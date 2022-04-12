2021 NBA draft class: Final rookie stat leaders for the 2021-22 season

With the 2021-22 regular season wrapped up, observers of the NBA can now take a look back at the year that was and evaluate how each player performed, including the rookie class.

The group played at a high level throughout the season with several individuals emerging as potential future All-Stars. As a result, the Rookie of the Year voting is expected to be highly competitive with as many as five players in the running to win.

Rookie Wire took a look back at how the class performed and which players were among the leaders in key statistical categories, including scoring, rebounding and assists.

Note: Stat leaders are according to NBA.com.

Games Played

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The rookies to have appeared in the most games during the 2021-22 season:

  1. Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic: 79 games

  2. Herb Jones, New Orleans Pelicans: 78 games

  3. Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls: 77 games

  4. Corey Kispert, Washington Wizards: 77 games

  5. Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings: 75 games

Points

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The top rookie scorers per game from the 2021-22 season:

  1. Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons: 17.4 points

  2. Jalen Green, Houston Rockets: 17.3 points

  3. Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors: 15.3

  4. Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic: 15.2

  5. Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers: 15.0

Rebounds

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The top rookie rebounders per game from the 2021-22 season:

  1. Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers: 8.3

  2. Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder: 7.8

  3. Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors: 7.5

  4. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Oklahoma City Thunder: 5.6

  5. Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons: 5.5

Assists

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The top rookie assist leaders per game from the 2021-22 season:

  1. Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder: 6.4

  2. Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons: 5.6

  3. Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic: 4.4

  4. Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings: 4.2

  5. Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors: 3.5

Steals

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

The top rookie total steal leaders from the 2021-22 season:

  1. Herb Jones, New Orleans Pelicans: 130

  2. Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors: 80

  3. Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons: 78

  4. Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans: 71

  5. Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic: 68

Blocks

AP Photo/Nick Wass

The top rookie total block leaders from the 2021-22 season:

  1. Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers: 115

  2. Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets: 68

  3. Herb Jones, New Orleans Pelicans: 60

  4. Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors: 55

  5. Isaiah Jackson, Indiana Pacers: 52

FG%

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The top rookie shooters from the field from the 2021-22 season:

  1. Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls: 52%

  2. Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors: 51.3%

  3. Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers: 50.8%

  4. Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors: 49.2%

  5. Herb Jones, New Orleans Pelicans: 47.6%

3PT%

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The top rookie 3-point shooters from the 2021-22 season:

  1. Trey Murphy, New Orleans Pelicans: 38.2%

  2. Quentin Grimes, New York Knicks: 38.1%

  3. Duane Washington Jr., Indiana Pacers: 37.7%

  4. Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls: 37.6%

  5. Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers: 36.9%

3-Pointers

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The top rookie total 3-pointers leaders from the 2021-22 season:

  1. Jalen Green, Houston Rockets: 157

  2. Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets: 131

  3. Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons: 114

  4. Corey Kispert, Washington Wizards: 112

  5. Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings: 101

Double-Doubles

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The top rookie double-double leaders from the 2021-22 season:

  1. Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers: 21

  2. Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder: 16

  3. Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors: 13

  4. Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons: 10

  5. Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets: 8

