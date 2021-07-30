2021 NBA Draft grades: Warriors' picks earn polarizing reviews originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors on Thursday night did not trade either of their lottery picks.

They took Jonathan Kuminga at No. 7 overall and Moses Moody seven picks later at No. 14.

Call me crazy but Jonathan Kuminga just might have a bright future in a Warriors uniform … https://t.co/6PJye33zno pic.twitter.com/SZRP41h7Iw — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) July 30, 2021

What do various analysts think of Golden State's draft?

When asked which team deserves an "A" grade, ESPN's Bobby Marks picked the franchise that went to five straight NBA Finals from 2015 to 2019.

"It would have been easy for the Golden State Warriors to trade either one of their lottery picks for much-needed bench help," he wrote. "Instead, they took a player in Jonathan Kuminga who could turn out to be the best player in a loaded draft.

"Moses Moody has top-10 potential, and Golden State picked him up at 14. Because Kuminga is more of a development project, expect the established Moody to see more playing time in 2021-22."

The Athletic's Sam Vecenie also was a big fan of what the Dubs accomplished, as he slotted them at No. 2 behind the Houston Rockets when it came to his "favorite team drafts."

"The best part for Kuminga? He should be held accountable in Golden State and be allowed to meet his upside on the defensive end," Vecenie writes. "Guys like Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson won’t stand for anything less early in his career.

"More than Kuminga, though, I loved the value of getting Moses Moody at No. 14. I had Moody at No. 7 on my board, and I’m a big believer in him stepping in relatively early and playing a 3-and-D role.

"Yeah, this was a great night for the Dubs. Any time you pick No. 7 and No. 14 and you end up with my guys at No. 5 and No. 7, it’s a win."

Moses Moody on playing alongside Steph Curry and the rest of the Warriors: "Given how great they are -- in that environment, I have no choice but to get better ... I'm extremely excited. I'm just glad to be part of a winning program." — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) July 30, 2021

On the flip side, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor doesn't exactly have the same perspective.

He gave the Kuminga pick a "C-plus" and the Moody selection a "B-minus."

"Last season in the G League, his flaws as a decision-maker and defender were on display. This pick could pan out, but Kuminga’s a definite risk," KOC writes. "[Moody] -- I’m a little surprised they didn’t go for a more ready-made player. Are they gearing up for a trade or just planning for the future?"

Ultimately, nobody has any clue how all of this will unfold. Sometimes, it takes years before we can make fair assessments.

Kuminga turns 19 years old on Oct. 6, and Moody won't be 20 until May 31.

