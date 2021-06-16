2021 NBA Draft: Notable prospects not attending the draft combine
On Tuesday, the NBA unveiled the 69 players that are expected to attend the draft combine from June 21-27 at the Wintrust Arena and Marriott Marquis in Chicago, Illinois.
With the announcement, most of the top prospects in the draft will be in Chicago for 5-on-5 games, strength and agility testing, interviews, measurements and other related on-court exercises. However, some projected first- and second-rounders elected to skip the event.
Of course, players skipping the combine is hardly a new development.
Oftentimes, those expected to be selected within the first few picks will bypass attending since they are projected to be drafted so high. Others will be skipping it this year due to prior obligations in the Olympics, among other reasons.
Rookie Wire took a look at those notable prospects that will not attend the combine this year.
Prospects expected to attend the NBA Draft Combine
The 69 players expected to attend the NBA Draft Combine:
Player
School/Club
1. Max Abmas
Oral Roberts
2. Ochai Agbaji
Kansas
3. Marcus Bagley
Arizona State
4. Scottie Barnes
Florida State
5. Charles Bassey
Western Kentucky
6. Brandon Boston Jr.
Kentucky
7. James Bouknight
Connecticut
8. Greg Brown III
Texas
9. Jared Butler
Baylor
10. Julian Champagnie
St. John’s
11. Justin Champagnie
Pittsburgh
12. Josh Christopher
ASU
13. Sharife Cooper
Auburn
14. Ayo Dosunmu
Illinois
15. David Duke Jr.
Providence
16. Kessler Edwards
Pepperdine
17. Luka Garza
Iowa
18. RaiQuan Gray
Florida State
19. Jalen Green
NBA G League Ignite
20. Quentin Grimes
Houston
21. Sam Hauser
Virginia
22. Aaron Henry
Michigan State
23. Ariel Hukporti
Nevezis (Lithuania)
24. Matthew Hurt
Duke
25. Nah’Shon Hyland
VCU
26. Isaiah Jackson
Kentucky
27. David Johnson
Louisville
28. Jalen Johnson
Duke
29. Keon Johnson
Tennessee
30. Herbert Jones
Alabama
31. Kai Jones
Texas
32. Johnny Juzang
UCLA
33. Corey Kispert
Gonzaga
34. Jonathan Kuminga
NBA G League Ignite
35. Scottie Lewis
Florida
36. Isaiah Livers
Michigan
37. Makur Maker
Howard
38. Sandro Mamukelashvili
Seton Hall
39. Tre Mann
Florida
40. Matthew Mayer
Baylor
41. Miles McBride
West Virginia
42. Davion Mitchell
Baylor
43. Evan Mobley
USC
44. Isaiah Mobley
USC
45. Moses Moody
Arkansas
46. Trey Murphy III
Virginia
47. Daishen Nix
NBA G League Ignite
48. John Petty Jr.
Alabama
49. Yves Pons
Tennessee
50. Jason Preston
Ohio
51. Joshua Primo
Alabama
52. Roko Prkacin
Cibona (Croatia)
53. Neemias Queta
Utah State
54. Austin Reaves
Oklahoma
55. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Villanova
56. Terrence Shannon Jr.
Texas Tech
57. Day’Ron Sharpe
North Carolina
58. Jericho Sims
Texas
59. Jaden Springer
Tennessee
60. DJ Steward
Duke
61. Cameron Thomas
LSU
62. JT Thor
Auburn
63. Isaiah Todd
NBA G League Ignite
64. Trendon Watford
LSU
65. Joe Wieskamp
Iowa
66. Ziaire Williams
Stanford
67. McKinley Wright IV
Colorado
68. Moses Wright
Georgia Tech
69. Marcus Zegarowski
Creighton
Prospects expected to attend the NBA G League Elite Camp
The 40 players expected to attend the NBA G League Elite Camp:
Player
School/From
Derrick Alston Jr.
Boise State
Keve Aluma
Virginia Tech
Jose Alvarado
Georgia Tech
Juhann Begarin
Paris, France
Chaundee Brown
Michigan
Jordan Burns
Colgate
Marcus Carr
Minnesota
DJ Carton
Marquette
Moussa Cisse
Memphis
Kofi Cockburn
Illinois
Oscar da Silva
Stanford
Darius Days
LSU
Hunter Dickinson
Michigan
Dawson Garcia
Marquette
Marcus Garrett
Kansas
Haowen Guo
Shanghai, China
Jay Huff
Virginia
DeJon Jarreau
Houston
Carlik Jones
Louisville
DeVante Jones
Coastal Carolina
Balsa Koprivica
Florida State
A.J. Lawson
South Carolina
E.J. Liddell
Ohio State
Mac McClung
Texas Tech
JaQuori McLaughlin
UCSB
Matt Mitchell
San Diego State
RJ Nembhard
TCU
Eugene Omoruyi
Oregon
E.J. Onu
Shawnee State
Scotty Pippen Jr.
Vanderbilt
Orlando Robinson Jr.
Fresno State
Aamir Simms
Clemson
Javonte Smart
LSU
Mike Smith
Michigan
D.J. Stewart Jr.
Mississippi State
MaCio Teague
Baylor
M.J. Walker
Florida State
Duane Washington Jr.
Ohio State
Aaron Wiggins
Maryland
Jalen Wilson
Kansas
Prospects not attending the NBA Draft Combine
The top players not attending the NBA Draft Combine:
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State
Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga
Franz Wagner, Michigan
Josh Giddey, Adelaide 36ers (NBL)
Alperen Sengun, Beşiktaş J.K. (Turkish League)
Usman Garuba, Real Madrid (Liga ACB)
Chris Duarte, Oregon
Joel Ayayi, Gonzaga
Rokas Jokubaitis, Žalgiris Kaunas (Lithuania)
Filip Petrusev, KK Mega Soccerbet (Serbia)
Vrenz Bleijenbergh, Antwerp Giants (Belgium)
Santi Aldama, Loyola Maryland
Ibou Badji, FC Barcelona B (LEB Plata)
