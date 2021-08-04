2021 NBA free agency: Live updates, reported deals, rumors

The NBA offseason continues at a whirlwind pace as free agency negotiations opened at 6 p.m. ET on Monday. Players cannot sign their agreed-upon deals until Friday afternoon.

Some of the big deals around the league:

Wednesday's reported deals

Danny Green re-ups with Sixers

After restorative first season with the Philadelphia 76ers, Danny Green is signing a two-year, $20 million deal to return to Philly, Marc Stein of The New York Times confirmed Wednesday.

Green landed with the Sixers last offseason via a series of trades that first sent him from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Sixers picked up Green in the deal that sent Al Horford to Oklahoma, and were rewarded with 40.5 percent shooting from deep and averages of 9.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Green had frequently drawn Lakers fans' ire (while winning a championship in the process) during his lone season in Los Angeles, but he re-established his value enough last season for a multi-year deal.

Victor Oladipo returning to Miami

Free agent guard Victor Oladipo has agreed to a deal to return to the Miami Heat, according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

Oladipo will eye 2022 free agency to return to the market and sign a big contract once he's fully healthy. Miami will retain Oladipo's Bird Rights, allowing them to find the means to sign him again next offseason. https://t.co/IRPUndKXgj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 4, 2021

Oladipo played in only four games for the Heat last season after Miami acquired him at trade deadline from the Houston Rockets for Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk and a 2022 first-round draft pick.

He suffered lingering injuries, undergoing surgery in May on his right quadriceps tendon that sidelined him for the remainder of the 2020-21 season and likely into the start of the upcoming season.

Oladipo was a two-time All-Star for the Indiana Pacers before being traded in January to the Rockets. He has played in only 33 games last season after his initial torn quad in 2019.

For his career, Oladipo averages 17.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg and four apg. He shoots 43.8% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range.

Kemba Walker agrees to buyout with Thunder, headed for Knicks

It looks like Bronx native Kemba Walker is coming home. Walker has agreed to a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder and will sign with the New York Knicks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Four-time All-Star guard Kemba Walker has agreed to a contract buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and upon clearing waivers, plans to sign with the New York Knicks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 4, 2021

Walker had two years and $74 million left on his Thunder deal, and will presumably be New York's starting point guard.

John Collins signs extension with Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are locking down John Collins for the long haul.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Collins and the Hawks have agreed to a five-year, $125 million contract extension.

Restricted free agent F John Collins has agreed to a five-year, $125M deal to stay with the Atlanta Hawks, @excelbasketball agents Sean Kennedy and Jeff Schwartz tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 4, 2021

Collins was a major part of the Hawks' unexpected success in the 2020-2021 season, helping lead the team all the way to the Eastern Conference finals. They were defeated in six games by the Milwaukee Bucks, who eventually won the championship.

Tuesday's reported deals

Robin Lopez heads to Magic

One of the best remaining big men in free agency is headed to the perfect destination.

Disney fan Robin Lopez agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal with the Orlando Magic, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

$5M on the one-year deal, per source. https://t.co/XbQIoY2ROp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

The veteran center averages 22.1 minutes per game, shooting 53.6% from the field.

Bucks add Rodney Hood on 1-year deal

Forward Rodney Hood and the Milwaukee Bucks agreed to a one-year deal, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Free agent F Rodney Hood has agreed to a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, agents Ty Sullivan, Austin Brown and Aaron Mintz of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. Another perimeter shooter for the Bucks in pursuit of defending their title. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

Hood spent last season with the Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors, averaging 4.5 points and 1.9 rebounds per game in a backup role for those teams.

He shoots 36.7% from beyond the arc for his career and 42.2% from the field.

Nets add veteran James Johnson; Bruce Brown signs qualifying offer

Veteran forward James Johnson agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent F James Johnson has agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

The 12-year veteran has played for four teams over the past two seasons, but has added scoring off the bench in each stop. Johnson will be a valuable addition to the Nets, who recently lost free agent forward Jeff Green to the Denver Nuggets.

The Nets also return Bruce Brown Jr., who will sign a one-year qualifying offer with the team, according to Wojnarowski. Brown is slated to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

Restricted FA Bruce Brown Jr., is signing the one-year qualifying offer of $4.7M to return to the Brooklyn Nets, his agent Ty Sullivan of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN. Brown can become an unrestricted free agent next summer. He's played important role both as starter and off bench. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

Nemanja Bjelica, Warriors agree to deal

Free agent forward Nemanja Bjelica will join the Golden State Warriors on a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent F Nemanja Bjelica has agreed to a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

Bjelica adds frontcourt depth alongside Draymond Green. For his career, he averages 7.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game and shoots 46.5% from the field.

