2021 NASCAR Cup Series Silly Season tracker
Driver movement came fast and furious during the closing weeks of the 2020 season, providing a preview of the 2021 landscape that includes three new NASCAR Cup Series teams, a two-time championship crew chief switching rides and new drivers at powerful Joe Gibbs Racing, Hendrick Motorsports and Stewart-Haas Racing.
Our 2021 Silly Season Tracker is below, listing what we know for full-time Cup Series teams in 2021. We’ll update this page often, as teams finalize their plans for next season.
Read on to see the outlook for 2020. Anything highlighted in red indicates a change from 2020, and clicking on the red line will give you more information on the move and its impact in NASCAR.
No.
Driver
Crew Chief
Team
1
Kurt Busch
Matt McCall
Chip Ganassi Racing
2
Brad Keselowski
Jeremy Bullins
Team Penske
3
Austin Dillon
Justin Alexander
Richard Childress Racing
4
Kevin Harvick
Rodney Childers
Stewart-Haas Racing
5
Kyle Larson
Cliff Daniels
Hendrick Motorsports
Kyle Larson, the former No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet driver, will pilot Hendrick Motorsports\" No. 5 entry, as the car number makes its return to the Cup Series. Cliff Daniels is making the transition from the No. 48 pit box to Larson\"s team since his driver, Jimmie Johnson, retired from full-time racing.
6
Ryan Newman
Scott Graves
Roush Fenway Racing
7
Corey LaJoie
TBD
Spire Motorsports
Corey LaJoie, the former No. 32 Go Fas Racing Ford driver, moves to Spire Motorsports in its No. 7 Chevrolet. Spire is upgrading to a two-car operation for 2021, adding to its No. 77 entry.
8
Tyler Reddick
Randall Burdett
Richard Childress Racing
9
Chase Elliott
Alan Gustafson
Hendrick Motorsports
10
Aric Almirola
Mike Bugarewicz
Stewart-Haas Racing
11
Denny Hamlin
Chris Gabehart
Joe Gibbs Racing
12
Ryan Blaney
Todd Gordon
Team Penske
14
Chase Briscoe
TBD
Stewart-Haas Racing
Chase Briscoe, who finished fourth in the final 2020 Xfinity Series standings after a nine-win campaign, is moving up into the Cup Series. Briscoe will drive the No. 14 Ford — retired Clint Bowyer\"s old ride, and the number Tony Stewart made famous.
17
Chris Buescher
Luke Lambert
Roush Fenway Racing
18
Kyle Busch
Ben Beshore
Joe Gibbs Racing
Ben Beshore will climb atop two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch\"s No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing pit box. Beshore used to be an engineer for the No. 18 team, and then he spent two years as a crew chief in the Xfinity Series for JGR.
19
Martin Truex Jr.
James Small
Joe Gibbs Racing
20
Christopher Bell
Adam Stevens
Joe Gibbs Racing
Christopher Bell is headed to the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, which Erik Jones used to fill. Adam Stevens will be Bell\"s crew chief after six seasons -- and two titles -- with another JGR driver, Kyle Busch.
21
Matt DiBenedetto
Greg Erwin
Wood Brothers Racing
22
Joey Logano
Paul Wolfe
Team Penske
23
Bubba Wallace
Mike Wheeler
23XI Racing
Bubba Wallace was picked to be the first driver of the new Michael Jordan-Denny Hamlin team, 23XI Racing, which means he is leaving the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet. Wallace will steer the No. 23 Toyota in its debut season with crew chief Mike Wheeler — Leavine Family Racing\"s former competition director — in his ear.
24
William Byron
Rudy Fugle
Hendrick Motorsports
Rudy Fugle will take over Chad Knaus\" role as the No. 24 crew chief for driver William Bryon as Knaus transitions into an executive role at Hendrick Motorsports. Fugle and Byron used to work together in the Camping World Truck Series, and Fugle is leaving his truck gig at Kyle Busch Motorsports to reunite with Byron.
34
Michael McDowell
Drew Blickensderfer
Front Row Motorsports
37
Ryan Preece
Trent Owens
JTG Daugherty Racing
41
Cole Custer
Mike Shiplett
Stewart-Haas Racing
42
Ross Chastain
TBD
Chip Ganassi Racing
Ross Chastain is joining Chip Ganassi Racing full time in its No. 42 Chevrolet and leaving Kaulig Racing\"s Xfinity Series team. Kyle Larson piloted the No. 42 entry for four races in 2020 before Matt Kenseth finished out the season.
43
Erik Jones
Jerry Baxter
Richard Petty Motorsports
Erik Jones is switching from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Petty Motorsports, taking over Bubba Wallace\"s previous No. 43 Chevrolet. Jones has two Cup Series wins under his belt.
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Brian Pattie
JTG Daugherty Racing
48
Alex Bowman
Greg Ives
Hendrick Motorsports
Alex Bowman is remaining at Hendrick Motorsports, but taking over the storied No. 48 Chevrolet that Jimmie Johnson drove to seven championships before retiring from full-time competition. Greg Ives is sticking with Bowman, too, atop the pit box.
78
B.J. McLeod
TBD
Live Fast Motorsports
BJ McLeod partnered with former driver Matt Tifft to start a full-time Cup Series team, Live Fast Motorsports. McLeod will drive its No. 78 Ford, a number raced by Martin Truex Jr. to the 2017 championship.
99
Daniel Suarez
Travis Mack
Trackhouse
Daniel Suarez is set to join his fourth team in as many years, becoming Trackhouse\"s first driver as the organization makes its Cup Series debut. Trackhouse is owned by Justin Marks and will field the No. 99 Chevrolet.