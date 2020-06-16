2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame Class: Everything you need to know for today

Rich with history and talent, the NASCAR Hall of Fame is the sport’s most exclusive club and highest honor.

On Tuesday night, the 2021 Class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame will be announced live on NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the NBC Sports App.

This year’s voting process has been unlike any other.

For starters, voting was done last week, and via Zoom teleconference — due to the COVID-19 pandemic, voting did not happen in person and it did not happen on the same day the class was announced as usual.

Secondly, this will be the first year the Hall of Fame inducts three members instead of the five that made up the previous 11 classes. There are 15 nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021, and it’s the first instance of the Modern Era and Pioneer Ballots. Ten names are on the Modern Era Ballot (two will be selected for the Hall of Fame) and five names on the Pioneer ballot (one will be selected for the Hall of Fame).

The Landmark Award winner also will be announced tonight on NBCSN.

THIS YEAR’S NOMINEES

Modern Era Ballot

Neil Bonnett, won 18 times in the NASCAR Cup Series, including consecutive Coca-Cola 600 victories

Jeff Burton, won 21 times in the NASCAR Cup Series, including the Southern 500 and two Coca-Cola 600s

Dale Earnhardt Jr., 15-time NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver and two-time Xfinity Series champion

Carl Edwards, winner of 28 NASCAR Cup Series races and 2007 Xfinity Series champion

Harry Gant, winner of 18 NASCAR Cup Series races, including two Southern 500 victories

Harry Hyde, 1970 NASCAR Cup Series championship crew chief

Larry Phillips, first five-time NASCAR weekly series national champion

Ricky Rudd, won 23 times in NASCAR Cup Series, including the 1997 Brickyard 400

Kirk Shelmerdine, four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief

Mike Stefanik, winner of record-tying nine NASCAR championships

Pioneer Ballot

Jake Elder, three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief

Red Farmer, three-time NASCAR Late Model Sportsman champion; 1956 Modified champion

Banjo Matthews, built cars that won more than 250 NASCAR Cup Series races and three championships

Hershel McGriff, 1986 NASCAR West Series champion

Ralph Moody, two-time NASCAR Cup Series owner champion as mechanical genius of Holman-Moody

Landmark Award

Janet Guthrie, the first female driver to compete in a NASCAR Cup Series superspeedway race

Alvin Hawkins, NASCAR‘s first flagman; established NASCAR racing at Bowman Gray Stadium with Bill France Sr.

Mike Helton, named third president of NASCAR in 2000; career included track operator roles at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway

Dr. Joseph Mattioli, founder of Pocono Raceway

Ralph Seagraves, formed groundbreaking Winston-NASCAR partnership as executive with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company

The NASCAR Hall of Fame opened May 11, 2010, and is an interactive entertainment attraction honoring the history and heritage of NASCAR. The 150,000-square-foot facility includes artifacts, exhibits and a 278-person theater. Learn more here about the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

• Class of 2010: Dale Earnhardt, Bill France Sr., Bill France Jr., Junior Johnson, Richard Petty

• Class of 2011: Bobby Allison, Ned Jarrett, Bud Moore, David Pearson, Lee Petty

• Class of 2012: Richie Evans, Dale Inman, Darrell Waltrip, Glen Wood, Cale Yarborough

• Class of 2013: Buck Baker, Cotton Owens, Herb Thomas, Rusty Wallace, Leonard Wood

• Class of 2014: Jack Ingram, Tim Flock, Dale Jarrett, Maurice Petty, Fireball Roberts

• Class of 2015: Bill Elliott, Fred Lorenzen, Wendell Scott, Joe Weatherly, Rex White

• Class of 2016: Jerry Cook, Bobby Isaac, Terry Labonte, Bruton O. Smith, Curtis Turner

• Class of 2017: Richard Childress, Rick Hendrick, Mark Martin, Raymond Parks, Benny Parsons

• Class of 2018: Red Byron, Ray Evernham, Ron Hornaday Jr., Ken Squier, Robert Yates

• Class of 2019: Jeff Gordon, Jack Roush, Roger Penske, Davey Allison, Alan Kulwicki

• Class of 2020: Buddy Baker, Joe Gibbs, Bobby Labonte, Tony Stewart, Waddell Wilson