Monday's reported deals

Mike Conley returns to Jazz; Rudy Gay agrees to deal

After leading the NBA in wins in the 2020-21 regular season, Mike Conley Jr. and the Utah Jazz are running it back.

The veteran point guard has agreed to a three-year, $68 million deal with the Jazz, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Free agent Mike Conley Jr. has agreed to a three-year, $68 million deal to return to the Utah Jazz, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2021

Conley landed with the Jazz in 2019 after more than a decade with the Memphis Grizzlies and really hit his stride last season, earning his first career All-Star honors while averaging 16.2 points and six rebounds per game.

With Conley's help, the Jazz posted an NBA-best 52-20 record, but fell in the Western Conference semifinals by losing four straight games to a shorthanded Los Angeles Clippers team. Questions remain about the playoff viability of the Jazz's current core, but it looks like the team doesn't think Conley is the problem.

On Tuesday, veteran forward Rudy Gay reportedly agreed to a two-year, $12.1 million deal with the Jazz, reuniting him with Conley from their Grizzlies days. Gay is a valuable addition to the frontcourt after the Jazz traded backup center Derrick Favors to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Nets bringing back Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin is returning to the Brooklyn Nets on a one-year deal, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Six-time All-Star F Blake Griffin has agreed on a one-year deal to stay with the Brooklyn Nets, his agent Sam Goldfeder of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

Griffin signed with Nets last season after agreeing to a buyout with the Detroit Pistons and immediately provided what the team wanted as a big man who could stretch the floor and defend the paint. His presence gave the Nets four All-Stars on the floor alongside Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

Lakers sign quartet of familiar faces

It's hard to find an NBA observer who doesn't think the Los Angeles Lakers need spacing help, especially after trading for Russell Westbrook. It looks like some familiar faces could help with that.

Veteran wings Wayne Ellington Jr., Trevor Ariza and Kent Bazemore are re-joining the Lakers on one-year deals, per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania. All three players seem likely to fill a much-needed role at the perimeter between Westbrook and LeBron James.

Ellington last played for the Lakers in the 2014-15 season, and shot 42.2 percent from deep for the Detroit Pistons last year. Bazemore, a Laker in 2014, shot 40.8 percent from deep and reportedly turned down a bigger offer from the Golden State Warriors.

Ariza was a member of the Lakers' 2009 NBA championship team, and has moved around the league since then. He most recently played for the Miami Heat, averaging 9.4 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 35 percent from deep.

In addition to those three wings, the Lakers are also signing Dwight Howard for his third stint with the team.

Norman Powell sticks with Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers will retain free-agent wing Norman Powell on a five-year, $90 million contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Blazers traded promising Gary Trent Jr. to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Powell at the March deadline. Trent re-signed with the Raptors for a reported $54 million over the next three years.

Powell averaged 18.6 points (on 48/41/87 shooting splits), 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 32 minutes over 69 games split between the Raptors and Blazers last season. He has never missed the playoffs in his career and averaged 17 points in Portland's six-game loss to the Denver Nuggets in this year's first round.

Duncan Robinson agrees to largest deal ever for undrafted player

Duncan Robinson is one of the modern NBA's biggest success stories as an undrafted player, and now he's being paid like it.

The Miami Heat have agreed with Robinson on a five-year, $90 million deal, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Duncan Robinson – host of the @TheLongshotPod – has agreed to a 5-year, $90M contract to stay with the Miami Heat, his agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN. The deal, largest ever for an undrafted player, also includes an ETO after the fourth year. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

After a rookie season spent mostly in the G League, Robinson emerged as one of the NBA's top sharpshooters in 2019-20 and built on that last season. No skill pays in the NBA quite like perimeter shooting, and Robinson has shot 42.7% from deep on 8.4 attempts per game over the last two season.

Pretty good for a player whose college career started at Williams College, and who didn't hear his name called at the draft after a strong career at Michigan.

Richaun Holmes reaches huge free-agent center deal

Richaun Holmes and the Sacramento Kings reached an agreement to bring back the center on a four-year, $55 million deal, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported.

Free agent center Richaun Holmes has agreed to a four-year deal worth as much as $55 million to return to the Sacramento Kings, his agency Par-Lay Sports & Entertainment (@parlay_se) tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal includes player option and trade kicker. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2021

Confirming that Richaun Holmes is signing a 4-year, $55 million contract with the Sacramento Kings. Most lucrative deal for a true free agent center on the market. — James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) August 3, 2021

Holmes is coming off a career year, averaging 14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

Pelicans land Devonte Graham after losing Lonzo Ball

The New Orleans Pelicans have their Lonzo Ball replacement.

Former Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte Graham is joining the Pelicans on a four-year, $47 million sign-and-trade deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal will reportedly return a first-round pick for the Hornets.

