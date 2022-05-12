2022 NBA draft lottery: Everything you need to know from odds to prospects

When is the 2022 NBA draft lottery?

The 2022 NBA draft lottery is scheduled for May 17 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN) in Chicago.

The city will subsequently host 76 prospects at the league's annual draft combine from May 18-20.

What is the draft lottery?

The lottery determines the order of the first four selections for the June 23 draft. Eligible teams either did not make the playoffs this year or own the draft rights to one of 14 teams that failed to make the playoffs.

Fourteen ping-pong balls are placed into a lottery machine. The balls are spun at timed intervals before four are drawn. Teams are assigned a percentage of 1,000 possible four-digit combinations based on records.

(A 1,001st combination goes unassigned and is skipped if drawn).

The first drawing determines the No. 1 overall pick, and the process is repeated for picks 2-4.

The 10 teams that failed to win a top-four pick are slotted 5-14 based on records, starting with the worst.

NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum will unveil the 14 lottery slots in reverse order.

What are the draft lottery odds?

Which teams do not own their lottery pick?

*The New Orleans Pelicans own the Lakers' first-round draft pick (via the 2019 Anthony Davis trade) if three teams behind them in the lottery order do not jump into the top four and the selection remains in the top 10.

*The Memphis Grizzlies own that Lakers' pick if it falls between 11-14 (via the 2021 Steven Adams trade).

**The Thunder own the Clippers' first-round pick (via the 2019 Paul George trade).

Auburn's Jabari Smith is the highest-upside prospect in the 2022 NBA draft. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Who are this year's top-four draft prospects?

The 2022 draft class features as close to a consensus on the top-four prospects as you will find, and any one of them could be selected No. 1 overall. The most probable lottery prizes are (in alphabetical order):

Paolo Banchero

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 250 pounds | Class: Freshman | Duke: 17.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 3.2 apg

Banchero, 19, is a potential apex predator wing who blends length, versatility and skill as a creator and facilitator. He has room for improvement defending both bigs in the post and guards on the perimeter.

Chet Holmgren

Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 196 pounds | Class: Freshman | Gonzaga: 14.1 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 3.7 BPG

The long and lanky 20-year-old has every tool in his box. He can score at all three levels, facilitate as a primary or second playmaker and protect the rim on defense. Strength is his biggest question mark.

Jaden Ivey

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 195 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Purdue: 17.3 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.1 APG

Ivey, 20, is an electrifying athlete who brings both power and skill to the combo guard position. He has shades of Ja Morant's finish ability, Donovan Mitchell's strength and both of their defensive weaknesses.

Jabari Smith

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 220 pounds | Class: Freshman | Auburn: 16.9 PPG, 7.4 RPG

Smith turns 19 years old Friday and is the highest upside pick. He should score at an elite level from the outset of his NBA career, including from 3-point range, where he shot 42% on 5.5 attempts per game.

