2023 NBA Draft Combine: Participants, dates, times, how to watch

The NBA Draft Combine marks the unofficial beginning of basketball draft season, with teams getting one final look at some of the top prospects in the world before finalizing their big boards.

This year, 78 NBA hopefuls will report to Chicago, Illinois, to meet with teams and showcase their talents in a series of drills and scrimmages. Here's everything you need to know to watch and follow along the event.

How to Watch the 2023 NBA Draft Combine

What: 2023 NBA Draft Combine

When: May 15-21, 2023

Where: Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago, IL

TV Channel: Coverage of various events will be broadcast on ESPN2 and the NBA app

Streaming: ESPN's coverage will be available on the ESPN app with a valid ESPN+ account or cable subscription

Schedule of Events for the 2023 NBA Draft Combine

May 13-14: 2023 NBA G League Elite Camp at Wintrust Arena

Monday, May 15: Strength/agility and shooting drills (NBA app)

Tuesday, May 16: 2023 NBA Draft Lottery at 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Wednesday, May 17: ESPN2 coverage of Combine from 2-6 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 18: ESPN2 coverage of Combine from 4-8 p.m. ET

Attendees of the 2023 NBA Draft Combine

Trey Alexander (Creighton)

Amari Bailey (UCLA)

Emoni Bates (Eastern Michigan)

Reece Beekman (Virginia)

Anthony Black (Arkansas)

Adem Bona (UCLA)

Kobe Brown (Missouri)

Kobe Bufkin (Michigan)

Toumani Camara (Dayton)

Sidy Cissoko (G League Ignite)

Jaylen Clark (UCLA)

Noah Clowney (Alabama)

Ricky Council IV (Arkansas)

Gradey Dick (Kansas)

Nikola Djurisic (Mega, Serbia)

Zach Edey (Purdue)

Adam Flagler (Baylor)

Keyonte George (Baylor)

Mouhamed Gueye (Washington State)

Coleman Hawkins (Illinois)

Jordan Hawkins (Connecticut)

Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite)

Taylor Hendricks (UCF)

DaRon Holmes II (Dayton)

Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana)

Jett Howard (Michigan)

Andre Jackson Jr. (Connecticut)

GG Jackson II (South Carolina)

Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (UCLA)

Keyontae Johnson (Kansas State)

Colby Jones (Xavier)

Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton)

Arthur Kaluma (Creighton)

Mojave King (G League Ignite)

Bobi Klintman (Wake Forest)

Maxwell Lewis (Pepperdine)

Dereck Lively II (Duke)

Chris Livingston (Kentucky)

Seth Lundy (Penn State)

Kevin McCullar (Kansas)

Mike Miles Jr. (TCU)

Brandon Miller (Alabama)

Jordan Miller (Miami)

Leonard Miller (G League Ignite)

Judah Mintz (Syracuse)

Dillon Mitchell (Texas)

Omari Moore (San Jose State)

Kris Murray (Iowa)

Grant Nelson (North Dakota State)

James Nnaji (Barcelona, Spain)

Julian Phillips (Tennessee)

Jalen Pickett (Penn State)

Brandin Podziemski (Santa Clara)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Marquette)

Rayan Rupert (New Zealand Breakers, Oceania)

Adama Sanogo (Connecticut)

Marcus Sasser (Houston)

Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio State)

Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)

Ben Sheppard (Belmont)

Jalen Slawson (Furman)

Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas)

Terquavion Smith (North Carolina State)

Julian Strawther (Gonzaga)

Amen Thompson (Overtime Elite)

Ausar Thompson (Overtime Elite)

Drew Timme (Gonzaga)

Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky)

Azuolas Tubelis (Arizona)

Tristan Vukcevic (Partizan, Serbia)

Jarace Walker (Houston)

Cason Wallace (Kentucky)

Jordan Walsh (Arkansas)

Dariq Whitehead (Duke)

Cam Whitmore (Villanova)

Jalen Wilson (Kansas)

Isaiah Wong (Miami)