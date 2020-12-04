2021 NASCAR Cup Series Silly Season tracker

Driver movement came fast and furious during the closing weeks of the 2020 season, providing a preview of the 2021 landscape that includes three new NASCAR Cup Series teams, a two-time championship crew chief switching rides and new drivers at powerful Joe Gibbs Racing, Hendrick Motorsports and Stewart-Haas Racing.

Our 2021 Silly Season Tracker is below, listing what we know for full-time Cup Series teams in 2021. We’ll update this page often, as teams finalize their plans for next season.

Read on to see the outlook for 2020. Anything highlighted in red indicates a change from 2020, and clicking on the red line will give you more information on the move and its impact in NASCAR.

No.

Driver

Crew Chief

Team

1

Kurt Busch

Matt McCall

Chip Ganassi Racing

2

Brad Keselowski

Jeremy Bullins

Team Penske

3

Austin Dillon

Justin Alexander

Richard Childress Racing

4

Kevin Harvick

Rodney Childers

Stewart-Haas Racing

5

Kyle Larson

Cliff Daniels

Hendrick Motorsports

Kyle Larson, the former No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet driver, will pilot Hendrick Motorsports\" No. 5 entry, as the car number makes its return to the Cup Series. Cliff Daniels is making the transition from the No. 48 pit box to Larson\"s team since his driver, Jimmie Johnson, retired from full-time racing.

6

Ryan Newman

Scott Graves

Roush Fenway Racing

7

Corey LaJoie

TBD

Spire Motorsports

Corey LaJoie, the former No. 32 Go Fas Racing Ford driver, moves to Spire Motorsports in its No. 7 Chevrolet. Spire is upgrading to a two-car operation for 2021, adding to its No. 77 entry.

8

Tyler Reddick

Randall Burdett

Richard Childress Racing

9

Chase Elliott

Alan Gustafson

Hendrick Motorsports

10

Aric Almirola

Mike Bugarewicz

Stewart-Haas Racing

11

Denny Hamlin

Chris Gabehart

Joe Gibbs Racing

12

Ryan Blaney

Todd Gordon

Team Penske

14

Chase Briscoe

TBD

Stewart-Haas Racing

Chase Briscoe, who finished fourth in the final 2020 Xfinity Series standings after a nine-win campaign, is moving up into the Cup Series. Briscoe will drive the No. 14 Ford — retired Clint Bowyer\"s old ride, and the number Tony Stewart made famous.

17

Chris Buescher

Luke Lambert

Roush Fenway Racing

18

Kyle Busch

Ben Beshore

Joe Gibbs Racing

Ben Beshore will climb atop two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch\"s No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing pit box. Beshore used to be an engineer for the No. 18 team, and then he spent two years as a crew chief in the Xfinity Series for JGR.

19

Martin Truex Jr.

James Small

Joe Gibbs Racing

20

Christopher Bell

Adam Stevens

Joe Gibbs Racing

Christopher Bell is headed to the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, which Erik Jones used to fill. Adam Stevens will be Bell\"s crew chief after six seasons -- and two titles -- with another JGR driver, Kyle Busch.

21

Matt DiBenedetto

Greg Erwin

Wood Brothers Racing

22

Joey Logano

Paul Wolfe

Team Penske

23

Bubba Wallace

Mike Wheeler

23XI Racing

Bubba Wallace was picked to be the first driver of the new Michael Jordan-Denny Hamlin team, 23XI Racing, which means he is leaving the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet. Wallace will steer the No. 23 Toyota in its debut season with crew chief Mike Wheeler — Leavine Family Racing\"s former competition director — in his ear.

24

William Byron

Rudy Fugle

Hendrick Motorsports

Rudy Fugle will take over Chad Knaus\" role as the No. 24 crew chief for driver William Bryon as Knaus transitions into an executive role at Hendrick Motorsports. Fugle and Byron used to work together in the Camping World Truck Series, and Fugle is leaving his truck gig at Kyle Busch Motorsports to reunite with Byron.

34

Michael McDowell

Drew Blickensderfer

Front Row Motorsports

37

Ryan Preece

Trent Owens

JTG Daugherty Racing

41

Cole Custer

Mike Shiplett

Stewart-Haas Racing

42

Ross Chastain

TBD

Chip Ganassi Racing

Ross Chastain is joining Chip Ganassi Racing full time in its No. 42 Chevrolet and leaving Kaulig Racing\"s Xfinity Series team. Kyle Larson piloted the No. 42 entry for four races in 2020 before Matt Kenseth finished out the season.

43

Erik Jones

Jerry Baxter

Richard Petty Motorsports

Erik Jones is switching from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Petty Motorsports, taking over Bubba Wallace\"s previous No. 43 Chevrolet. Jones has two Cup Series wins under his belt.

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Brian Pattie

JTG Daugherty Racing

48

Alex Bowman

Greg Ives

Hendrick Motorsports

Alex Bowman is remaining at Hendrick Motorsports, but taking over the storied No. 48 Chevrolet that Jimmie Johnson drove to seven championships before retiring from full-time competition. Greg Ives is sticking with Bowman, too, atop the pit box.

78

B.J. McLeod

TBD

Live Fast Motorsports

BJ McLeod partnered with former driver Matt Tifft to start a full-time Cup Series team, Live Fast Motorsports. McLeod will drive its No. 78 Ford, a number raced by Martin Truex Jr. to the 2017 championship.

99

Daniel Suarez

Travis Mack

Trackhouse

Daniel Suarez is set to join his fourth team in as many years, becoming Trackhouse\"s first driver as the organization makes its Cup Series debut. Trackhouse is owned by Justin Marks and will field the No. 99 Chevrolet.