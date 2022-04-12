2021 NBA draft class: Final rookie stat leaders for the 2021-22 season
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Chicago BullsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Oklahoma City ThunderLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Sacramento KingsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Houston RocketsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Orlando MagicLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- New Orleans PelicansLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Detroit PistonsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Cleveland CavaliersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Toronto RaptorsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Scottie BarnesLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Davion MitchellLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
With the 2021-22 regular season wrapped up, observers of the NBA can now take a look back at the year that was and evaluate how each player performed, including the rookie class.
The group played at a high level throughout the season with several individuals emerging as potential future All-Stars. As a result, the Rookie of the Year voting is expected to be highly competitive with as many as five players in the running to win.
Rookie Wire took a look back at how the class performed and which players were among the leaders in key statistical categories, including scoring, rebounding and assists.
Note: Stat leaders are according to NBA.com.
Games Played
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
The rookies to have appeared in the most games during the 2021-22 season:
Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic: 79 games
Herb Jones, New Orleans Pelicans: 78 games
Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls: 77 games
Corey Kispert, Washington Wizards: 77 games
Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings: 75 games
Points
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
The top rookie scorers per game from the 2021-22 season:
Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons: 17.4 points
Jalen Green, Houston Rockets: 17.3 points
Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors: 15.3
Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic: 15.2
Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers: 15.0
Rebounds
David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
The top rookie rebounders per game from the 2021-22 season:
Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers: 8.3
Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors: 7.5
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Oklahoma City Thunder: 5.6
Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons: 5.5
Assists
Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
The top rookie assist leaders per game from the 2021-22 season:
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder: 6.4
Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons: 5.6
Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic: 4.4
Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings: 4.2
Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors: 3.5
Steals
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
The top rookie total steal leaders from the 2021-22 season:
Herb Jones, New Orleans Pelicans: 130
Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors: 80
Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons: 78
Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans: 71
Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic: 68
Blocks
AP Photo/Nick Wass
The top rookie total block leaders from the 2021-22 season:
Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers: 115
Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets: 68
Herb Jones, New Orleans Pelicans: 60
Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors: 55
Isaiah Jackson, Indiana Pacers: 52
FG%
Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
The top rookie shooters from the field from the 2021-22 season:
Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls: 52%
Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers: 50.8%
Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors: 49.2%
Herb Jones, New Orleans Pelicans: 47.6%
3PT%
Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
The top rookie 3-point shooters from the 2021-22 season:
Trey Murphy, New Orleans Pelicans: 38.2%
Quentin Grimes, New York Knicks: 38.1%
Duane Washington Jr., Indiana Pacers: 37.7%
Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls: 37.6%
Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers: 36.9%
3-Pointers
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
The top rookie total 3-pointers leaders from the 2021-22 season:
Jalen Green, Houston Rockets: 157
Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets: 131
Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons: 114
Corey Kispert, Washington Wizards: 112
Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings: 101
Double-Doubles
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The top rookie double-double leaders from the 2021-22 season:
Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers: 21
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder: 16
Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors: 13
Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons: 10
Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets: 8
1
1