The New Orleans Pelicans are landing Charlotte restricted free agent guard Devonte Graham on a four-year, $47M contract in a sign-and-trade deal, agents Ty Sullivan and Austin Brown of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

Ball was reported to be out of New Orleans hours earlier, agreeing to his own sign-and-trade for four years and $85 million. In Graham, the Pelicans are getting a player who averaged 14.8 points and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 37.5 percent from deep last year.

Graham had been part of a backcourt log jam in Charlotte last year alongside Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball. With Ball not going anywhere and Rozier under contract for next season, Graham will instead provide a perimeter threat alongside Brandom Ingram while Zion Williamson punishes team inside.

Bobby Portis returns to Bucks

Bobby Portis could have gotten paid after a postseason to remember. It looks like he chose a return to the Milwaukee Bucks instead.

Portis has agreed to a two-year, $9 million deal with the Bucks, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Free agent Bobby Portis has agreed to a two-year, $9 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, with a second year player option, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2021

Portis averaged 11.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game off the Milwaukee bench, but really came alive when the team most needed him. When Giannis Antetkounmpo was knocked out for the final games of the Eastern Conference finals, Portis averaged 17.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in Games 5 and 6 to close out the Atlanta Hawks.

The Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat reportedly made offers for Portis, but he chose to keep his Milwaukee legend going after opting out of a $3.8 million player option.

P.J. Tucker leaves Bucks for Heat

While the Bucks are keeping Portis, their starting power forward is heading to South Beach.

P.J. Tucker has agreed to a two-year, $15 million deal with the Miami Heat, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

PJ Tucker is signing a two-year, $15 million deal with Miami, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. https://t.co/Pti5ZYmeg0 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2021

Tucker was a midseason acquisition for the Bucks last season, and more than paid off. He's never been known for stuffing the stat sheet (he averaged 2.6 points per game in a Bucks uniform), but his defensive versatility was a vital tool for the Bucks in their title run.

Tucker now joins a revamped Heat team with Kyle Lowry also aboard and Jimmy Butler and Duncan Robinson around for the long haul. He figures to provide a nice complement for All-Star center Bam Adebayo.

NBA decides on 2021-22 cap number

Shortly after the starter's pistol sounded on the NBA's legal tampering period, the league determined its cap numbers for next season: $112.4 million for the salary cap, $136.6 million for the luxury tax.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/siJlyskcDv — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 2, 2021

Nicolas Batum heads back to Los Angeles

One of the Los Angeles Clippers' most important players last season is sticking around.

Nicolas Batum is signing a two-year deal with the team according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Batum's wife seemingly confirmed the deal a minute later.

Batum landed with the Clippers after a disastrous tenure with the Charlotte Hornets, with whom he had signed a five-year, $120 million deal. In a situation with far lower expectations, Batum thrived.

The Frenchman ended up leading the Clippers in minutes while playing a vital role on defense and working as a key shooter and facilitator on offense. He shot 40.4 percent from deep while alternatively starting and coming off the bench.

With Batum aboard, the Clippers reached their first ever Western Conference finals. They seem to believe they can reach even farther with their current core.

Cameron Payne back with Suns

The Phoenix Suns first signed Cameron Payne as a bubble reinforcement, and now they’re signing him as part of a core that reached the NBA Finals.

The point guard and the Suns have agreed on a three-year, $19 million deal, per Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

Free agent guard Cameron Payne has agreed to re-sign with the Phoenix Suns on a three-year, $19 million deal, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 2, 2021

Payne first landed with the Suns on a two-year deal signed during the NBA’s pandemic hiatus last year. You may remember that team going undefeated in the bubble, and you may also remember the team looking like one of the best in the NBA with Chris Paul and Payne at point guard.

Payne averaged 8.4 points and 3.6 assists per game, and delivered arguably the best performance of his career in a key Game 1 of the Western Conference finals with 29 points and nine assists with Paul out against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Otto Porter Jr. chooses Warriors on minimum deal

Forward Otto Porter Jr. is hoping a change of scenery can get him back on track. Porter Jr. turned down a mid-level exception in order to play for the Golden State Warriors, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Sources: Otto Porter Jr. turned down the midlevel exception elsewhere to play for the Warriors at the minimum. https://t.co/CszqvrO37w — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 3, 2021

Porter Jr. struggled with injuries and was traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Orlando Magic last season. He played in only 28 games last season between the two teams.

Reggie Bullock joins Mavericks on three-year deal

The blueprint for the Dallas Mavericks over the next several years seems simple: surround Luka Doncic with as much shooting as possible.

The team's latest move should go a long way in that respect, as it is signing wing Reggie Bullock to a three-year, $30.5 million deal.

Free agent swingman Reggie Bullock has agreed to a three-year, $30.5 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks, his agent David Bauman of @ISEBasketball tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2021

Bullock spent last year with the New York Knicks, shooting 41.0 percent from deep while averaging 10.9 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. His fit as a 3-and-D guy with the Knicks is obvious.

