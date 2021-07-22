2021 NBA Draft Preview









Don't forget to watch our NBA Draft Preview Show -- which featured hosts from Bet the Edge and Roundball Stew -- as well as a bevvy of guests breaking down updated odds, best bets, trade rumors, predictions and more. WATCH HERE

We're just a few of days away from the Detroit Pistons officially being on the clock in the 2021 NBA Draft and we want to make sure you are fully prepared for the big night.

Whether you're on the lookout for props, prospect rankings or NBA comparisons, we've got you covered!

Here is a rundown of all our NBA Draft content on the NBC Sports EDGE site:

VIDEO

NBA Draft Preview Show with updated odds, best bets, analysis, predictions

Is Jalen Suggs a lock to go to the Raptors at No. 4?

Take the Over on Davion Mitchell's draft position at 8.5

Simmons, Lillard trade rumors swirling before NBA Draft

NBA Draft Lottery: Pistons, Raptors big winners

MOCK DRAFTS

NBA Mock Draft, Volume 3

NBA Mock Draft, Volume 2

NBA Mock Draft, Volume 1

PROP BETS

2021 NBA Draft Props, Bets: Alperen Sengun

2021 NBA Draft Props, Bets: Davion Mitchell

2021 NBA Draft Props, Bets: Jalen Green No. 2?

2021 NBA Draft Props, Bets: Jalen Johnson

2021 NBA Draft Odds: Cade Cunningham No. 1

Rankings, News & Notes

Draft Prospect Strengths & Weaknesses: Bigs

2021 NBA Draft: Ranking The Forwards/Centers

Top 10 Wing Prospects In NBA Draft

The Next Wave Of International Prospects

2021 NBA Draft: Ranking The Guards

Draft Prospect Strengths & Weaknesses: Guards

NBA Draft Combine: News And Notes

Editor’s Note: Get an edge with our premium Betting Tools that are packed with live odds, betting trends, predictions, player prop projections, our extensive Edge Finder and much more. And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more