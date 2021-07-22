2021 NBA Draft Preview
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Don't forget to watch our NBA Draft Preview Show -- which featured hosts from Bet the Edge and Roundball Stew -- as well as a bevvy of guests breaking down updated odds, best bets, trade rumors, predictions and more. WATCH HERE
We're just a few of days away from the Detroit Pistons officially being on the clock in the 2021 NBA Draft and we want to make sure you are fully prepared for the big night.
Whether you're on the lookout for props, prospect rankings or NBA comparisons, we've got you covered!
Here is a rundown of all our NBA Draft content on the NBC Sports EDGE site:
VIDEO
NBA Draft Preview Show with updated odds, best bets, analysis, predictions
Is Jalen Suggs a lock to go to the Raptors at No. 4?
Take the Over on Davion Mitchell's draft position at 8.5
Simmons, Lillard trade rumors swirling before NBA Draft
NBA Draft Lottery: Pistons, Raptors big winners
MOCK DRAFTS
PROP BETS
2021 NBA Draft Props, Bets: Alperen Sengun
2021 NBA Draft Props, Bets: Davion Mitchell
2021 NBA Draft Props, Bets: Jalen Green No. 2?
2021 NBA Draft Props, Bets: Jalen Johnson
2021 NBA Draft Odds: Cade Cunningham No. 1
Rankings, News & Notes
Draft Prospect Strengths & Weaknesses: Bigs
2021 NBA Draft: Ranking The Forwards/Centers
Top 10 Wing Prospects In NBA Draft
The Next Wave Of International Prospects
2021 NBA Draft: Ranking The Guards
Draft Prospect Strengths & Weaknesses: Guards
NBA Draft Combine: News And Notes
Editor’s Note: Get an edge with our premium Betting Tools that are packed with live odds, betting trends, predictions, player prop projections, our extensive Edge Finder and much more. And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more