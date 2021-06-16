2021 NBA Draft: Notable prospects not attending the draft combine

On Tuesday, the NBA unveiled the 69 players that are expected to attend the draft combine from June 21-27 at the Wintrust Arena and Marriott Marquis in Chicago, Illinois.

With the announcement, most of the top prospects in the draft will be in Chicago for 5-on-5 games, strength and agility testing, interviews, measurements and other related on-court exercises. However, some projected first- and second-rounders elected to skip the event.

Of course, players skipping the combine is hardly a new development.

Oftentimes, those expected to be selected within the first few picks will bypass attending since they are projected to be drafted so high. Others will be skipping it this year due to prior obligations in the Olympics, among other reasons.

Rookie Wire took a look at those notable prospects that will not attend the combine this year.

Prospects expected to attend the NBA Draft Combine

The 69 players expected to attend the NBA Draft Combine:

Player

School/Club

1. Max Abmas

Oral Roberts

2. Ochai Agbaji

Kansas

3. Marcus Bagley

Arizona State

4. Scottie Barnes

Florida State

5. Charles Bassey

Western Kentucky

6. Brandon Boston Jr.

Kentucky

7. James Bouknight

Connecticut

8. Greg Brown III

Texas

9. Jared Butler

Baylor

10. Julian Champagnie

St. John’s

11. Justin Champagnie

Pittsburgh

12. Josh Christopher

ASU

13. Sharife Cooper

Auburn

14. Ayo Dosunmu

Illinois

15. David Duke Jr.

Providence

16. Kessler Edwards

Pepperdine

17. Luka Garza

Iowa

18. RaiQuan Gray

Florida State

19. Jalen Green

NBA G League Ignite

20. Quentin Grimes

Houston

21. Sam Hauser

Virginia

22. Aaron Henry

Michigan State

23. Ariel Hukporti

Nevezis (Lithuania)

24. Matthew Hurt

Duke

25. Nah’Shon Hyland

VCU

26. Isaiah Jackson

Kentucky

27. David Johnson

Louisville

28. Jalen Johnson

Duke

29. Keon Johnson

Tennessee

30. Herbert Jones

Alabama

31. Kai Jones

Texas

32. Johnny Juzang

UCLA

33. Corey Kispert

Gonzaga

34. Jonathan Kuminga

NBA G League Ignite

35. Scottie Lewis

Florida

36. Isaiah Livers

Michigan

37. Makur Maker

Howard

38. Sandro Mamukelashvili

Seton Hall

39. Tre Mann

Florida

40. Matthew Mayer

Baylor

41. Miles McBride

West Virginia

42. Davion Mitchell

Baylor

43. Evan Mobley

USC

44. Isaiah Mobley

USC

45. Moses Moody

Arkansas

46. Trey Murphy III

Virginia

47. Daishen Nix

NBA G League Ignite

48. John Petty Jr.

Alabama

49. Yves Pons

Tennessee

50. Jason Preston

Ohio

51. Joshua Primo

Alabama

52. Roko Prkacin

Cibona (Croatia)

53. Neemias Queta

Utah State

54. Austin Reaves

Oklahoma

55. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Villanova

56. Terrence Shannon Jr.

Texas Tech

57. Day’Ron Sharpe

North Carolina

58. Jericho Sims

Texas

59. Jaden Springer

Tennessee

60. DJ Steward

Duke

61. Cameron Thomas

LSU

62. JT Thor

Auburn

63. Isaiah Todd

NBA G League Ignite

64. Trendon Watford

LSU

65. Joe Wieskamp

Iowa

66. Ziaire Williams

Stanford

67. McKinley Wright IV

Colorado

68. Moses Wright

Georgia Tech

69. Marcus Zegarowski

Creighton

Prospects expected to attend the NBA G League Elite Camp

The 40 players expected to attend the NBA G League Elite Camp:

Player

School/From

Derrick Alston Jr.

Boise State

Keve Aluma

Virginia Tech

Jose Alvarado

Georgia Tech

Juhann Begarin

Paris, France

Chaundee Brown

Michigan

Jordan Burns

Colgate

Marcus Carr

Minnesota

DJ Carton

Marquette

Moussa Cisse

Memphis

Kofi Cockburn

Illinois

Oscar da Silva

Stanford

Darius Days

LSU

Hunter Dickinson

Michigan

Dawson Garcia

Marquette

Marcus Garrett

Kansas

Haowen Guo

Shanghai, China

Jay Huff

Virginia

DeJon Jarreau

Houston

Carlik Jones

Louisville

DeVante Jones

Coastal Carolina

Balsa Koprivica

Florida State

A.J. Lawson

South Carolina

E.J. Liddell

Ohio State

Mac McClung

Texas Tech

JaQuori McLaughlin

UCSB

Matt Mitchell

San Diego State

RJ Nembhard

TCU

Eugene Omoruyi

Oregon

E.J. Onu

Shawnee State

Scotty Pippen Jr.

Vanderbilt

Orlando Robinson Jr.

Fresno State

Aamir Simms

Clemson

Javonte Smart

LSU

Mike Smith

Michigan

D.J. Stewart Jr.

Mississippi State

MaCio Teague

Baylor

M.J. Walker

Florida State

Duane Washington Jr.

Ohio State

Aaron Wiggins

Maryland

Jalen Wilson

Kansas

Prospects not attending the NBA Draft Combine

The top players not attending the NBA Draft Combine:

  • Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

  • Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga

  • Franz Wagner, Michigan

  • Josh Giddey, Adelaide 36ers (NBL)

  • Alperen Sengun, Beşiktaş J.K. (Turkish League)

  • Usman Garuba, Real Madrid (Liga ACB)

  • Chris Duarte, Oregon

  • Joel Ayayi, Gonzaga

  • Rokas Jokubaitis, Žalgiris Kaunas (Lithuania)

  • Filip Petrusev, KK Mega Soccerbet (Serbia)

  • Vrenz Bleijenbergh, Antwerp Giants (Belgium)

  • Santi Aldama, Loyola Maryland

  • Ibou Badji, FC Barcelona B (LEB Plata)

