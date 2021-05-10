2021 NBA Draft: Warriors' odds of landing top-five pick slip

Why Dubs landing top-five pick looks increasingly unlikely originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors remain in the driver's seat to clinch one of four of the Western Conference's spots in the play-in tournament.

The same can't necessarily be said about landing one of the 2021 NBA Draft's five best players.

In case you need a refresher, Golden State keeps the Minnesota Timberwolves' first-round pick if it doesn't finish in the top three of the draft lottery. Currently, the Timberwolves' selection has a 34.1 percent chance of staying in Minnesota's hands, according to Tankathon.

That's good news for the Warriors, who have nearly a two-thirds chance of landing a lottery pick. The bad news? Sunday's results -- including the Timberwolves' blowout win over the Orlando Magic and losses by the Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder -- would give the Warriors little chance of landing a top-five player.

The Timberwolves ended Sunday with the NBA's sixth-worst record. If it ended the season in that spot, Minnesota's pick would have an 11.2 percent chance of being No. 4 overall and a 0 percent chance of finishing No. 5. That, essentially, would give the Warriors slightly better than a 1-in-10 chance of picking in the top five.

Hypothetically, Golden State's chances of picking fourth are fifth are best if Minnesota ends the season with one of the league's three worst records. If the Timberwolves have the worst record, the pick has a 59.9 percent chance of being fourth or fifth. That drops to 39.7 percent with the second-worst record, and 27.4 percent with the third-worst.

The Timberwolves can no longer finish with the league's worst record, as they're five games clear of the last-place Houston Rockets, who only have four games remaining. If they beat the Pistons on Tuesday, they'll be 2.5 games clear and Detroit would only have two games left.

Story continues

Meanwhile, the Cavs and Magic play the remainder of their schedules against teams currently in play-in position, while the Thunder have two of their last three against the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers.

The lower the Timberwolves are in the lottery, the further the Warriors could be from selecting someone like Jalen Suggs. As the regular season winds down, that's a draft outlook Golden State will have to get used to.

Download and subscribe to the Dubs Talk Podcast