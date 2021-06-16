2021 NBA Draft: Notable prospects not attending the draft combine

On Tuesday, the NBA unveiled the 69 players that are expected to attend the draft combine from June 21-27 at the Wintrust Arena and Marriott Marquis in Chicago, Illinois.

With the announcement, most of the top prospects in the draft will be in Chicago for 5-on-5 games, strength and agility testing, interviews, measurements and other related on-court exercises. However, some projected first- and second-rounders elected to skip the event.

Of course, players skipping the combine is hardly a new development.

Oftentimes, those expected to be selected within the first few picks will bypass attending since they are projected to be drafted so high. Others will be skipping it this year due to prior obligations in the Olympics, among other reasons.

Rookie Wire took a look at those notable prospects that will not attend the combine this year.

Prospects expected to attend the NBA Draft Combine

Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

The 69 players expected to attend the NBA Draft Combine:

Player School/Club 1. Max Abmas Oral Roberts 2. Ochai Agbaji Kansas 3. Marcus Bagley Arizona State 4. Scottie Barnes Florida State 5. Charles Bassey Western Kentucky 6. Brandon Boston Jr. Kentucky 7. James Bouknight Connecticut 8. Greg Brown III Texas 9. Jared Butler Baylor 10. Julian Champagnie St. John’s 11. Justin Champagnie Pittsburgh 12. Josh Christopher ASU 13. Sharife Cooper Auburn 14. Ayo Dosunmu Illinois 15. David Duke Jr. Providence 16. Kessler Edwards Pepperdine 17. Luka Garza Iowa 18. RaiQuan Gray Florida State 19. Jalen Green NBA G League Ignite 20. Quentin Grimes Houston 21. Sam Hauser Virginia 22. Aaron Henry Michigan State 23. Ariel Hukporti Nevezis (Lithuania) 24. Matthew Hurt Duke 25. Nah’Shon Hyland VCU 26. Isaiah Jackson Kentucky 27. David Johnson Louisville 28. Jalen Johnson Duke 29. Keon Johnson Tennessee 30. Herbert Jones Alabama 31. Kai Jones Texas 32. Johnny Juzang UCLA 33. Corey Kispert Gonzaga 34. Jonathan Kuminga NBA G League Ignite 35. Scottie Lewis Florida 36. Isaiah Livers Michigan 37. Makur Maker Howard 38. Sandro Mamukelashvili Seton Hall 39. Tre Mann Florida 40. Matthew Mayer Baylor 41. Miles McBride West Virginia 42. Davion Mitchell Baylor 43. Evan Mobley USC 44. Isaiah Mobley USC 45. Moses Moody Arkansas 46. Trey Murphy III Virginia 47. Daishen Nix NBA G League Ignite 48. John Petty Jr. Alabama 49. Yves Pons Tennessee 50. Jason Preston Ohio 51. Joshua Primo Alabama 52. Roko Prkacin Cibona (Croatia) 53. Neemias Queta Utah State 54. Austin Reaves Oklahoma 55. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Villanova 56. Terrence Shannon Jr. Texas Tech 57. Day’Ron Sharpe North Carolina 58. Jericho Sims Texas 59. Jaden Springer Tennessee 60. DJ Steward Duke 61. Cameron Thomas LSU 62. JT Thor Auburn 63. Isaiah Todd NBA G League Ignite 64. Trendon Watford LSU 65. Joe Wieskamp Iowa 66. Ziaire Williams Stanford 67. McKinley Wright IV Colorado 68. Moses Wright Georgia Tech 69. Marcus Zegarowski Creighton

Prospects expected to attend the NBA G League Elite Camp

Story continues

Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal

The 40 players expected to attend the NBA G League Elite Camp:

Player School/From Derrick Alston Jr. Boise State Keve Aluma Virginia Tech Jose Alvarado Georgia Tech Juhann Begarin Paris, France Chaundee Brown Michigan Jordan Burns Colgate Marcus Carr Minnesota DJ Carton Marquette Moussa Cisse Memphis Kofi Cockburn Illinois Oscar da Silva Stanford Darius Days LSU Hunter Dickinson Michigan Dawson Garcia Marquette Marcus Garrett Kansas Haowen Guo Shanghai, China Jay Huff Virginia DeJon Jarreau Houston Carlik Jones Louisville DeVante Jones Coastal Carolina Balsa Koprivica Florida State A.J. Lawson South Carolina E.J. Liddell Ohio State Mac McClung Texas Tech JaQuori McLaughlin UCSB Matt Mitchell San Diego State RJ Nembhard TCU Eugene Omoruyi Oregon E.J. Onu Shawnee State Scotty Pippen Jr. Vanderbilt Orlando Robinson Jr. Fresno State Aamir Simms Clemson Javonte Smart LSU Mike Smith Michigan D.J. Stewart Jr. Mississippi State MaCio Teague Baylor M.J. Walker Florida State Duane Washington Jr. Ohio State Aaron Wiggins Maryland Jalen Wilson Kansas

Prospects not attending the NBA Draft Combine

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The top players not attending the NBA Draft Combine:

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga

Franz Wagner, Michigan

Josh Giddey, Adelaide 36ers (NBL)

Alperen Sengun, Beşiktaş J.K. (Turkish League)

Usman Garuba, Real Madrid (Liga ACB)

Chris Duarte, Oregon

Joel Ayayi, Gonzaga

Rokas Jokubaitis, Žalgiris Kaunas (Lithuania)

Filip Petrusev, KK Mega Soccerbet (Serbia)

Vrenz Bleijenbergh, Antwerp Giants (Belgium)

Santi Aldama, Loyola Maryland

Ibou Badji, FC Barcelona B (LEB Plata)

1

1