The 2021 NASCAR schedule: Live blog for latest reveals

NASCAR officials and tracks will unveil the Cup Series schedule for 2021 all day Wednesday in a series of announcements, culminating in a full release later in the afternoon. The 36-race slate features new venues and new dates among some of the traditional returning races for NASCAR’s top division.

Tracks that will host Cup Series races next season will be revealing their dates and, in some cases, their debuts with their own degree of fanfare throughout the day. We’ll post the updates, details and social-media sizzle here as the momentum builds toward a new-look 2021 schedule:

Atlanta expands to two races in 2021

Atlanta Motor Speedway’s schedule will grow next season with a pair of Cup Series dates — March 21 and July 11. The 1.54-mile Georgia track last hosted two annual races in 2010.

The track’s second event will mark the first time since 1974 that the Cup Series has raced at Atlanta in July.

Atlanta’s race weekend this season was the first postponed by the COVID-19 outbreak. Instead of running its 500-miler on March 15, the Cup Series shifted the Atlanta event to June 7.

“We’re beyond excited to deliver what our fans have been yearning for: A second weekend of NASCAR action in Atlanta once again,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “Folds of Honor and QuikTrip continue to be phenomenal partners for our spring weekend of racing and we’re thrilled to have Quaker State and Walmart on board this summer as we put together two weekends of entertainment and excitement for race fans.”

Doubling up at Darlington on tap for 2021

NASCAR’s oldest superspeedway will return with two annual dates on the Cup Series schedule as Darlington Raceway announced that a May 9 event will join its Sept. 5 Labor Day Weekend classic on the 2021 slate.

Darlington played host to three Cup Series races this season as NASCAR adjusted to the COVID-19 outbreak with an initial focus on tracks within driving distance to the Charlotte-area hub. Before that, the South Carolina venue had been host to one annual event — the crown-jewel Southern 500 — from 2005-2019. It was home to two Cup Series races each year from 1960-2004 and has been a staple on the NASCAR schedule since opening for business in 1950.

“A NASCAR tradition returns as Darlington Raceway will host two NASCAR Cup Series race weekends as part of the 2021 NASCAR schedule,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “We are grateful for NASCAR‘s trust in the track ‘Too Tough To Tame’ to continue to deliver one of the most competitive race experiences and loyal fan bases in the sport. Thanks to Governor Henry McMaster and the state of South Carolina for their continued support as NASCAR was the first to bring live team sports back at Darlington in 2020. We look forward to hearing the roar of the engines twice as part of our traditional Mother‘s Day and Labor Day weekends.”