2021 NBA draft class: Final rookie stat leaders for the 2021-22 season

With the 2021-22 regular season wrapped up, observers of the NBA can now take a look back at the year that was and evaluate how each player performed, including the rookie class.

The group played at a high level throughout the season with several individuals emerging as potential future All-Stars. As a result, the Rookie of the Year voting is expected to be highly competitive with as many as five players in the running to win.

Rookie Wire took a look back at how the class performed and which players were among the leaders in key statistical categories, including scoring, rebounding and assists.

Note: Stat leaders are according to NBA.com.

Games Played

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The rookies to have appeared in the most games during the 2021-22 season:

Points

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The top rookie scorers per game from the 2021-22 season:

Rebounds

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The top rookie rebounders per game from the 2021-22 season:

Assists

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The top rookie assist leaders per game from the 2021-22 season:

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder: 6.4 Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons: 5.6 Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic: 4.4 Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings: 4.2 Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors: 3.5

Steals

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

The top rookie total steal leaders from the 2021-22 season:

Herb Jones, New Orleans Pelicans: 130 Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors: 80 Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons: 78 Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans: 71 Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic: 68

Story continues

Blocks

AP Photo/Nick Wass

The top rookie total block leaders from the 2021-22 season:

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers: 115 Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets: 68 Herb Jones, New Orleans Pelicans: 60 Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors: 55 Isaiah Jackson, Indiana Pacers: 52

FG%

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The top rookie shooters from the field from the 2021-22 season:

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls: 52% Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors: 51.3% Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers: 50.8% Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors: 49.2% Herb Jones, New Orleans Pelicans: 47.6%

3PT%

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The top rookie 3-point shooters from the 2021-22 season:

3-Pointers

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The top rookie total 3-pointers leaders from the 2021-22 season:

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets: 157 Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets: 131 Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons: 114 Corey Kispert, Washington Wizards: 112 Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings: 101

Double-Doubles

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The top rookie double-double leaders from the 2021-22 season:

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers: 21 Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder: 16 Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors: 13 Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons: 10 Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets: 8

1

1