be taking a gamble if they do offer him a long-term deal. 2020/21 stats: 13.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 4.4 apg, 43.2 FG%, 37.3 3P% Career earnings: $133,118,250 Agent: Bill Duffy

Bruce Brown / Restricted free agent / Last team: Brooklyn

Really impressed fans and media alike with the fact he wasn't afraid to mix it up with big men and play some center in the playoffs, despite his size. A lot of toughness and grit as well as good athleticism. At his best as an off-ball slasher. 2020/21 stats: 8.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.6 apg, 55.6 FG%, 28.8 3P% Career earnings: $3,919,177 Agent: Ty Sullivan

Ish Smith / Last team: Washington

Ish Smith, Washington Wizards

Although he's approaching his mid-30s, still one of the quickest players league-wide with the ball in his hands. Good playmaker and an improved outside shooter. 2020/21 stats: 6.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.9 apg, 43.4 FG%, 36.7 3P% Career earnings: $36,022,075 Agent:Andrew Morrison

Patty Mills / Last team: San Antonio

Reliable veteran backup guard who can still knock down triples thanks to his quick jumper and high release on his shot. 2020/21 stats: 10.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 2.4 apg, 41.2 FG%, 37.5 3P% Career earnings: $62,013,853 Agent: Steve Heumann

Elfrid Payton / Last team: New York

Still a very limited shooter but good quickness and floor vision at the point guard spot. Feisty defender, too, though his size forces him to strictly guard fellow backcourt players. 2020/21 stats: 10.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.2 apg, 43.2 FG%, 28.6 3P% Career earnings: $26,616,500 Agent: Ty Sullivan

Raul Neto / Last team: Washington

Just put up career-highs in points and assists, though that might be a product of playing time more than anything. Undersized but tenacious. Limited athletically. 2020/21 stats: 8.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.3 apg, 46.8 FG%, 39.0 3P% Career earnings: $8,909,194 Agent: Aylton Tesch

Isaiah Thomas / Last team: New Orleans

Must prove he can still contribute. Short stint with the Pelicans wasn't overly impressive. 2020/21 stats: 7.7 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.7 apg, 33.3 FG%, 25.0 3P% Career earnings: $31,309,253 Agent: Bernie Lee

Kris Dunn / Player option / Last team: Atlanta

Kris Dunn

Coming off a lost season due to ankle troubles, but when healthy, one of the toughest defensive guards in the league. 2020/21 stats: 1.3 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 0.5 apg, 8.3 FG% Career earnings: $22,255,287 Agent:Ty Sullivan

Jeff Teague / Last team: Milwaukee

At this point, he's pretty much a replacement-level point guard. Can run an offense off the bench and create for others some. 2020/21 stats: 6.7 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 2.4 apg, 43.3 FG%, 43.9 3P% Career earnings: $99,236,542 Agent: JR Hensley

Mike James / Last team: Brooklyn

Quick point guard with confidence as a scorer and off-the-dribble shooting ability. 2020/21 stats: 7.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 4.2 apg, 37.0 FG%, 35.5 3P% Career earnings: $402,450 Agent: Neal Rosenshein

Dennis Smith / Restricted free agent / Last team: Detroit

Had moments last year with the Pistons where he flashed the explosive point guard he was drafted to be. Still young enough to have upside, but running out of time to show it more consistently. 2020/21 stats: 6.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 3.3 apg, 40.0 FG%, 32.8 3P% Career earnings: $17,188,557 Agent: Raymond Brothers

Shane Larkin / Last team: Fenerbahce (Turkey)

One of the best guards in Europe over the past few seasons. Despite short stature, very quick, changes direction exceptionally well and has deep range on his jumper. 2020/21 stats (Euroleague): 15.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 4.1 apg, 43.6 FG%, 39.2 3P% Career earnings: $6,167,345 Agent: Jim Tanner

Shabazz Napier / Last team: Washington

Capable backup guard who can run a second-team offense and do some individual scoring. Quick crossover. 2019/20 stats: 7.1 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 2.5 apg, 39.7 FG%, 34.5 3P% Career earnings: $10,032,282 Agent:Brandon Rosenthal

Emmanuel Mudiay / Last team: Utah

Great size for a point guard with some athleticism, but lacks any and all feel for offense, both as a scorer and passer. 2020/21 stats: 11.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.8 apg, 40.1 FG%, 32.3 3P% Career earnings: $15,757,144 Agent: BJ Armstrong

Frank Jackson / Restricted free agent / Last team: Detroit

Serviceable reserve combo guard who can do some scoring and playmaking. 2020/21 stats: 9.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.9 apg, 45.7 FG%, 40.7 3P% Career earnings: $4,511,492 Agent: Kevin Bradbury

Brad Wanamaker / Last team: Charlotte

Backup point guard who can run the offense, score at the rim and get teammates in the right spots. 2020/21 stats: 5.5 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 2.9 apg, 38.5 FG%, 18.8 3P% Career earnings: $4,534,161 Agent: Happy Walters

Saben Lee / PG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Detroit

Decent outside shooter and creator, but still very much a work-in-progress. 2020/21 stats: 5.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 3.6 apg, 47.1 FG%, 34.8 3P% Career earnings: $516,836 Agent: Darren 'Mats' Matsubara

