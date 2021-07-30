2021 NBA Draft grades: Warriors' Moses Moody heist of lottery

NBA draft grades: Warriors' Moody pick heist of lottery originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors nailed their first lottery pick of the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday night, and knocked it out of the park with their second. Getting Moses Moody with the No. 14 overall pick was the steal of the draft.

Moody, 19, was projected to go as high as sixth overall, and certainly was in play for Golden State at the seventh pick. The Warriors ultimately opted for Jonathan Kuminga, and surely didn't expect Moody would still be available when they next went on the clock. But to their pleasant surprise, Moody fell to 14, and the Warriors were able to add a player with a very high floor and tremendous upside.

The SEC Freshman of the Year fits the prototype of the modern 3-and-D wing. At 6-foot-6 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Moody possesses excellent length and is a proficient perimeter defender. Offensively, he's a capable passer with some wiggle and one of the best shooters in the draft. Though he won't turn 20 until the playoffs, there is reason to believe he could prove himself worthy of a significant role as a rookie.

Moody is a shockingly good value at 14 and gives Golden State some immediate insurance while Klay Thompson works his way back to full health. He's a great long-term fit for the franchise, while also giving the Warriors another valuable young asset whom they potentially dangle as part of a package for another star.

Grade: A