2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoff field set

The 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 10-driver playoff field is officially set.

Austin Hill won Saturday’s regular-season finale — the United Rentals 176 — at Watkins Glen International, solidifying the postseason picture. The race was called with 11 laps remaining due to weather.

The Round of 10 begins Aug. 20 at the World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois (9 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). It’ll then continue at Darlington Raceway (Sept. 5) and Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 16), where two drivers will be eliminated. The Round of 8 consists of races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway and Martinsville Raceway and will see four drivers eliminated following the Martinsville race. The title race will be held at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5

The 10 drivers listed below make up the playoff field (unofficially). The field includes two former champions in Sheldon Creed and Matt Crafton.

EVERYONE WHO QUALIFIED:

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota, wins (5)/regular-season champion Austin Hill, No. 16 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota, wins (2) Ben Rhodes, No. 99 ThorSport Racing Toyota, wins (2) Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford, win (1) Sheldon Creed, No. 2 GMS Racing Chevrolet, win (1) Zane Smith, No. 21 GMS Racing Chevrolet, points Matt Crafton, No. 88 ThorSport Racing Toyota, points Carson Hocevar, No. 42 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet, points Stewart Friesen, No. 52 Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota, points Chandler Smith, No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota, points