Jordan McLaughlin / Restricted free agent / Last team: Minnesota

Undersized point guard, but a tough-nosed one who can shoot the ball and set up baskets. What he lacks in size, he makes up for in effort. 2020/21 stats: 5.0 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 3.8 apg, 41.3 FG%, 35.9 3P% Career earnings: $583,328 Agent: Mitchell Butler

Quinn Cook / Last team: Cleveland

Point guard on the smaller side without the elite athleticism to make up for it. Can hit open threes with his feet set. 2020/21 stats: 3.3 ppg, 0.7 rpg, 0.8 apg, 42.6 FG%, 42.3 3P% Career earnings: $6,812,336 Agent: Mark Bartelstein

Yogi Ferrell / Last team: LA Clippers

Quick point guard who can hit shots from three as well as run a second-team offense. 2020/21 stats: 5.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 2.2 apg, 35.1 FG%, 32.1 3P% Career earnings: $8,435,042 Agent: Cervando Tejeda

Jeremy Lin / Last team: Beijing Shougang

Experienced point guard who was willing to play in the G League last year for another NBA shot, though one hasn't come yet. Solid scorer. 2020/21 stats (G League): 19.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 6.4 apg, 50.5 FG%, 42.6 3P% Career earnings: $64,498,737 Agent: Jim Tanner

Chris Chiozza / Restricted free agent / Last team: Brooklyn

Very quick point guard who plays with swagger. Can score and create for others in spurts. 2020/21 stats: 4.0 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 3.0 apg, 35.2 FG%, 31.0 3P% Career earnings: $666,057 Agent: Robert Fayne

Matthew Dellavedova / Last team: Cleveland

Matthew Dellavedova, Cleveland Cavaliers

Looks to be in the final stages of his NBA career based on recent decline, but at one point was one of the toughest point guard defenders out there. 2020/21 stats: 2.8 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 4.5 apg, 25.0 FG%, 16.0 3P% Career earnings: $43,258,256 Agent:Bill Duffy

Ryan Arcidiacono / Team option / Last team: Chicago

Off-ball point guard if that's possible who can do some shooting with his feet set and put his body on the line when needed. 2020/21 stats: 3.1 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.3 apg, 41.9 FG%, 37.3 3P% Career earnings: $7,501,633 Agent: Joel Bell

Frank Ntilikina / Restricted free agent / Last team: New York

Came in as a poor offensive player and that hasn't changed in years. On the other end, excellent defender thanks to length and quick feet. 2020/21 stats: 2.7 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 0.6 apg, 36.7 FG%, 47.9 3P% Career earnings: $18,689,218 Agent: Bouna Ndiaye

Rayjon Tucker / Restricted free agent / Last team: Philadelphia

Three-level scorer with upside as a bucket-getter. Exudes confidence when he has the ball. 2020/21 stats: 2.4 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.4 apg, 50.0 FG%, 28.6 3P% Career earnings: $1,272,328 Agent: Reggie Brown

Tim Frazier / Last team: Memphis

Unselfish player who'd rather set up teammates than seek out his own shot, with good reason, as he's unreliable as a shooter. 2020/21 stats: 1.6 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 3.2 apg, 15.0 FG% Career earnings: $7,616,.221 Agent: Mark Bartelstein

Brandon Goodwin / Restricted free agent / Last team: Atlanta

Despise lack of size, a point guard with good quickness who is a productive shooter, even off the dribble. 2020/21 stats: 4.9 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 2.0 apg, 37.7 FG%, 31.1 3P% Career earnings: $2,281,176 Agent: Aaron Turner

Trent Forrest / Restricted free agent / Last team: Utah

Completely lacks a three-point jumper but a stout point-of-attack defender who can get to the basket. 2020/21 stats: 2.9 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.5 apg, 45.1 FG%, 19.2 3P% Career earnings: $470,690 Agent: Justin Haynes

Chasson Randle / Last team: Orlando

Quick point guard who can ocassionally provide scoring and playmaking. 2020/21 stats: 6.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.8 apg, 38.8 FG%, 33.8 3P% Career earnings: $3,201,089 Agent: Darrell Comer

Javonte Green / Restricted free agent / Last team: Chicago

Explosive, freakish athlete on the wing who can throw down huge dunks in transition. Solid at jumping passing lanes for steals. Rest of his game isn't as polished, though. 2020/21 stats: 3.6 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 0.4 apg, 52.0 FG%, 33.3 3P% Career earnings: $2,416,291 Agent: David Gasman

Tremont Waters / Restricted free agent / Last team: Boston

Lacks in size but makes up for it in confidence and deep shooting ability. Able to fill up the scoring sheet at lower levels. 2020/21 stats: 3.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 2.4 apg, 40.5 FG%, 39.5 3P% Career earnings: $791,846 Agent: Kim Grillier

Gabe Vincent / Restricted free agent / Last team: Miami

Combo guard who isn't much of a playmaker but can shoot it with his feet set, just not that consistently. Might be better defensively, where he plays with tenacity. 2020/21 stats: 4.8 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 1.3 apg, 37.8 FG%, 30.9 3P% Career earnings: $740,318 Agent: Bill Neff

ALL PLAYERS / SHOOTING GUARDS SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

1

1

1

1