Zach Collins joins the Spurs

Free-agent big man Zach Collins left the Portland Trail Blazers for the San Antonio Spurs, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal is for a reported $42 million over the next three years.

Free agent Zach Collins has agreed to a three-year, $22M deal with the Spurs, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

Collins missed all of last season after undergoing three surgeries to repair his fractured left ankle. He was also limited to 11 games during the 2019-20 campaign due to a shoulder injury. The Blazers opted not to extend Collins a $7 million on Sunday, making the 6-foot-11 23-year-old a free agent.

Collins entered the league with much promise as a rim-protecting defender and floor-spacing shooter. He showed flashes of both in his second season, when Portland made its run to the 2019 Western Conference finals.

Furkan Korkmaz re-joins Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers have plenty of choices to make this offseason, but parting ways with Furkan Korkmaz won't be one of them.

Korkmaz agreed to three-year, $15 million deal to stay with the Sixers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Furkan Korkmaz has agreed to a three-year, $15M deal to stay with the 76ers, his agents Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

In the span of four years, Korkmaz rose from a rookie year spent mostly in the G League to a pivotal part of the Sixer bench, averaging 9.1 points per game for last season's Eastern Conference regular season leaders.

Career year pays off for Doug McDermott

Doug McDermott is going to make some significant money after a career year with the Indiana Pacers.

The forward has agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Free agent Doug McDermott has agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2021

McDermott averaged career highs in nearly every meaningful statistic last year, with 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game on 53.2 percent shooting (38.8 percent from deep).

Jeff Green's long and winding road takes him to Denver

One of the NBA’s biggest journeyman has found a new home.

Jeff Green has agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal with the Denver Nuggets, per ESPN’s Malika Andrews.

Free agent forward/center Jeff Green has agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal with the Denver Nuggets, his agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN. The deal includes a player option in the second year. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) August 2, 2021

Green spent last season as a frequent starter in the Brooklyn Nets' frontcourt, averaging 11.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 41.2 percent from deep. He'll fit right in with the Nuggets' eclectic group of big men, headlined by reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the versatile Aaron Gordon.

Kelly Olynyk lands three-year deal from Pistons

After one of the strongest runs of his career, Kelly Olynyk is getting paid.

The former Houston Rockets big man is signing a three-year deal worth $37 million with the Detroit Pistons, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent Kelly Olynyk has agreed to a three-year, $37M deal with the Detroit Pistons, his agent Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

Olynyk landed in Houston at midseason through the Victor Oladipo trade and provided some surprisingly strong basketball for the rebuilding Rockets. He averaged 19.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in a Rockets uniform, and now he'll head for a Pistons team hoping it has now reached the end of its rebuilding plan.

Pacers make a couple moves

The Pacers moved quickly at the start of free agency, bringing back point guard TJ McConnell on a four-year deal, then reaching a deal with defensive ace Torrey Craig,

TJ McConnell has agreed to a four-year, $35M deal to return to Indiana, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2021

Free agent F Torrey Craig has agreed to a two-year, $10M deal with the Indiana Pacers, his agents Dave Spahn and Austin Brown of @caa_sports tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

Knicks bring back Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel

The New York Knicks are bringing back two significant contributors from their best team in years.

Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks have both agreed to three-year deals to return the Knicks, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent C Nerlens Noel is returning to the New York Knicks on a three-year, $32M contract, his agent @GeorgeLangberg tells ESPN. Tom Thibodeau keeps his rim protector. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

Free agent G Alec Burks has agreed to a three-year, $30M contract to stay with the New York Knicks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

Burks posted 12.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game last season, while Noel had 5.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

JaMychal Green going back to Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets found a key role player in JaMychal Green last year. They're bringing him back on a two-year, $17 million deal, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Free agent forward JaMychal Green has agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal to return to the Denver Nuggets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal includes player option in Year 2. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2021

Backing up the likes of Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon and Paul Millsap, Green provided some key 3-point shooting as a big man with 39.9 percent from deep. He averaged 8.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Green opted out of a $7.6 million player option for next season, and it looks like that decision paid off.

Rockets add center Daniel Theis

The Houston Rockets will acquire center Daniel Theis for $36 million over four years, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Rockets will add him using a trade exception in a deal with the Chicago Bulls.

Theis averaged 9.6 points (on 54/32/67 shooting splits) and 5.5 rebounds in 24.6 minutes over 65 games split between the Bulls and Boston Celtics. Chicago added Theis in a three-team deal at the trade deadline.

Theis started for the Celtics team that reached the 2020 Eastern Conference finals, particularly proving his value as a screen-setting roll man and defender. He is a 33.5% 3-point shooter in his four-year career.

